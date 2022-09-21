ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans rapper Mystikal will remain in custody after pleading not guilty on rape and domestic abuse charges, his lawyer says

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
People

9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police

Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Law & Crime

DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy