Philadelphia, PA

numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes on bench for Rays versus Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Taylor Walls will replace Paredes in the lineup to play second base and bat ninth while Jonathan Aranda shifts over to the hot corner. Aranda...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Braves look to end slide in matchup with the Phillies

Atlanta Braves (93-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Phillies +116; over/under is 8 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With that said, it's a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta is in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Rhys Hoskins homers as Nola, Phillies beat Braves 9-1

PHILADELPHIA -- — Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory. Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies (83-67), who moved into second in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Vierling is being replaced in right field by Nick Maton versus Braves starter Kyle Wright. In 332 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .249 batting average with a .643 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini not in Orioles' lineup on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mancini is being replaced in right field by Kyle Tucker versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. In 560 plate appearances this season, Mancini has a .244 batting average with a .725 OPS, 18 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

How Blue Jays Hitters Compare to Other Playoff Teams

The American League playoff picture is becoming more apparent. If the 2022 season were to end after the games of September 22, the six post-season teams are as follows: Cleveland, Houston, New York, Seattle, Tampa and Toronto. From a hitting perspective, how have these teams performed thus far in 2022?
MLB
