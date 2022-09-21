ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

Comments / 0

Related
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County man charged by State Police for felony identity theft in Pinckney

PINCKNEY- A Lewis County man is faced with a felony charge in the wake of a North Country fraud complaint from last fall, authorities say. David A. Sutton, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of identity theft in the second-degree (obtaining goods).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County Health System announces latest graduates from Residency Program

LOWVILLE- Lewis County Health System celebrated the first class of Nursing Residency Program graduates last Thursday. Officials say ten registered nurses received graduation certificates during a brief ceremony. The 15-week program began in July and prepared the new graduate nurses to transition from the school to the work environment. The...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Garage Sale

Garage Sale At Bush's On the Murphy Road In Port Leyden on Fri Sept 23 and sat the 24th, from 9 to 6 both days We have blankets/Bedspreads Curtains Household, Lots of Jeans. Sweatshirts, T-shirts skirts, and so much more, Come check us out.,. Flack Broadcasting is home of the...
PORT LEYDEN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Interview: Guy Case talks annual Charlie's Liquor and Great Lot Sportsman's Club pet food and donation drive for Lewis County Humane Society

BOONVILLE- The stash of pet food, cleaning supplies and donations has been growing all month long at Charlie's Liquor. All of this pet food is being collected to benefit Lewis County Humane Society, thanks once again to a local initiative sparked by Charlie's Liquor and the Great Lot Sportsman's Club.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Oneonta, NY
City
Lowville, NY
City
Jordanville, NY
City
Boonville, NY
City
Patterson, NY
Lowville, NY
Obituaries
flackbroadcasting.com

Copenhagen region will have fire, emergency protection despite vote to disband fire department

LEWIS COUNTY- Copenhagen Fire Department has been disbanded and will officially cease its existence within the next month, but residents who need coverage will always have it. That’s according to Lewis County Manager, Ryan Piche. He told WWNY-TV that arrangements with neighboring departments have been secured to make sure there is no lack of emergency response.
COPENHAGEN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy