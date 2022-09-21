Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Police Department isn't cherry-picking data
To the editor — The Yakima Police Department is committed to provide transparent information. I appreciate Mr. Bridges’ questions in his letter dated Sept. 21, stemming from the last City Council meeting. I want to reassure everyone that we do not strategically pick and choose data. We provide...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima residents voice concerns about public safety related to gangs, drugs and traffic
Yakima’s location combined with the lack of adequate resources for law enforcement make it attractive to drug cartels, police said Thursday at a public forum for residents who also raised questions on a wide range of city issues, including crime, traffic safety and road repairs. “What is so attractive...
nbcrightnow.com
Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
Scammers impersonate Yakima County sergeant, contact community members
YAKIMA, Wash. — Community members across the region are reporting fake calls from someone impersonating Sgt. William Boyer from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The real law enforcement are taking to the internet with an important message: they will not call you to solicit money!. According to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima City Council accepts funds shy of $1 million for new affordable housing projects
Several new affordable housing projects planned in Yakima will get funds for water and utility improvements through the state Department of Commerce’s Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program. The Yakima City Council on Tuesday accepted a total of $922,283 in CHIP funds, which can be used to pay for waived...
Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?
Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?. The THING I am talking about is...
What Yakima Can’t Bring to the Central Washington State Fair
If you’re attending the fair this year for the food or any other reason don't forget about the increase in security. Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of State Fair Park urges everyone to check the items that are banned from entering the gates. Kramer says "for those folks that carry and have conceal permits - we are NOT allowing concealed weapons into the Fair. We are conducting wanding at all gates and increased bag checks. We will have lots of signage at the gates for prohibited items."
Yakima Authorities Warn of Phone Scam
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning a scammer is trying to impersonate a Sergeant in the office. Sheriff's officials say the scammer is calling people in Yakima saying he's Sgt. William Boyer. They say "Fake Boyer" is leaving voicemails saying he'd like to talk to you about an ongoing legal matter. If you call back the number you risk becoming a victim of a scam.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Herald Republic
FBI divers assisting in search for missing boy
Authorities aided by a newly arrived specialized team of FBI divers returned Saturday to Sarg Habbard Park to resume searching for a 4-year-old boy who disappeared two weeks ago. The search, which now includes sonar equipment and FBI divers flown in from the East Coast, is focused on the park’s...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Quicker response could've minimized fire's damage
To the editor — There was a fire on Sept. 4 at around 5 p.m. It happened at a restaurant called El Porton. The fire's damage could have been limited if the firefighters had driven there quicker and stopped the fire faster. There were 649.1 property crimes in 2019....
nwpb.org
Bateman Island Causeway: Update
In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
Yakima Deputy On Leave After Thursday Shooting
A man fleeing from authorities was shot dead in the 500 block of North McKinley Road near Toppenish early Thursday. Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office say the shooting is now under investigation by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. Authorities say deputies tried to contact a person early...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: The 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade
Scenes from the 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
Yakima deputy fatally shoots man he chased into a cornfield
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man after the deputy chased him into a cornfield north of Toppenish on Thursday, police said. The deputy tried to stop the man’s car around 2:25 a.m. and began a pursuit, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
KIMA TV
Yakima Health District confirms complaints, working on getting DTG Recycle odor fixed
YAKIMA -- Multiple neighbors and hikers have voiced their concerns about smells and possible water contaminated coming from the DTG Recycling Center. Today, KIMA confirmed with the Yakima Health District that these complaints are true and they've been doing studies to try to fix the issue. They say they're working...
ifiberone.com
Ellensburg physician who signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers without justification gets license suspended
OLYMPIA — An Ellensburg physician who reportedly signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers without justification has now had her license suspended based on additional charges. In December of last year, the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery restricted the license of Anna Elperin after the board says she issued...
Benton auditor rules if a GOP candidate voted illegally in the last election
He was accused of giving false information on where he was living.
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
Ellensburg doctor who sold COVID-19 vaccine waivers has license suspended
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A Washington state medical board has suspended the license of an Ellensburg doctor who was at the center of a KING 5 investigation for selling COVID-19 vaccine waivers to help workers dodge a state vaccine mandate. The Washington state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery announced...
Comments / 1