CNET
Darth Vader Voice Actor James Earl Jones Signals Retirement From Character
James Earl Jones, the iconic voice behind Star Wars' Darth Vader, has signed over the rights to his archival voice work so that AI technology can be used to re-create his voice, according to a report from Vanity Fair Friday. Jones, who is 91, has been actively working with Lucasfilm...
Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
Essence
Actress Laura Harrier Is Engaged And She's 'Very Excited' About It
Another one! Learn more about the beauty's fiancé and the "sweet" Parisian proposal he put together to ask for her hand in marriage. The most recent member of the Spider-Man films to fall in love in real life is Laura Harrier. The actress, also known for BlacKkKlansman and the recent Hulu series Mike, broke the news that she will soon be planning a wedding with fiancé Sam Jarou. The actress and French freelance consultant had a low-key engagement, which is something Harrier said she always wanted.
Bryce Dallas Howard: I Was Told to Lose Weight for ‘Jurassic World’ Films
Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed she was more than just underpaid for “Jurassic World.” Howard, who starred alongside Chris Pratt in the revamped “Jurassic Park” trilogy reboot, earlier said that she was “paid so much less than” Pratt for the first “Jurassic World” film in 2014. Now, Howard is coming clean about another studio demand, which was that she lose weight for her role. It wasn’t until 2022’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” directed by Colin Trevorrow, that Howard was allowed to use her “natural body” on set and that she was protected from body shaming. “What being in this third film allowed, how do...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She “Had No Intention Of Saying Yes” To ‘Wolf Pack’ But The Script Changed Her Mind—TCA
Sarah Michelle Gellar had no intention of joining the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, but reading the script changed her mind. The role marks Gellar’s return to the horror genre on TV following her successful run on the WB’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer which premiered in 1997. Gellar spoke about her decision to star and executive produce the latest werewolf series from Jeff Davis, who developed Teen Wolf for MTV, during the streamer’s TCA presentation on Wednesday. “I’ve been pitched once, twice, 2000 of these [types of shows]. Honestly, at first, I had no intention of saying yes [to Wolf Pack],” she...
Tiffany Haddish Talks About Losing Work After Child Grooming Allegations, Lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish's career has suffered following allegations of child sexual abuse.
‘Criminal Minds’ Original Characters Reid and Simmons Will ‘Still Exist’ on Paramount+ Revival: ‘They Are Not Gone Gone’
The “Criminal Minds” revival on Paramount+ may not feature every original star, but their presence is still felt, showrunner Erica Messer said on Wednesday’s virtual Television Critics Association panel. Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney, who portrayed Spencer Reid and Matthew Simmons, respectively, on the CBS procedural, are not currently attached and it’s unknown where the characters are. “It’s a little bit more of a mystery what Reid and Simmons are up to. They’re certainly not forgotten. Their desks are still there, still have stuff on it,” Messer teased. “We’re definitely playing that. They are not gone gone.” The executive producer added that...
EW.com
Anthony Mackie wants a Captain America: New World Order fight that 'rivals' Chris Evans' epic elevator brawl
For six films, Anthony Mackie watched as Chris Evans kicked, punched, and swung his shield through impossible battles against HYDRA agents and intergalactic baddies as Captain America. Now, as his character Sam Wilson takes up the moniker in Captain America: New World Order, Mackie is ready to jump into the action in a major way.
Gizmodo
James Cameron Was Worried Avatar 2 Might Have Taken Too Long
After a film grosses almost $3 billion at the global box office, you have to imagine the studio behind it would want to cash in immediately. Get a sequel into theaters ASAP. Strike while the iron is hot. Avatar director James Cameron is not that kind of person though. He doesn’t rush things. And yet, even he admits that the 13 years it will have taken between 2009's mega hit and its December sequel Avatar: The Way of Water did worry him just a little bit.
