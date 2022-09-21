Read full article on original website
Lewis County man charged by State Police for felony identity theft in Pinckney
PINCKNEY- A Lewis County man is faced with a felony charge in the wake of a North Country fraud complaint from last fall, authorities say. David A. Sutton, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of identity theft in the second-degree (obtaining goods).
Lewis County Health System announces latest graduates from Residency Program
LOWVILLE- Lewis County Health System celebrated the first class of Nursing Residency Program graduates last Thursday. Officials say ten registered nurses received graduation certificates during a brief ceremony. The 15-week program began in July and prepared the new graduate nurses to transition from the school to the work environment. The...
Garage Sale
Garage Sale At Bush's On the Murphy Road In Port Leyden on Fri Sept 23 and sat the 24th, from 9 to 6 both days We have blankets/Bedspreads Curtains Household, Lots of Jeans. Sweatshirts, T-shirts skirts, and so much more, Come check us out.,. Flack Broadcasting is home of the...
Interview: Guy Case talks annual Charlie's Liquor and Great Lot Sportsman's Club pet food and donation drive for Lewis County Humane Society
BOONVILLE- The stash of pet food, cleaning supplies and donations has been growing all month long at Charlie's Liquor. All of this pet food is being collected to benefit Lewis County Humane Society, thanks once again to a local initiative sparked by Charlie's Liquor and the Great Lot Sportsman's Club.
Copenhagen region will have fire, emergency protection despite vote to disband fire department
LEWIS COUNTY- Copenhagen Fire Department has been disbanded and will officially cease its existence within the next month, but residents who need coverage will always have it. That’s according to Lewis County Manager, Ryan Piche. He told WWNY-TV that arrangements with neighboring departments have been secured to make sure there is no lack of emergency response.
North Country lawmakers join press conference to push for New York Bail Reform changes
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two North Country Lawmakers joined several others Thursday rebuking New York’s Bail Reform and calling for changes they feel need to be made amidst high crime rates. "Criminals in the state of New York fear no recourse, as our revolving door criminal justice system, especially on the...
AAA: Tight supply and fluctuating oil prices may cause slight increase for gas prices
After nearly 100 straight days of fluctuating fuel prices, the national average increased for the first time. It was only by a penny, but the AAA says the reason can be pinned, in part, to planned and unplanned maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest. Although gasoline...
