BBC
Hundreds of fake NUFC, Rangers and Liverpool strips seized at Newcastle Airport
More than 250 fake football strips have been seized at Newcastle Airport and a city address. Trading standards officers recovered a box of 113 counterfeit Newcastle United tops during a freight check at Newcastle Airport. The box was destined for an address in the West End of the city where...
BBC
'Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role
West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role. The 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Liverpool: Match Preview | Merseyside Derby weekend
Everton Women will be looking for an immediate response to an opening day loss to West Ham – and will be hoping that a Merseyside Derby win will be just the tonic. Taking place at the inaugural home of Everton Football Club, Anfield, on Sunday, 25 September at 6.45pm, Brian Sorensen’s team will be up against a side full of confidence following an impressive victory over FA WSL defending champions, Chelsea.
Manchester City Star Predicts Spurs As Potential Title Rivals
A Manchester City midfielder has said he views Tottenham Hotspur as potential title rivals.
SB Nation
What’s next for Thomas Tuchel?
Things in football often change abruptly, sometimes literally overnight. When Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January 2021, he (and his assistants) had been planning to take time off and relax for the rest of that season. Instead, they left literally everything and everyone behind in Paris and arrived under the cover of darkness (and COVID restrictions) at Chelsea. They were in the dugout for their first game in charge less than 24 hours later.
SB Nation
BREAKING: Kevin De Bruyne up for Premier League Player of the Month for September
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for September. Due to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II, there were only two matches played by City in the Prem this month. Kevin was his usual, superlative self in both affairs. KDB...
Report: Manchester City Director Lined Up To Become New Chelsea Director
A Manchester City director is lined up to become Chelsea's new director of communications.
BBC
Patterson injury 'does not look good'
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has admitted Nathan Patterson's injury "does not look good" after his side beat his side beat Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday. The Everton full-back tried to play on but ultimately was helped on to a stretcher after landing awkwardly in the first half.
Manchester City: International Round Up
Manchester City players were in action tonight for their respected countries, and we take a look at how they got on.
BBC
Major revamp of Leicester's 'forgotten' St George's Street completed
Work to revamp a key route route between Leicester's railway station and its cultural quarter has been completed. St George's Street has been pedestrianised by Leicester City Council to make it safer and more attractive. Trees have been planted, new lawns laid and rainwater gardens established. It is hoped the...
Emma Hayes Believes Chelsea Will Bounce Back Against Manchester City
Chelsea Women are set to respond following their Women's Super League defeat against Liverpool.
Journalist Believes Liverpool Could Rekindle Interest In Konrad Laimer
Liverpool failed with a late bid for the RB Leipzig midfielder towards the end of the summer transfer window according to reports.
