Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has pulled out of shows in Poland after facing backlash for his attacks on Ukraine in an open letter to the country’s first lady. “Roger Waters’ manager decided to withdraw ... without giving any reason,” an official with the Tauron Arena Krakow said about Waters’ two concerts, which were scheduled for April. Earlier this month, Waters penned a letter to Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, insisting that “extreme nationalists” in her country have set it on a “path to this disastrous war” and slamming “Washington DC” for getting involved. Krakow officials were set to cast votes next week on whether the artist should be “persona non grata” in light of his comments on Vladimir Putin’s invasion.Read it at AP

MUSIC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO