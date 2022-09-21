Dogs 2023 schedule is set

The Georgia Bulldogs, getting set for Saturday’s home game against Kent State, got their 2023 schedule Tuesday: the Bulldogs will open with four straight home games, the first of them against Tennessee Martin on September 2 of 2023.

From Claude Felton, UGA Sports Communications…

Seven home games including four to start the season highlight the 2023 University of Georgia football schedule announced Tuesday night by the Southeastern Conference on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss will be the western division crossover game and the Rebels will be making their first trip to Athens since 2012. Ole Miss will be the final regular season SEC home game and is scheduled for Nov. 11.

The Bulldogs will also have home SEC games with South Carolina, Kentucky, and Missouri. Georgia will open the season with four home games starting with UT Martin on Sept. 2 followed by Ball State, South Carolina, and UAB.

GEORGIA 2023 Schedule

Sept. 2 UT MARTIN

Sept. 9 BALL STATE

Sept. 16 SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 23 UAB

Sept. 30 at Auburn

Oct. 7 KENTUCKY

Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 21 Open Date

Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4 MISSOURI

Nov. 11 OLE MISS

Nov. 18 at Tennessee

Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech

