Salt Lake City, UT

Richard Sandoval
3d ago

West High is a Very Good looking building,I would think the City is going to Preserve it for Future Utah People,I see no reason to Demolish it

KUTV

SLC School District, embattled Superintendent Timothy Gadson reach tentative agreement

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a year of tumult, sources say the Salt Lake City School District and Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson have agreed to terms that will change his status with the district. The two sides met this week for mediation, and the Salt Lake City School Board will debate, then likely sign off on the Memorandum of Understanding at an emergency meeting called for late Friday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'It's just amazing': Utah's 20 new state flag semifinalist designs reach state Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — Angelina Nading beams as she runs over to a set of 20 flags aligned near the steps of the state Capitol on Thursday. Nading, a junior at Uintah High School in Vernal and a member of the city's youth city council, immediately sifts through the designs searching for a blue flag with eight stars circling an old beehive design. It's a design she created after attending a flag design workshop earlier this year, as state leaders asked Utahns to submit designs for a new state flag.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

School District finds ‘no evidence’ of SLC teacher accused of discrimination

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representatives of Granite School District have reportedly found no legal violations in an investigation of a fourth grade teacher at William Penn Elementary who allegedly posted a social media video where she expressed “very disconcerting” information regarding her classroom and students.  Sometime before or during Aug. of 2022, the teacher […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
seniorresource.com

What Makes These the BEST Small Towns in Utah for Retirees?

For retirees who enjoy all four seasons, the state of Utah is sure to please. Known for its mountainous views and variety of outdoor activities, the Beehive State is home to the Great Salt Lake as well as hundreds of other famous landmarks. The cost of living is exceptional and the weather is sunny! If you’re looking to stay close to Salt Lake City but downsize for retirement, then here’s a list of the best small towns nearby!
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Drought conditions improve across Utah compared to same time last year

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials said drought conditions across Utah have improved over this time last year. However, all of the state is still experiencing drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, there are five levels of drought: abnormally dry, moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional. The most recent...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
PROVO, UT
utahstories.com

Will Former Sugar House Sizzler Site Turn into a Gas Station? Sugar House Residents Kept in the Dark.

Gas Station proposed for corner property. In February earlier this year, Nathan Abbot, representing Galloway US, submitted a conditional use proposal to the SLC Planning Commission to build a Kum & Go convenience store and gas station on the parcel adjacent to the Sego Lily Plaza and the Draw at Sugar House Park (2111 South 1300 East). If the proposal is approved, it is assumed that the property owner, Romney Farr, will lease or sell the property to the Kum & Go Corporation for development.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
UTAH STATE

