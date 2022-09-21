ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
State
Washington State
HuffPost

Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump

Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
Salon

“Closer than most people realize”: Alarm over GOP plot to “drastically change the Constitution”

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Government watchdogs are warning that the Republican takeover of state legislatures in recent years could imminently have major implications for the United States, as a right-wing effort to hold a new constitutional convention appears closer than ever to being realized.
AOL Corp

Poll: Biden now leads Trump by widest margin in 6 months

As President Biden’s approval rating continues to bounce back from its summertime lows, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll now shows him leading former President Donald Trump in a 2024 rematch by the widest margin since March. The survey of 1,634 U.S. adults was conducted from Sept. 2 to Sept....
AOL Corp

Democrats say they expect a pro-Republican 'MAGA surge' in fall elections

Democratic consultants are telling party donors that while the shifting political landscape will give their candidates a fighting chance this fall, they are likely facing a huge increase in Republican turnout. The “MAGA surge is real,” said a presentation for donors by America Votes, a Democratic group that coordinates get-out-the-vote...
Vox

Ahead of the 2022 Midterm Elections, Vox’s September Highlight Issue Examines the Role of Latino Voters Nationwide

Today, Vox released its September Highlight issue examining the role of Latino voters in the United States ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, where Latino communities could prove to be decisive in the battle for Congress. Through the issue, Vox dives into the heterogeneity of a voting bloc that is often treated like a monolith and an afterthought by political parties in order to provide a better understanding of the complexities, contradictions, and future of the country’s 32 million Latino voters. View the issue HERE.
nationalinterest.org

Without Independent Republicans, the GOP Is Doomed

The Republican Party seems to be embracing its base while largely ignoring independent voters. That must change. As we move into the last two months of the midterm Congressional elections and look ahead to 2024, the Republican Party seems to be embracing its base while largely ignoring independent voters. This...
Fox News

Kamala Harris slams ‘irresponsibility,’ ‘dereliction of duty’ of GOP governors sending migrants to blue areas

Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Republican leaders in a Vice video published on Wednesday, suggesting they are making life worse for women and asylum seekers. When asked whether she thought "democracy" was "backsliding" after the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, Harris said, "I do believe that it challenges the strength of our ability to fight for democracies around the world when we have fundamental rights that are being attacked by extremist so-called leaders within our own country."
