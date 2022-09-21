ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Vladimir Putin
Dmitry Peskov
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
TheDailyBeast

Pink Floyd Founder Cancels Poland Gigs After Blaming Ukrainian ‘Nationalists’ for War

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has pulled out of shows in Poland after facing backlash for his attacks on Ukraine in an open letter to the country’s first lady. “Roger Waters’ manager decided to withdraw ... without giving any reason,” an official with the Tauron Arena Krakow said about Waters’ two concerts, which were scheduled for April. Earlier this month, Waters penned a letter to Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, insisting that “extreme nationalists” in her country have set it on a “path to this disastrous war” and slamming “Washington DC” for getting involved. Krakow officials were set to cast votes next week on whether the artist should be “persona non grata” in light of his comments on Vladimir Putin’s invasion.Read it at AP
The Independent

North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile toward South Korea’ ahead of Kamala Harris visit

North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast of South Korea, it has been claimed.South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff, which reported the launch, did not confirm what type of missile it was or how far it flew. Japan’s defence minister said the missile reached an altitude of 50 kilometres and is believed to have landed outside its exclusive economic zone, the Reuters news agency reported.The launch came a day after South Korean officials said they had detected signs that North Korea was preparing to test a missile designed to be fired from submarines.On Friday, a...
