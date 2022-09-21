ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Associated Press

Wright wins 20th, Braves beat Phils to trim NL East deficit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak. William Contreras and rookie Michael Harris II each homered and had three hits for the Braves (94-58), who moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Mets in the NL East. New York lost 10-4 at Oakland. The Mets and Braves play three games in Atlanta next weekend. Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning for Philadelphia (83-68), which began the day a half-game ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card and 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tampa Bay Times

Shane McClanahan voted Rays’ team MVP

ST. PETERSBURG — Shane McClanahan prefers to do his winning on the mound and give credit to his Rays teammates afterward. Presented with the news that he was voted the Don Zimmer Most Valuable Player by the Tampa Bay chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, McClanahan was knocked a little off his game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

