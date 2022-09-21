Read full article on original website
TechRadar
BT and Openreach staff will strike again in October
Frontline workers at BT and Openreach will once again go on strike in October in an ongoing dispute over pay and will be joined by hundreds of 999 call handlers. The Communications Workers Union (CWU) confirmed as many as 40,000 staff, including engineers and call centre workers, will take industrial action on 6, 10, 20, and 24 October after it failed to reach a new pay deal that takes into account the rising cost of living.
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: EE is Network of the Year
EE has been unveiled as the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 Network of the Year, in association with Genuine Solutions. Networks underpin everything the mobile industry does, and this award looked to celebrate the UK mobile operator that goes above and beyond to provide its customers with a top-class network experience.
TechRadar
Prime Early Access Sale - dates leak for Amazon's Prime Day 2 deals event
We've heard a lot of rumblings over the past few months about a potential re-run of Amazon Prime Day later this year. And now it looks like those rumors are at least partly true according to a new page on Amazon that references a Prime Early Access Sale set to take place in October.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 price leak makes the phone sound like a real bargain
Flagship phones are expensive - except of course when they’re not, which looks to be the case with the Google Pixel 7, as a price leak suggests it will substantially undercut rival handsets. According to Artem Russakovskii (opens in new tab) – the founder of Android Police – the...
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Likewize wins Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service
Likewize has taken the prize for Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance category at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). As mobile technology becomes increasingly important to our everyday lives, device insurance ensures consumers can get a rapid repair or replacement should their device be damaged, lost or stolen. This...
TechRadar
How fast is an electric bike: A guide to e-bike classes
Not all e-bikes are created equal. While the guarantee of an e-bike is that you’ll get some sort of electrical system and motor to put a little extra power into the ride so you can go faster or further with less effort, there are a ton of variables that can affect the ride. Hardware aside, one of the quickest ways to get some sense of an e-bikes capabilities (or limitations) is to understand how it fits into the e-bike class system.
TechRadar
PNY EliteX-PRO 1TB Portable SSD review
While the headline speeds are blindingly fast by most USB standards, they’re not as quick as we’ve seen with Thunderbolt. And you will need a Gen 2x2 USB port to be this fast. However, this is a cheap external SSD that is a good option even if you don’t have this port.
TechRadar
6 strategies for cutting your web hosting bill
Websites are necessities for any type of business, and if you're thinking about building your own site to promote your portfolio or grow your business, in some ways it can seem overwhelming. It's no secret that the cost of web hosting (opens in new tab) services can be really high...
TechRadar
How to watch Ghosts online: stream every season 4 episode from anywhere
Get ready for another madcap helping of ghostly mischief at Button House as Ghosts returns for season four. One of BBC Comedy's biggest hits in years, which has already spawned a US TV remake, the show centers around a young couple, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), who inherit a grand country estate only to find it is both falling apart and overrun with ghosts. Typical, eh? Here's how to watch Ghosts online, and enjoy season four for free from anywhere in the world.
TechRadar
Laver Cup live stream: how to watch Federer's farewell online from anywhere
Team Europe takes on Team World at the O2 Arena in London tomorrow for the 2022 Laver Cup but it's Roger Federer's farewell to professional tennis that will take center stage. The tournament will serve as the Swiss legend's final appearance. He will be teaming up with career rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both of whom are confirmed to play for Europe. Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 Laver Cup live stream from anywhere.
TechRadar
Optus confirms customer data breach, says passport data may be affected
Optus, one of the biggest telecommunications services providers in Australia, has suffered a data breach, with sensitive information on its customers being exposed, the company has confirmed. In an official announcement, Optus said that following the cyberattack, it started investigating the “possible unauthorized access” of both current, and former, customers’...
TechRadar
Mozilla claims Apple, Google and Microsoft force users to use default web browsers
Mozilla, the non-profit proprietor of the Firefox browser, has accused Google, Microsoft, and Apple of "self preferencing" and nudging consumers towards using their own browsers. Examples of consumer harm stemming from this self-preferencing behavior include limited or frustrated choice, lower quality, lower innovation, poor privacy, and unfair contracts, according to...
TechRadar
Logitech G Cloud: where to preorder the gaming handheld and save $50
The push for cloud gaming is not going away any time soon, with the Logitech G Cloud being officially announced as the latest gaming handheld with streaming tech at the forefront. After it was leaked earlier this month, Logitech G Cloud preorders are now live - and if you choose to buy ahead of release on October 18 you can save $50 off the recommended $349.99 price at participating retailers.
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Oppo wins Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team
Oppo has been awareded Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). With customers becoming more discerning than ever when it comes to their mobile devices, a well-trained and enthusiastic field marketing team can really make a difference when it comes to those all-important sales figures, providing a vital link between supplier and store staff.
TechRadar
GitHub accounts are being stolen by fake CircleCI accounts
Cybercriminals are impersonating (opens in new tab) CircleCI to try and steal GitHub accounts, both companies have confirmed. According to the two firms, criminals are currently distributing a phishing email, in which they impersonate the continuous integration and delivery platform, CircleCI. The email is being sent to GitHub users, and...
TechRadar
Intel Raptor Lake flagship CPU box spotted, suggesting it’s close to release
The packaging for Intel’s Core i9-13900K processor has been leaked, and while the spilled photo shows that it follows the same theme as the existing 12900K – including that wafer – there are some slight, but nonetheless interesting, changes. The box for the Core i9-13900K was posted...
TechRadar
The Pico 4 is the Oculus Quest 2 rival we’ve been waiting for
After months of rumors, ByteDance and Pico have finally unveiled the Pico 4 VR headset, and frankly, it bests the Oculus Quest 2 in almost every single way. Pico devices aren’t well known in the West – as opposed to Oculus Quest devices – but the brand is expanding into this market after many years of thriving across Asia. In early 2022, the company’s Neo3 Link headset launched in Europe, and there were rumblings that a budget-friendly Pico headset to rival Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 was on the way. What's more this device was expected to adopt features exclusive to Meta’s premium Project Cambria headset (the Quest 2’s successor).
TechRadar
Microsoft's latest update looks to address some of the most annoying aspects of hybrid working
Microsoft has revealed the findings of a huge new study examining what issues are still going wrong with hybrid working. The “Hybrid Work Is Just Work. Are We Doing It Wrong?” report (opens in new tab) is based on 20,000 people from 11 countries, looking at “trillions of Microsoft 365 productivity signals."
TechRadar
Facebook sued for allegedly spying on users via in-app web browser
Meta is being sued for allegedly gathering personally identifiable information (PII) on its Facebook and Instagram users without telling them. As per the lawsuit, the problem lies in how the company's Facebook and Instagram platforms handle internet links on an iOS device. Both apps have their own embedded internet browsers (opens in new tab), the WKWebView, which render the pages when a user clicks on a link (as opposed to opening the links in, say, Safari, or Chrome).
TechRadar
It could soon be time to bid a final farewell to floppy disks
The market for one of the most iconic items in the technology industry is only set to hold up for "another four years" according to floppy disc tycoon, Tom Persky. The US businessman, the self-described "last man standing" in the fading business, runs floppydisk.com (opens in new tab), one of the last places on the internet you can purchase the vintage technology.
