Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Police Department isn't cherry-picking data

To the editor — The Yakima Police Department is committed to provide transparent information. I appreciate Mr. Bridges’ questions in his letter dated Sept. 21, stemming from the last City Council meeting. I want to reassure everyone that we do not strategically pick and choose data. We provide...
nbcrightnow.com

Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
Crime & Safety
News Talk KIT

What Yakima Can’t Bring to the Central Washington State Fair

If you’re attending the fair this year for the food or any other reason don't forget about the increase in security. Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of State Fair Park urges everyone to check the items that are banned from entering the gates. Kramer says "for those folks that carry and have conceal permits - we are NOT allowing concealed weapons into the Fair. We are conducting wanding at all gates and increased bag checks. We will have lots of signage at the gates for prohibited items."
News Talk KIT

Yakima Authorities Warn of Phone Scam

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning a scammer is trying to impersonate a Sergeant in the office. Sheriff's officials say the scammer is calling people in Yakima saying he's Sgt. William Boyer. They say "Fake Boyer" is leaving voicemails saying he'd like to talk to you about an ongoing legal matter. If you call back the number you risk becoming a victim of a scam.
Yakima Herald Republic

FBI divers assisting in search for missing boy

Authorities aided by a newly arrived specialized team of FBI divers returned Saturday to Sarg Habbard Park to resume searching for a 4-year-old boy who disappeared two weeks ago. The search, which now includes sonar equipment and FBI divers flown in from the East Coast, is focused on the park’s...
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Quicker response could've minimized fire's damage

To the editor — There was a fire on Sept. 4 at around 5 p.m. It happened at a restaurant called El Porton. The fire's damage could have been limited if the firefighters had driven there quicker and stopped the fire faster. There were 649.1 property crimes in 2019....
nwpb.org

Bateman Island Causeway: Update

In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Deputy On Leave After Thursday Shooting

A man fleeing from authorities was shot dead in the 500 block of North McKinley Road near Toppenish early Thursday. Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office say the shooting is now under investigation by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. Authorities say deputies tried to contact a person early...
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: The 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade

Scenes from the 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
