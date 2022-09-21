Read full article on original website
Letter: Police Department isn't cherry-picking data
To the editor — The Yakima Police Department is committed to provide transparent information. I appreciate Mr. Bridges’ questions in his letter dated Sept. 21, stemming from the last City Council meeting. I want to reassure everyone that we do not strategically pick and choose data. We provide...
PHOTOS: The 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade
Scenes from the 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima City Council accepts funds shy of $1 million for new affordable housing projects
Several new affordable housing projects planned in Yakima will get funds for water and utility improvements through the state Department of Commerce’s Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program. The Yakima City Council on Tuesday accepted a total of $922,283 in CHIP funds, which can be used to pay for waived...
Yakima residents voice concerns about public safety related to gangs, drugs and traffic
Yakima’s location combined with the lack of adequate resources for law enforcement make it attractive to drug cartels, police said Thursday at a public forum for residents who also raised questions on a wide range of city issues, including crime, traffic safety and road repairs. “What is so attractive...
Letter: Quicker response could've minimized fire's damage
To the editor — There was a fire on Sept. 4 at around 5 p.m. It happened at a restaurant called El Porton. The fire's damage could have been limited if the firefighters had driven there quicker and stopped the fire faster. There were 649.1 property crimes in 2019....
PHOTOS: East Valley beats Ephrata 29-28 in overtime in football
Action from East Valley vs. Ephrata Football Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Earl Barden Stadium in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
A day trip to Prosser: Art, wine, alpacas and barbecue
Editor’s note: Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are running a series of stories about road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. This week we take a trip to Prosser.
Bulletin Board: Sept. 25, 2022
Basketball: The Yakima Valley Sports Authority is hosting the 2022 Three Rivers Fall basketball league. The final deadline is approaching. The league is for boys and girls in grades 1-8 with games being held on Saturdays from Oct. 16 thru Dec. 3. The cost is $295 per team and the deadline to register is Sept. 30. Register online at www.ieaau.org and for further information contact the AAU office at 509-453-2696 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday or email aau@ieaau.org or carrie@ieaau.org.
One killed in shooting by Yakima County sheriff's deputies near Wapato
A man was fatally shot by a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning after being chased into a cornfield north of Toppenish. The deputy had tried to stop the man’s car around 2:25 a.m. in the vicinity of Becker and McDonald roads and began a pursuit, according to a sheriff’s call records.
Authorities identify man fatally shot by Yakima County deputy near Wapato
Authorities identified the man who was shot Thursday by a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy in the Lower Valley. An autopsy will be performed on Amado Ramos, 36, of Wapato on Monday in Cowlitz County, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Friday. Ramos was shot in a corn field near...
FBI divers assisting in search for missing boy
Authorities aided by a newly arrived specialized team of FBI divers returned Saturday to Sarg Habbard Park to resume searching for a 4-year-old boy who disappeared two weeks ago. The search, which now includes sonar equipment and FBI divers flown in from the East Coast, is focused on the park’s...
Workers harvest hops around-the-clock as season nears end
Workers at Morrier Ranch completed their final night of harvest for the season Thursday in Moxee. Most farms in the Yakima Valley harvest hops 24 hours a day, seven days a week during their harvest window. Hop harvest usually starts in late August and continues until early October.
PHOTOS: Sunnyside defeats West Valley 41-20 in football
McNair, Booth lead Grizzlies to come-from-behind win over West Valley. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
One-score games a thing of the past? Not yet
In an era of spread formations and kids who play 7-on-7 all summer, we don’t see many 6-0 games anymore. But they’re still out there and we’ve just had two. A week after nobody could pierce the end zone until the second overtime in Ellensburg’s win over Davis, Gary Ely’s crew from Granger earned its second straight shutout with a 6-0 home victory over Wapato last Saturday.
