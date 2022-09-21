ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'﻿Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role

West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role. T﻿he 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?

I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA
SB Nation

Everton Women vs Liverpool: Match Preview | Merseyside Derby weekend

Everton Women will be looking for an immediate response to an opening day loss to West Ham – and will be hoping that a Merseyside Derby win will be just the tonic. Taking place at the inaugural home of Everton Football Club, Anfield, on Sunday, 25 September at 6.45pm, Brian Sorensen’s team will be up against a side full of confidence following an impressive victory over FA WSL defending champions, Chelsea.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Gamble#Arsenal#Uk#The Gambling Commission#Bbc Sport#Hammers#West Ham#Qpr#Millwall
SB Nation

What’s next for Thomas Tuchel?

Things in football often change abruptly, sometimes literally overnight. When Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January 2021, he (and his assistants) had been planning to take time off and relax for the rest of that season. Instead, they left literally everything and everyone behind in Paris and arrived under the cover of darkness (and COVID restrictions) at Chelsea. They were in the dugout for their first game in charge less than 24 hours later.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

P﻿atterson injury 'does not look good'

S﻿cotland manager Steve Clarke has admitted Nathan Patterson's injury "does not look good" after his side beat his side beat Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday. T﻿he Everton full-back tried to play on but ultimately was helped on to a stretcher after landing awkwardly in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Major revamp of Leicester's 'forgotten' St George's Street completed

Work to revamp a key route route between Leicester's railway station and its cultural quarter has been completed. St George's Street has been pedestrianised by Leicester City Council to make it safer and more attractive. Trees have been planted, new lawns laid and rainwater gardens established. It is hoped the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy