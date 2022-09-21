Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera
Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu and Ethereum Holders Disgruntled At Price Action
Shiba Inu was a bull market hero, but since then, the meme-coin has left holders holding the bag – the same can be said with Ethereum. Since the Merge in mid-September, Ethereum’s downtrend has surpassed that of the general crypto market. Today, many investment opportunities like crypto are...
bitcoinist.com
Singapore’s DBS Bank Expands Its Crypto Trading Service For 100K Customers
As per Friday’s announcement through Bloomberg, Singapore state-owned DBS Bank has expanded its crypto trading service to more its 100,000 investors linked with its DBS Treasures section. The DBS’ clients will trade virtual currencies through its member-only decentralized exchange, DDEx. The service initially allows customers to trade four top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), BitcoinCash (BCH), and Ripple (XRP).
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Whales Buy $3.12 Billion In BTC In Last 24 Hours As Crypto Braced For Fed Hike
Bitcoin immediately felt the impact of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve interest rate increase and failed to gain upward traction. Other macroeconomic variables also contributed to the decline of the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and other significant cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin lost its grip on the critical $19,000 handle following the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Fork Mastermind Says ETHW Will Have The Same Value As ETH
The Ethereum hard fork token (ETHW) has been popular after playing off the popularity of the Ethereum Merge. The fork was carried out in a bid to keep Ethereum in its original proof of work mechanism, and the ETHW token resulted from it. Chandler Guo is now known as the self-appointed organizer of the hard fork and he has shared his thoughts on where he expects the forked token to be in the next decade.
bitcoinist.com
Central Bank Of Russia Approves Bitcoin, Ethereum, Others, For Cross-Border Payments
Russia has been leaning towards cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum in recent times. Sanctions against the country since it began its evasion of Ukraine had piled up, and the government had begun to turn to crypto to circumvent these sanctions. In its most recent move, the Central Bank of Russia has moved to legalize crypto for cross-border payments.
bitcoinist.com
Mixed Expectations Loom Ahead of Ethereum Merge As Supontis Token and Hex Coin Aim for the Moon
The long-awaited Ethereum merge is set to take off after the Goerli Testnet success in August. The practical merge, set to launch between Sept 10 to Sept 20, 2022, will see Ethereum transition from a Proof of Work (PoW) network to a full Proof of Stake (PoS). While the merge...
bitcoinist.com
Can MetaCryp Reach The Popularity Of Ethereum And Give 10X More Profits Than Cronos?
The world has been on a steady march towards technological advancements in recent years. One of the most interesting developments within the technology sector is cryptocurrency. As a result, the market for these products has exploded, and its growth has come with significant risk factors. Cryptocurrency has been on a steady volatile rise since the start of 2019. Bitcoin (BTC), the king of the crypto space, has risen nearly 300% year to date. The rapid price increase has drawn the attention of many financial experts worldwide. The crypto market has been unstable since March 2022. In this situation, presale-stage cryptocurrencies are expected to skyrocket in value.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Old Supply On The Move Again
On-chain data shows some old Bitcoin supply has recently been moved into exchanges, something that could be bearish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the long-term holders have deposited some...
bitcoinist.com
A Detailed Guide On The Hottest Projects On The Coin Market – Cardano, Chainlink, and AdirizeDAO
There are hundreds of crypto projects in different parts of the world today. An interesting thing to note about these projects is that they all have different utilities. You must identify which of these blockchain-based projects has long-term potential. By investing in a hot project, you stand the chance of growing your portfolio exponentially. This piece will reveal essential details on the hottest projects in the coin market – Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), and AdirizeDAO (ADI).
bitcoinist.com
TALKING HEADS: What Does The Future Hold For The Proof-Of-Stake Ethereum?
Believe it or not, the Proof-Of-Stake Ethereum is a reality. Those crazy kids really did it. To celebrate the achievement, Bitcoinist turns the mic to the captains of the industry. It’s time for the TALKING HEADS to discuss one of cryptocurrencies’ most important news of the year. This time, we kept the question vague and got a variety of answers that cover the Proof-Of-Stake Ethereum from several angles.
bitcoinist.com
By The Numbers: How Bitcoin Mining Stacks Up Next To Gold & Oil
The bitcoin mining industry has now grown to the point where it is being measured up against other similar industries that have been around for longer. However, the operations of the bitcoin mining firms to these established commodity-based firms are very different. It is most apparent in the way these companies handle their revenue with respect to administrative costs, which differs greatly between mining firms and other commodity-based firms.
bitcoinist.com
Can Moshnake, Shiba Inu, and Basic Attention Token Create A Good Portfolio for You?
Moshnake, Shiba Inu, and Basic Attention Token are all hot topics in the cryptocurrency world lately. Each one has something special to offer investors and enthusiasts alike. Moshnake is a new coin quickly gaining popularity for its addictive game. Shiba Inu is a well-established meme coin that offers a fun community. And Basic Attention Token is a revolutionary new token that promises to revolutionize online advertising. If you’re curious about any of these coins, this blog post is for you! We’ll give you an overview of each one and explain why they’re worth investigating further.
bitcoinist.com
Unpacking The Bitcoin Volatility Triggered By The FOMC
The FOMC meeting that was held on Wednesday, September 21st, triggered massive volatility for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. This volatility was expected and stuck to the previous trends like clockwork. It leaves a lot to be desired in the way that it played out, though, and shows a precedent for the crypto market, especially during the bear run.
bitcoinist.com
Three Valuable Tokens to Include in Your Portfolio— Solana, Stellar, and Moshnake
The cryptocurrency market has recently expanded, attracting capital from the real estate and entertainment industries. As the crypto market matures, new currencies frequently enter the lucrative market to establish a footing. Solana (SOL), Stellar (XLM), and Moshnake (MSH) are three cryptocurrencies with qualities that could change how people perceive the...
bitcoinist.com
Top Exchanges In Battle To Buy Voyager Crypto Holdings
During the winter, Voyager Digital fell due to its outstanding liquidity issues. As a result, the firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July to assist it with the situation after halting withdrawals on its platform. The crypto winter for 2022 was a drastic one that tumbled almost all the...
bitcoinist.com
Kulfi Finance: Kulfi Token Pre Seed Sale is live on Cardano, Secure Tokens KLS at a Discount Price
Kulfi finance, A new and innovative Fixed rate lending protocol, launches the “KLS tokens” Pre Seed Sale to early buyers on Kulfi Token Sale Page. Kulfi finance strives to reward long-term holders via its transaction fee policy and flexible staking rewards. The Kulfi finance tokens are not locked into a minimum redemption period. Instead, “stakers” can withdraw their KLS at any given time.
bitcoinist.com
Report Shows NFTs Lead Central And South Asia’s Crypto Adoption
Crypto adoption has grown significantly in the last two years. It is one of the fastest-growing trends ever experienced in the market, which is expected to continue over time. A look into the growth trend shows some unlikely drivers of this adoption. The NFT space is one that also grew into prominence in the last year, and according to the data, NFTs have contributed substantially to the adoption of crypto in some parts of the globe.
bitcoinist.com
BTC, ETH, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Must-Have Crypto Tokens of the Bear Market
The bear market is challenging for buyers as they have difficulty figuring out the next steps to take. Conservative buyers will seek to protect their portfolios, while the more risk-averse will hunt for opportunities that the bear market provides. Regardless of your type, the strategies you adopt must never put your capital at risk. It is also essential that you ensure to do all due diligence before making any moves during the bear market. Furthermore, you should not go for crypto projects that do not directly fit your investment strategy. Researching projects is an important skill to have during these times because it will ensure you can discern the best purchases.
bitcoinist.com
Most Profitable Crypto Miners Released by Bitramo
Like thousands of crypto mining enthusiasts around the world, you may have also heard of Bitramo. This technology startup currently holds the distinction of offering the market’s most profitable crypto miners. Their Ramo1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X miners can be used to mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero, and earn 100% ROI in less than a month.
Comments / 0