BBC
Motorcyclist dies after crash at Bridgwater off-road track
A 41-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash at an off-road track in Somerset. He was riding a blue Yamaha off-road motorcycle when he was involved in a collision at the Grandfields MX track in Langport Road, Middlezoy, at about 13:00 BST on Saturday. He was airlifted...
BBC
Stabbed Derbyshire police dog Axle dies in retirement
A former police dog, who survived being stabbed three times while on duty, has died. Axle made headlines in 2018 after he was stabbed by a man who went on to be jailed for more than six years. The German shepherd died aged 11 last week after a short illness,...
Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker
Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
BBC
Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'
The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
BBC
Richmond: Killer identified by his dying victim jailed for life
A drug dealer has been jailed for life for murder after his victim named him in his dying breaths. Oliver Muldowney, 36, accused Tim Hipperson, 39, of sleeping with his partner then stabbed him in an alleyway in Richmond, London on 17 May 2021. Judge Shani Barnes at the Old...
BBC
Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told
A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
BBC
Kitten and rabbit thrown from car window in Chesterfield
A kitten and a rabbit have been rescued after being "callously" thrown from a car window on to a road in Chesterfield. The RSPCA began an investigation after a woman saw the incident on Broomhill Road, Old Whittington, on Tuesday. It said she was driving along the road when she...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Postman with 'underwear compulsion' jailed over burglaries
A postal worker has been jailed for breaking into houses to satisfy his "compulsion" for taking women's underwear. Glen Holden, 59, admitted two counts of domestic burglary after breaking in to properties in Milborne Port, Somerset, and Sherborne, Dorset. Bournemouth Crown Court heard he knew the victims from his delivery...
BBC
Adam Clapham death: Fourth person charged with murder
A fourth person has been charged with murder following the death of a man in South Yorkshire. Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street, Rotherham, at about 10:50 BST on Monday. Police said a 29-year-old man had been charged with his murder and was due to appear later...
BBC
Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief
The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
BBC
Secamb: Concern raised over paramedics leaving due to bullying
Concerns that ambulance workers at a trust could leave their jobs due to a culture of bullying have been raised. Councillor Christine Robinson said staff at South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) "aren't going to raise concerns, they're just going to leave". Her comments at an East Sussex County Council...
BBC
Teen footballer banned after kicking player unconscious
A teenager who kicked another player unconscious during a children's football match has been banned from playing or going to games. The boy, 17, kicked his victim at least three times in the face leaving him permanently disfigured, Mold Crown Court heard. The victim needed two operations where plates and...
BBC
Harrogate: Two men jailed over 'brutal' killing
Two men who filmed the "shocking and brutal" killing of a man in Harrogate have been jailed. The body of Gracijus Balciauskas, 41, was found wrapped in a rug at a property in Mayfield Grove on 20 December 2021. At Leeds Crown Court Vitalijus Koreiva, 37, was sentenced to life...
BBC
Head teacher who groomed dozens of children on social media jailed
A British head teacher who groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media has been jailed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Nicholas Clayton, 38 and from Wirral, used Facebook Messenger to contact children as young as 10, the NCA said. Clayton, who was working at a school...
BBC
Larne Port drugs: Man, 22, in court over £1.25m seizure
A man has appeared in court in connection with the seizure of drugs worth £1.25m at Larne Port last year. Mohammed Khan, 22, was arrested in England on Wednesday and charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs. He was taken to Belfast for the hearing at the city's...
BBC
Attempted murder arrest after police cars rammed by tractor
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three police cars were rammed by a tractor in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone. Police investigating a report of a drink driver attended an address in Tattenabuddagh Lane just after midnight on Saturday. A man then tried to evade police in...
BBC
Police watchdog probe after missing man found dead in crashed car
The police watchdog will investigate after an 86-year-old man was found dead in a crashed car, two days after he was reported missing. John Winton McNab, from Perth, was found by officers in his Mercedes on the A887 at Invermoriston in the Highlands at 13:20 on Sunday. He was last...
BBC
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
BBC
Renee MacRae: Murder trial told of acid attack claim
A murder trial has heard a convicted criminal was allegedly offered more than £500 to douse a woman and her child in acid to kill them. William MacDowell, 80, denies murdering Renee MacRae, 36, and their three-year-old son Andrew MacRae in the Highlands 46 years ago. Dennis Tyronney, who...
