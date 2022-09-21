Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Charleston City Paper
Mermaids and Mateys take over Folly Beach this weekend
Mermaids and Mateys takes place on Folly Beach Sept. 23-24 to support the South Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, with fun activities for everyone. “The event will be a full scale street closure with 65 vendors, live bands, $5 Lunazul cocktails, a football viewing area, a robust kids area, a costume contest, a caricature artist, the Outer Banks Twinkie [van] and more,” said Kelly Travers, event coordinator with the Folly Association of Business.
live5news.com
West Ashley’s Sunflower Cafe to close at end of September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley restaurant plans to close for good after 17 years in business. The Sunflower Cafe, located at 2366 Ashley River Road, will serve its last meal on Sept. 30. Owner Jennifer Adams said a lot of things led to the decision, among them ongoing staffing challenges, food shortages and rising food costs.
idesignarch.com
Lowcountry Island Dream Home with Coastal Elegance
Located just steps from the ocean near Charleston, South Carolina, this luxury Lowcountry style home enjoys views of the iconic Charleston Lighthouse on Sullivan’s Island. A unique, two-story octagonal covered porch connects the side and the front via a wrap around porch. Designed by Swallowtail Architecture and built by...
The Post and Courier
Acclaimed pitmaster bringing burger and barbecue shop to Charleston this fall
Readers of The Post and Courier’s Food & Dining section have learned a lot about Charleston burgers in the last week. We provided details about Tully’s, the new burger-centric kitchen that has replaced The Royal American as Music Farm’s food vendor, and highlighted 18 of the top burgers in the Charleston area.
holycitysinner.com
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
holycitysinner.com
Carnes Crossroads Set to Host Fall Festival Farmers Market on September 23rd
Carnes Crossroads will kick off the season with area residents and local vendors at their Fall Festival Farmers Market on Friday, September 23rd. The event will run from 4 pm to 8:30 pm. The Carnes Crossroads Farmers Market provides opportunities for neighbors, friends, and families to connect, while extending support...
cohaitungchi.com
Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning if you buy or book through one of these links, I may earn a small commission . You are reading: Charleston attractions for couples | Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston. Charleston is seriously one of the most romantic places I’ve...
Charleston City Paper
Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia
Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
Charleston City Paper
The Lucky Luchador to open after a year of anticipation
Recovery Room Tavern and Bangkok Lounge owner Chris “Boston” DiMattia on Sept. 28 will open his next concept, The Lucky Luchador. After dealing with months of setbacks from city inspections over the last year, DiMattia said he’s ready to debut the new bar in the space formerly occupied by the Palace Hotel on Hanover Street.
Charleston City Paper
Nonprofit to host virtual discussions on school board elections
As Charleston County prepares to elect nine people to its school board, the nonprofit Charleston Forum is asking — what makes an effective school board member?. Throughout the region, those elected to area school boards will shape education policy in the region for years to come. In the Charleston...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek's Wide Awake Brewing Company shares unexpected news
UPDATE: The City of Goose Creek shared a statement today, on September 23rd. "The City remains committed to bringing great restaurants to Goose Creek, and our commitment to food and beverage has never been higher. That commitment is why we partnered with Cityvolve to turn our former fire station on Button Hall Avenue into the type of gathering place our residents want."
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Volvo to debut S.C.-built electric SUV in November
Volvo’s South-Carolina-built EX90, the all-electric successor to its best-selling XC90 sport-utility vehicle, will make its public debut Nov. 9. It will be, its CEO says, the company’s safest vehicle yet. “The safety standard of our next car will be beyond any Volvo car before,” CEO Jim Rowan said...
The Post and Courier
Summerville rolls past Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK — Friday night’s game between long-time rivals Summerville and Goose Creek had very little defense. Both offenses went up and down the field all night long and Summerville won the contest, 56-30. The Green Wave earned its fourth win in five games and bounced back from its first loss, a 16-0 setback to Sumter last week. The Gators dropped their fifth straight game to start the season, albeit against a difficult non-region schedule.
live5news.com
Hot End of Summer Before Fall Cool Down!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are ending summer with hot weather in the 90′s but Mother Nature is playing along and will bring us cooler fall weather for the official start of the new season! Fall officially begins at 9:04 PM Thursday and Thursday will be our last day with temperatures well above average. The average high for the date is 84°. Inland areas will reach the low to mid 90s on Thursday with upper 80s at the beaches. Big changes begin Thursday night as a cold front comes through with only a slight chance of rain. Behind the front, cooler weather and lower humidity will begin arriving by Friday morning. Despite full sunshine, highs will only reach the upper 70s to near 80° on Friday. It will be a cool evening for high school football on Friday with temperatures falling into the 60s and temps will start out in the 50s for all inland areas on Saturday morning. We expect a sunny weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Spouse of Charleston Church Shooting Victim to Speak in Sarasota
SARASOTA, FLA. — Church of the Redeemer in downtown Sarasota will welcome guest speaker Anthony Thompson on Thursday, September 29, at 6:30 p.m. Thompson’s wife, Myra, was killed in the shooting at Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. After her death, he decided to forgive the shooter. Then he wrote a book about the experience: “Called to Forgive: The Charleston Church Shooting, a Victim’s Husband, and the Path to Healing and Peace.”
counton2.com
What impacts will Charleston see from Hurricane Fiona?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will not take a direct hit from Hurricane Fiona, but the beaches will experience some impacts over the next few days. Hurricane Fiona is currently a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it heads towards Bermuda. Although the storm will continue to pull further away from South Carolina, it will generate a lot of wave energy.
Charleston City Paper
Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors
A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
live5news.com
Maple Street set to be widened, extended as first project of Summerville plan
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville will be dedicating tens of millions of dollars to a variety of projects to help spruce up its Midtown area, and one of these projects could be underway in the next few months. Maple Street is no stranger to being backed up...
counton2.com
Forecasters watching wave for potential development
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of disturbed weather that could develop into a tropical system as it moves through the Caribbean. Forecasters along the Gulf Coast are keeping an eye on Invest 98L, which has a 70% chance of becoming a...
Charleston marks 33 years since Hurricane Hugo’s historic landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While this year’s Atlantic hurricane season has been mostly quiet, with only seven named storms as we enter peak season, we look to the past for a reminder that it only takes one storm to make it a truly bad hurricane season. That storm – Hurricane Hugo – left its mark […]
