Richard Sandoval
3d ago
West High is a Very Good looking building,I would think the City is going to Preserve it for Future Utah People,I see no reason to Demolish it
Opinion: I live by City Creek — and I feel unsafe going home
With the amount of families around Salt Lake City’s City Creek Mall, there needs to be more policing and safeguarding, according to this City Creek resident.
KUTV
SLC School District, embattled Superintendent Timothy Gadson reach tentative agreement
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a year of tumult, sources say the Salt Lake City School District and Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson have agreed to terms that will change his status with the district. The two sides met this week for mediation, and the Salt Lake City School Board will debate, then likely sign off on the Memorandum of Understanding at an emergency meeting called for late Friday.
KSLTV
Highland High School makes sure all students can participate in homecoming dance Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Highland High School’s annual homecoming dance on September 24 will be free for students, with food, transportation, refreshments, and over 100 dresses and suits provided by the local community. Chick-fil-A will provide dinner for students, the schools PTA will provide refreshments, Salt Lake City...
ksl.com
'It's just amazing': Utah's 20 new state flag semifinalist designs reach state Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY — Angelina Nading beams as she runs over to a set of 20 flags aligned near the steps of the state Capitol on Thursday. Nading, a junior at Uintah High School in Vernal and a member of the city's youth city council, immediately sifts through the designs searching for a blue flag with eight stars circling an old beehive design. It's a design she created after attending a flag design workshop earlier this year, as state leaders asked Utahns to submit designs for a new state flag.
How the California gull became Utah’s state bird
GREAT SALT LAKE, Utah — The California Gull was named Utah’s state bird in 1955. It’s curious that the Utah bird would have another state’s name attached to it, but […]
How you can help pick a new Utah state flag
A public comment period is under way to help pick a new Utah state flag. Utah's Department of Cultural & Community Engagement is soliciting public feedback
School District finds ‘no evidence’ of SLC teacher accused of discrimination
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representatives of Granite School District have reportedly found no legal violations in an investigation of a fourth grade teacher at William Penn Elementary who allegedly posted a social media video where she expressed “very disconcerting” information regarding her classroom and students. Sometime before or during Aug. of 2022, the teacher […]
Community mourns death of prominent Salt Lake City restaurant owner Valter Nassi
Community members in Utah are mourning the death of prominent Salt Lake City restaurant owner Valter Nassi, who was known for his authentic Tuscan-Italian cuisine and genuine personality.
seniorresource.com
What Makes These the BEST Small Towns in Utah for Retirees?
For retirees who enjoy all four seasons, the state of Utah is sure to please. Known for its mountainous views and variety of outdoor activities, the Beehive State is home to the Great Salt Lake as well as hundreds of other famous landmarks. The cost of living is exceptional and the weather is sunny! If you’re looking to stay close to Salt Lake City but downsize for retirement, then here’s a list of the best small towns nearby!
KSLTV
More fast chargers for electric vehicles coming to Utah with $86 million investment
SALT LAKE CITY — Two agencies are making major investments in fast chargers for electric vehicles across Utah. That will make road trips to national parks and through rural parts of the state more feasible. Their goal is to eliminate range anxiety while speeding up adoption of EVs. Rocky...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: No, really, why are Utah gas prices still higher than the national average?
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — It’s the most common question KSL receives from viewers: Why are gas prices in Utah so much higher than in other parts of the country?. The questions aren’t without reason. While the rest of the country has seen a drastic reprieve in gas prices, Utah lags significantly behind.
kjzz.com
Drought conditions improve across Utah compared to same time last year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials said drought conditions across Utah have improved over this time last year. However, all of the state is still experiencing drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, there are five levels of drought: abnormally dry, moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional. The most recent...
ksl.com
Wings & Wheels: Utah's Festival of Speed returns for its 10th anniversary Saturday
SPANISH FORK, UTAH — For a decade now, Wings and Wheels: Utah's Festival of Speed has been delighting car and airplane fanatics alike with a fun-filled day at the Spanish Fork Airport. This year promises to be the best yet. "It's going to be huge. We've expanded our area,...
The Justice Files: Margo Bond encounters the Salt Lake City strangler Pt. 2
WEST VALLEY Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Margo Bond disappeared in February, 1992–though she wasn’t the only one. Over the following weeks, three young teens also disappeared. At the time, authorities didn’t know the two cases were connected. Margo Bond was the oldest victim. Her son said that she was at the wrong place at the […]
Wine clubs are now available to Utahns, thanks to local wine brokerage
PARK CITY, Utah – Over two years after Utah State legislature passed House Bill 157, which allowed ‘wine of the month’ clubs in the state, it is now possible to […]
ksl.com
Utah Adventures with Maverik: 11 places to see stunning fall colors in Utah
During late September and early October, Utah really starts to show off. The hills light up with a gorgeous display of red, orange, yellow, pink and purple hues that create beautiful backdrops for family pictures, scenic hikes, fall picnics and any other outdoor activity. The only downside is that it...
kslnewsradio.com
New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo
PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
utahstories.com
Will Former Sugar House Sizzler Site Turn into a Gas Station? Sugar House Residents Kept in the Dark.
Gas Station proposed for corner property. In February earlier this year, Nathan Abbot, representing Galloway US, submitted a conditional use proposal to the SLC Planning Commission to build a Kum & Go convenience store and gas station on the parcel adjacent to the Sego Lily Plaza and the Draw at Sugar House Park (2111 South 1300 East). If the proposal is approved, it is assumed that the property owner, Romney Farr, will lease or sell the property to the Kum & Go Corporation for development.
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
