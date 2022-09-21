ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Adora drops preview for debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’

Adora has dropped a preview for her debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’ ahead of its release next week. The new “album sampler” for the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut EP was unveiled earlier today (September 22) and features brief snippets of all five tracks to be included in the forthcoming record. ‘Adorable REbirth’ is due for release next week on September 26 at 6pm KST.
MUSIC
NME

BLACKPINK become first K-pop girl group to land UK Number One album

BLACKPINK have become the first-ever K-pop girl group to achieve a Number One album in the UK. The South Korean band hit the top spot today (September 23) with their second full length record, ‘Born Pink’, which was released last Friday (September 16). BLACKPINK previously peaked at Number...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sm Entertainment#Amusement Park#Pop Music#Theme Park#South Korean#Everland#Smcu#Amazon Express#Korea Joongang Daily#Exo#Red Velvet#Nct
NME

Floating Points drop sizzling new single ‘Problems’

Floating Points – aka Sam Shepherd – has dropped a new single titled ‘Problems’, accompanied by an official music video. The track sees Shepherd collaborate with creative studio Hamill Industries (Pablo Barquín and Anna Diaz) on the official music video. Taking its lead from the...
THEATER & DANCE
NME

‘Session: Skate Sim’ review: a garish grind

If you pause Session: Skate Sim to check the controls needed for a trick, it will remind you that it’s a “hardcore” skating sim, and you should expect it to “test your patience.” At times, that’s a laughable understatement. Session, like most challenging games,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Future sells large chunk of his publishing catalogue to investment firm

Future has sold the publishing rights to his recorded output from 2004 to 2020 to the investment firm Influence Media Partners. Variety reports that the catalogue contains 612 titles including collaborations with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna and The Weeknd. The deal is reportedly in the “high eight figures”.
CELEBRITIES
NME

LOONA’s Chuu to sit out of ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ concerts in Seoul

MyMusicTaste has announced that LOONA’s Chuu will be absent from the girl group’s upcoming ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ concerts in Seoul. Concert organisers MyMusicTaste first announced the Seoul dates for the K-pop girl group’s ongoing ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ world tour on September 17. LOONA will be performing for two nights on October 15 and 16 at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Talk Show – ‘Touch The Ground’ EP review: London punks hit the dancefloor with all guns blazing

Press play on the Talk Show’s second EP, ‘Touch The Ground’, and you’re immediately greeted with a dry burst of laughter. This unexpected introduction to the EP leads way into an epiphany of sorts for the band — it’s as though with that first clash of drumsticks, the four-piece immediately stretch to their full forms. “I wanna get loose,” chants vocalist Harrison Swann repeatedly on ‘Intro – Laughter’. Talk Show shake off their limbs and prepare to do exactly that.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

The Blockbuster World Video Game Championship to return for the first time since the 90s

The Blockbuster World Video Game Championship, a gaming competition not seen since the mid 90s, is set to return in October this year. The Blockbuster World Video Game Championship 3, taking place on October 14-16, will be hosted by the Portland Retro Gaming Expo (PRGE) and Double Jump Events and promises to “create new memories for a new generation and is free to enter for all PRGE attendees.”
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Kid Cudi joins forces with Ty Dolla $ign for lowkey new single ‘Willing To Trust’

Kid Cudi has shared another preview of his imminent ‘Entergalactic’ album, a chilled-out joint with Ty Dolla $ign titled ‘Willing To Trust’. It marks the second track to drop from Cudi’s eighth studio album, following the June release of lead single ‘Do What I Want’. It’s also the second time he and Ty have linked up for a song, with Cudi having a guest spot on Ty’s 2020 track ‘Temptations’.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy