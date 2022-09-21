ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogs 2023 schedule is set

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
The Georgia Bulldogs, getting set for Saturday’s home game against Kent State, got their 2023 schedule Tuesday: the Bulldogs will open with four straight home games, the first of them against Tennessee Martin on September 2 of 2023.

From Claude Felton, UGA Sports Communications…

Seven home games including four to start the season highlight the 2023 University of Georgia football schedule announced Tuesday night by the Southeastern Conference on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss will be the western division crossover game and the Rebels will be making their first trip to Athens since 2012. Ole Miss will be the final regular season SEC home game and is scheduled for Nov. 11.

The Bulldogs will also have home SEC games with South Carolina, Kentucky, and Missouri. Georgia will open the season with four home games starting with UT Martin on Sept. 2 followed by Ball State, South Carolina, and UAB.

GEORGIA 2023 Schedule

Sept. 2 UT MARTIN

Sept. 9 BALL STATE

Sept. 16 SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 23 UAB

Sept. 30 at Auburn

Oct. 7 KENTUCKY

Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 21 Open Date

Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4 MISSOURI

Nov. 11 OLE MISS

Nov. 18 at Tennessee

Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech

Georgia downs Kent State to stay unbeaten

Earlier in the week, Kent St. head coach Sean Lewis said the 2022 Georgia football team “had the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team.”. That certainly did not look the case on Saturday as the 45 point favorite Bulldogs stumbled their way...
Don’t be surprised if Kent State flashes against Georgia

Georgia is playing like the best team in the nation. There’s really no questioning that with the way the Dawgs have stomped on ranked, FBS, and conference opponents so far this year. Just like the past three games, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are coming into the game heavily favored.
No. 1 Georgia could be falling after 39-22 win over Kent St

ATHENS, Ga. — (AP) — Georgia hardly looked like the nation's best team, struggling to put away Kent State. The No. 1 Bulldogs ultimately prevailed, holding on for a 39-22 victory Saturday, but their two-week run atop the rankings could be in jeopardy. Brock Bowers scored two more...
Georgia AD responds to UGA fans' criticism of 2023 home nonconference schedule

Earlier this month, Oklahoma was directed not to play its scheduled nonconference games against future SEC opponents Georgia and Tennessee. UGA was left in a tough spot, having to replace a 2023 game. Georgia ultimately scheduled Ball State for Sept. 9 in Athens. The full 2023 schedule for every SEC...
Georgia announces team captains for Saturday's game against Kent State

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will be hosting Kent State this weekend. Leading them out on the field will be linebacker Nolan Smith, tight end Darnell Washington, offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran and defensive back Chris Smith. Georgia enters Saturday having won five straight dating back to last season. The Bulldogs...
Georgia WR Arian Smith's status for Kent State revealed, per reports

Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith has yet to appear in a game for the Bulldogs in 2022. The redshirt sophomore suffered a high ankle sprain during preseason, ultimately requiring him to get surgery. Injuries have been a common theme with the Florida product, and he has been unable to see sustained playing time as a result.
No. 5 Clemson hangs on to beat No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in 2OT

No. 5 Clemson hung on to grab a 51-45 overtime win at No. 21 Wake Forest. D.J. Uiagalelei found Davis Allen for a leaping grab to start the second overtime and the Clemson defense prevented Sam Hartman and the Wake Forest offense from getting a first down in the Demon Deacons’ possession. It’s the 14th consecutive win for the Tigers over the Demon Deacons.
Georgia Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kirby Smart

Champ Bailey, a former star cornerback for Georgia, recently shared a hilarious comment about his former teammate/Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Bailey said that Smart, also a former DB for Georgia, was a "pain in my neck.”. Based on this admission from Bailey, it appears Smart has always had those...
