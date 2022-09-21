ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

WKRC

Man shot, killed following argument over parking spot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person died Wednesday night after a shooting on the north side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday on Highfield Drive in the Sharon Heights neighborhood. One victim, 32-year-old Marcus E. Deloney, was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital, but...
COLUMBUS, OH

