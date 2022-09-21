Read full article on original website
Woman killed inside Porsche during triple shooting in west Houston, police say
Houston police said they believe there are two suspects because casings from a rifle and handgun were found at the scene.
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman dead
According to Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin of the Houston Police Department, at about 2:39 a.m. officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Richmond Avenue, near Chimney Rock in southwest Houston.
Charges dismissed in Houston Subway restaurant murder of 18-year-old killed in front of his mom
This was a case that reverberated across the country: a teen shot and killed while protecting his mom from robbers at a Subway. Now, years later, justice may be lost.
Houston widow found not guilty of murdering husband by stabbing him 89 times 4 years ago
Janet Alexander's lawyer said the grandmother's history of abuse resonated with jurors more than four years after her husband was stabbed 89 times.
Click2Houston.com
Houston couple said thief sold them a rental car on Craigslist for $16,000
A Houston family said a thief sold them a rental truck, using forged and fake documents to trick them out of thousands of dollars. A woman, who did not want her identity revealed, said she made two successful car purchases on Craigslist in the past. She said she was hoping...
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
Click2Houston.com
Second teen suspect charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Lamar HS student in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second teen suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Lamar High School student in west Houston in May, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Abdon Enriquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the death of Axel Turcios. Another suspect, who...
'My soul aches': Houston-area fashion store owner's mom urges his killers to come forward
Six months after the store owner's death, his mother is asking for anyone with information to come forward, "I know someone knows something."
Niko Niko's worker killed: Woman led investigators to other 2 suspects, investigators say
While a motive is not yet confirmed, Liberty County investigators revealed the steps they took to make arrests after a girl's body was dumped on a road side.
fox26houston.com
Woman kidnaped by ex-boyfriend in northwest Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON - Officials said a woman has been saved overnight Friday after she was kidnaped by her ex-boyfriend in northwest Harris County. Sheriff's deputies were called to a reported kidnapping in the area of Fallbrook and 249 around 7 p.m. They were told to look for a silver Toyota Rav4 with a broken-out rear windshield. The very vehicle was found on N Gessner and 249 in the Willowbrook area and officers were able to take the driver into custody.
Mother holding baby shot, killed by husband during domestic violence investigation, Harris County sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies in a shootout, the sheriff said. The initial...
Click2Houston.com
Wife killed by husband moments before he was shot, killed by authorities; NCIS investigator also injured in shooting, HCSO says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot and her husband, who is believed to be the suspected shooter, was also killed at a residence in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was called in around 4 p.m. after reports...
fox26houston.com
Man, 22, shot multiple times in car in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Botany Lane and Leitrim Way. Officers arrived at the scene and found three people...
Woman holding baby shot, killed by husband while NCIS agents investigated domestic violence claims, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating her husband for domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies while he was running away,...
North Freeway reopens after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, police say
HOUSTON — A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the North Freeway Saturday morning, according to Houston Police. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the North Freeway near W. Mount Houston Road. All lanes were shutdown until the afternoon. Details...
Man shot to death in his sleep in what HPD calls random act of violence in southwest Houston
Police said surveillance video shows a young man hanging around the area before shooting the victim in his sleep.
cw39.com
Suspect in victim’s death still no where to be found
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a Murder. On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 9:35 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 9800 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd. in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries from a gunshot wound resulting in their death.
Click2Houston.com
Woman says random car followed her from The Galleria, busted out her windows and stole 2 new designer bags worth more than $3K
HOUSTON – A woman from the Katy area expressed concern for her safety and others after she said a car followed her home from The Galleria to steal two purses she had purchased. “Who did it? Who’s organizing this, you know? Cause it’s a total violation of privacy,” she...
fox26houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured in home invasion shooting at Houston apartment
HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting during a home invasion in southeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redford Street. According to HPD, multiple people were in the apartment when two suspects...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Toddler found dead in stolen car, teens charged with threat against school, lawsuit filed against HCSO deputy
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Police say a toddler was found dead in a stolen vehicle linked to a deadly shooting. It all started when a man was shot and killed on El Camino del Rey in southwest Houston Tuesday afternoon.
