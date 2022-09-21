Read full article on original website
Adora drops preview for debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’
Adora has dropped a preview for her debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’ ahead of its release next week. The new “album sampler” for the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut EP was unveiled earlier today (September 22) and features brief snippets of all five tracks to be included in the forthcoming record. ‘Adorable REbirth’ is due for release next week on September 26 at 6pm KST.
BLACKPINK become first K-pop girl group to land UK Number One album
BLACKPINK have become the first-ever K-pop girl group to achieve a Number One album in the UK. The South Korean band hit the top spot today (September 23) with their second full length record, ‘Born Pink’, which was released last Friday (September 16). BLACKPINK previously peaked at Number...
Ed Sheeran to release new single ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with ‘Pokémon’
Ed Sheeran is set to release a new song called ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with Pokémon. The track is due to land on major streaming platforms next Thursday (September 29) – you can pre-add/pre-save it here. “To celebrate the new song with Pokémon, ‘Celestial’, I’ve got a...
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien perform ‘Rock The House’ live for first time
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien performed ‘Rock The House’ live for first time at a gig this week – see footage below. The track appears on Gorillaz’ self-titled debut album from 2001, one of two collaborations between the pair on the record – the other being hit single ‘Clint Eastwood’.
BFI announces 10-year strategy to advocate for the “value” of video games
The British Film Institute (BFI) has announced a 10-year strategy that will help promote the “value” of video games. Screen Culture 2033 will “advocate for the value of the full breadth of screen culture, including video games and interactive work,” according to the announcement. The program...
Floating Points drop sizzling new single ‘Problems’
Floating Points – aka Sam Shepherd – has dropped a new single titled ‘Problems’, accompanied by an official music video. The track sees Shepherd collaborate with creative studio Hamill Industries (Pablo Barquín and Anna Diaz) on the official music video. Taking its lead from the...
‘Return to Monkey Island’ features a cameo from Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann
The recently-released Return to Monkey Island features a cameo from none other than The Last of Us and Uncharted director Neil Druckmann, in the latest in an affectionate back and forth between the developers. Druckmann voices a minor character, found later in the game. Fans may even not notice that...
‘Session: Skate Sim’ review: a garish grind
If you pause Session: Skate Sim to check the controls needed for a trick, it will remind you that it’s a “hardcore” skating sim, and you should expect it to “test your patience.” At times, that’s a laughable understatement. Session, like most challenging games,...
Inside the V&A museum’s new Korean culture exhibition, ‘Hallyu! The Korean Wave’
A new exhibition exploring popular culture in South Korea and its global impact on creative industries including music, cinema, beauty and fashion will open at London’s V&A Museum on Saturday (September 24). Hallyu! The Korean Wave will feature around 200 objects from outfits worn by K-pop groups ATEEZ and...
Future sells large chunk of his publishing catalogue to investment firm
Future has sold the publishing rights to his recorded output from 2004 to 2020 to the investment firm Influence Media Partners. Variety reports that the catalogue contains 612 titles including collaborations with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna and The Weeknd. The deal is reportedly in the “high eight figures”.
LOONA’s Chuu to sit out of ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ concerts in Seoul
MyMusicTaste has announced that LOONA’s Chuu will be absent from the girl group’s upcoming ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ concerts in Seoul. Concert organisers MyMusicTaste first announced the Seoul dates for the K-pop girl group’s ongoing ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ world tour on September 17. LOONA will be performing for two nights on October 15 and 16 at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium.
‘Slime Rancher 2’ sales surpass developer’s “pipe dream” in just 6 hours
Slime Rancher 2, from Monomi Park, has surpassed its developer’s wildest expectations for launch sales in just the first six hours after launch. The sequel to the popular slime-farming title launched into Early Access on September 22 for PC and Xbox Series X|S and has already become a runaway success for the developer.
Talk Show – ‘Touch The Ground’ EP review: London punks hit the dancefloor with all guns blazing
Press play on the Talk Show’s second EP, ‘Touch The Ground’, and you’re immediately greeted with a dry burst of laughter. This unexpected introduction to the EP leads way into an epiphany of sorts for the band — it’s as though with that first clash of drumsticks, the four-piece immediately stretch to their full forms. “I wanna get loose,” chants vocalist Harrison Swann repeatedly on ‘Intro – Laughter’. Talk Show shake off their limbs and prepare to do exactly that.
Listen to Lil Nas X’s ‘League Of Legends’ anthem ‘STAR WALKIN”
Riot Games and Lil Nas X have released ‘STAR WALKIN”, the anthem for this year’s League Of Legends World Championship. The music video for ‘STAR WALKIN” is available to watch on YouTube, while the track is also available on all streaming platforms. As part of...
The Blockbuster World Video Game Championship to return for the first time since the 90s
The Blockbuster World Video Game Championship, a gaming competition not seen since the mid 90s, is set to return in October this year. The Blockbuster World Video Game Championship 3, taking place on October 14-16, will be hosted by the Portland Retro Gaming Expo (PRGE) and Double Jump Events and promises to “create new memories for a new generation and is free to enter for all PRGE attendees.”
Puscifer to reinterpret and dramatise songs from first two albums for Halloween concert films
Puscifer have shared details of two Halloween concert films that feature music from their 2007 debut ‘V Is For Vagina’ and its 2011 follow-up ‘Conditions Of My Parole’. The band, which is a side project of Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan, will...
Kid Cudi joins forces with Ty Dolla $ign for lowkey new single ‘Willing To Trust’
Kid Cudi has shared another preview of his imminent ‘Entergalactic’ album, a chilled-out joint with Ty Dolla $ign titled ‘Willing To Trust’. It marks the second track to drop from Cudi’s eighth studio album, following the June release of lead single ‘Do What I Want’. It’s also the second time he and Ty have linked up for a song, with Cudi having a guest spot on Ty’s 2020 track ‘Temptations’.
