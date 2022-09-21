ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
MOVIES
Essence

Actress Laura Harrier Is Engaged And She's 'Very Excited' About It

Another one! Learn more about the beauty's fiancé and the "sweet" Parisian proposal he put together to ask for her hand in marriage. The most recent member of the Spider-Man films to fall in love in real life is Laura Harrier. The actress, also known for BlacKkKlansman and the recent Hulu series Mike, broke the news that she will soon be planning a wedding with fiancé Sam Jarou. The actress and French freelance consultant had a low-key engagement, which is something Harrier said she always wanted.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

Bryce Dallas Howard: I Was Told to Lose Weight for ‘Jurassic World’ Films

Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed she was more than just underpaid for “Jurassic World.” Howard, who starred alongside Chris Pratt in the revamped “Jurassic Park” trilogy reboot, earlier said that she was “paid so much less than” Pratt for the first “Jurassic World” film in 2014. Now, Howard is coming clean about another studio demand, which was that she lose weight for her role. It wasn’t until 2022’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” directed by Colin Trevorrow, that Howard was allowed to use her “natural body” on set and that she was protected from body shaming. “What being in this third film allowed, how do...
WEIGHT LOSS
Deadline

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She “Had No Intention Of Saying Yes” To ‘Wolf Pack’ But The Script Changed Her Mind—TCA

Sarah Michelle Gellar had no intention of joining the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, but reading the script changed her mind. The role marks Gellar’s return to the horror genre on TV following her successful run on the WB’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer which premiered in 1997. Gellar spoke about her decision to star and executive produce the latest werewolf series from Jeff Davis, who developed Teen Wolf for MTV, during the streamer’s TCA presentation on Wednesday. “I’ve been pitched once, twice, 2000 of these [types of shows]. Honestly, at first, I had no intention of saying yes [to Wolf Pack],” she...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Criminal Minds’ Original Characters Reid and Simmons Will ‘Still Exist’ on Paramount+ Revival: ‘They Are Not Gone Gone’

The “Criminal Minds” revival on Paramount+ may not feature every original star, but their presence is still felt, showrunner Erica Messer said on Wednesday’s virtual Television Critics Association panel. Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney, who portrayed Spencer Reid and Matthew Simmons, respectively, on the CBS procedural, are not currently attached and it’s unknown where the characters are. “It’s a little bit more of a mystery what Reid and Simmons are up to. They’re certainly not forgotten. Their desks are still there, still have stuff on it,” Messer teased. “We’re definitely playing that. They are not gone gone.” The executive producer added that...
TV SERIES
Gizmodo

James Cameron Was Worried Avatar 2 Might Have Taken Too Long

After a film grosses almost $3 billion at the global box office, you have to imagine the studio behind it would want to cash in immediately. Get a sequel into theaters ASAP. Strike while the iron is hot. Avatar director James Cameron is not that kind of person though. He doesn’t rush things. And yet, even he admits that the 13 years it will have taken between 2009's mega hit and its December sequel Avatar: The Way of Water did worry him just a little bit.
MOVIES
Variety

From ‘Walking Dead’ to Walk of Fame: Norman Reedus on Why He’s Not Ready to Say Goodbye to Daryl Dixon

Norman Reedus never dreamt of being a star — and he definitely never thought it’d be possible to have his name on a star the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The “Walking Dead” actor, who has been part of the massive AMC franchise for 12 years and will continue after the show ends with his own spinoff, has come a long way since being discovered the day he was fired from a motorcycle shop after getting into an argument with his boss. His attitude may have gotten him fired — but it also opened another door wide open. “A friend of mine said, ‘Hey,...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Golden Globes: Chris Rock Turns Down Huge Payday to Host in 2023 (Report)

The Golden Globes were hoping to join forces with the unwitting star of this year’s Oscars ceremony. Chris Rock was offered “a s–t-ton” of money to host next year’s Globes ceremony on NBC, but turned it down, according to the Puck newsletter. (TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.) The SNL alum and stand-up legend has hosted his share of awards shows in the past, including the Oscars twice, but the Globes were also clearly hoping to ride the coattails of his newfound notoriety after Will Smith slapped Rock at this year’s Oscars in March.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Actor Dean Stockwell's Legacy Is Remembered in the 'Quantum Leap' Sequel Series

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the premiere of the Quantum Leap reboot. From 1960's The Time Machine to 1985's Back to the Future to 2001's Donnie Darko, time travel has been a figment of pop culture for decades. Something about traversing time and space and ending up stuck in a foreign era — ready to mess with the natural timeline of life, might we add — speaks volumes to viewers who imagine a world where time travel is possible.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Is it time to put Sony’s Spider-Man Universe out of its misery?

Imagine if Lord of the Rings were like Marvel. Frodo, Bilbo and the elves would be able to frolic together happily through the Shire, and take on big bad Sauron. But due to complicated legal machinations by lawyers in the late 90s, the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm and the Lonely Mountain would need to exist in their very own, entirely separate film and TV universe, while Gollum might find himself being written out altogether. Only if various suits met up to thrash out deals that allowed all of the above to appear together would they be able to do so – otherwise never the twain shall meet, and all that.
MOVIES
Glamour

Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2022

Adios, Schitt's Creek. Sayonara, The Notebook. If you've got a free weekend coming up, these are the Netflix titles to binge, because next month they're disappearing from the platform. Thankfully, we have all month to rewatch 8 Mile and Bridget Jones's Diary; plus, they're adding a ton of great titles.
TV SERIES

