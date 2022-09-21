Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Man shot, killed following argument over parking spot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person died Wednesday night after a shooting on the north side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday on Highfield Drive in the Sharon Heights neighborhood. One victim, 32-year-old Marcus E. Deloney, was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital, but...
WKRC
Pike Co. Massacre: Week 2 ends with more evidence from 3rd crime scene, 3 more autopsies
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Prosecutors Friday finished introducing evidence found at the scene where three more victims of the Pike County massacre were found, as well as the results of their autopsies. The testimony concluded the second week of the murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members...
WKRC
Local 12 joins in appeal of judge's evidence rules in Pike Co. massacre murder trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – Several media outlets Thursday formally challenged the rules imposed on covering and showing evidence during the ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in the Pike County massacre case. Local 12 is one of seven outlets named as a co-petitioner in the writ of prohibition...
Comments / 0