From ‘Walking Dead’ to Walk of Fame: Norman Reedus on Why He’s Not Ready to Say Goodbye to Daryl Dixon
Norman Reedus never dreamt of being a star — and he definitely never thought it’d be possible to have his name on a star the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The “Walking Dead” actor, who has been part of the massive AMC franchise for 12 years and will continue after the show ends with his own spinoff, has come a long way since being discovered the day he was fired from a motorcycle shop after getting into an argument with his boss. His attitude may have gotten him fired — but it also opened another door wide open. “A friend of mine said, ‘Hey,...
Gizmodo
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Merch Gives Us a Look at Ironheart's Final Suit
Producer Barbara Broccoli wants the next James Bond to last a while. The Flash’s final season has found a new Captain Boomerang. Plus, get another look at Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who exit, and what’s coming on The Handmaid’s Tale and Rick & Morty. Spoilers, away!. Wicked.
Olivia Wilde says her male colleagues wouldn't have to answer questions about drama among their cast members: 'There are very different standards created for women'
Wilde said that it's "frustrating" to see people "sidelining us in a way that they don't do to men."
hypebeast.com
Marvel Confirms That Several New War Machine Suits Are Set To Appear Soon
Earlier this month, Don Cheadle confirmed that he is no longer under Marvel’s contract. Cheadle plays the titular War Machine character, also known as Colonel James Rhodes, and has appeared in multiple MCU films and is set to appear in the 2023 Secret Invasion. Appearing in seven different films...
Viola Davis responds to #BoycottWomanKing: Story 'is fictionalized. It has to be'
Star Viola Davis says, "You're not going to win an argument on Twitter," in response to backlash against her movie "The Woman King."
TODAY.com
Christina Ricci opens up about the body scrutiny she faced as a child star
Christina Ricci was 9 when she made her film debut in the 1990 coming-of-age movie “Mermaids." The child actor, known for playing characters with a dark edge, would go on to star in films including "The Addams Family," and its sequel, and Halloween classic "Casper." Ricci has said she...
‘The Woman King’ is poised for a big box-office run after a surprisingly strong opening weekend
During a lull in the movie calendar, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” is generating the kind of buzz — and ticket sales — that the box office desperately needs. The action-packed film about an all-female regiment of warriors brought in $19 million at the domestic...
Golden Globes: Chris Rock Turns Down Huge Payday to Host in 2023 (Report)
The Golden Globes were hoping to join forces with the unwitting star of this year’s Oscars ceremony. Chris Rock was offered “a s–t-ton” of money to host next year’s Globes ceremony on NBC, but turned it down, according to the Puck newsletter. (TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.) The SNL alum and stand-up legend has hosted his share of awards shows in the past, including the Oscars twice, but the Globes were also clearly hoping to ride the coattails of his newfound notoriety after Will Smith slapped Rock at this year’s Oscars in March.
Actor Dean Stockwell's Legacy Is Remembered in the 'Quantum Leap' Sequel Series
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the premiere of the Quantum Leap reboot. From 1960's The Time Machine to 1985's Back to the Future to 2001's Donnie Darko, time travel has been a figment of pop culture for decades. Something about traversing time and space and ending up stuck in a foreign era — ready to mess with the natural timeline of life, might we add — speaks volumes to viewers who imagine a world where time travel is possible.
Is it time to put Sony’s Spider-Man Universe out of its misery?
Imagine if Lord of the Rings were like Marvel. Frodo, Bilbo and the elves would be able to frolic together happily through the Shire, and take on big bad Sauron. But due to complicated legal machinations by lawyers in the late 90s, the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm and the Lonely Mountain would need to exist in their very own, entirely separate film and TV universe, while Gollum might find himself being written out altogether. Only if various suits met up to thrash out deals that allowed all of the above to appear together would they be able to do so – otherwise never the twain shall meet, and all that.
Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2022
Adios, Schitt's Creek. Sayonara, The Notebook. If you've got a free weekend coming up, these are the Netflix titles to binge, because next month they're disappearing from the platform. Thankfully, we have all month to rewatch 8 Mile and Bridget Jones's Diary; plus, they're adding a ton of great titles.
