Phillies Social Media Reacts to Bryce Harper's Slump
Philadelphia Phillies fans react to superstar Bryce Harper's slump on social media platforms.
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes on bench for Rays versus Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Taylor Walls will replace Paredes in the lineup to play second base and bat ninth while Jonathan Aranda shifts over to the hot corner. Aranda...
FOX Sports
Braves look to end slide in matchup with the Phillies
Atlanta Braves (93-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Phillies +116; over/under is 8 runs.
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB・
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta is in...
Kyle Wright records 20th win as Braves beat Phillies
Michael Harris II was a triple shy of the cycle, William Contreras added a homer, two singles and two RBIs
ESPN
Rhys Hoskins homers as Nola, Phillies beat Braves 9-1
PHILADELPHIA -- — Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory. Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies (83-67), who moved into second in the...
Phillies use offensive onslaught to rout Braves
Rhys Hoskins hit a home run, double, single and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola tossed six shutout innings and
Ranger Suarez, Phillies shut out Braves
Matt Vierling drove in the lone run with a sacrifice fly, Ranger Suarez tossed six scoreless innings and the host
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Vierling is being replaced in right field by Nick Maton versus Braves starter Kyle Wright. In 332 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .249 batting average with a .643 OPS,...
Wheeler Returns, Vierling Comes Up Huge as Phillies Stop Losing Skid
Five was the magic number on Wednesday night, as Matt Vierling went 5-for-5 at the plate to end the Philadelphia Phillies' five-game losing streak.
Wild-card spot in play for Phillies vs. Braves
After a frustrating five-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Phillies suddenly have won three straight. They will go for four in
FOX Sports
Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini not in Orioles' lineup on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mancini is being replaced in right field by Kyle Tucker versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. In 560 plate appearances this season, Mancini has a .244 batting average with a .725 OPS, 18 home runs,...
NBC Sports
Stellar pitching leads Phillies to tense win over Braves in series opener
The Phillies picked up a crucial victory in their quest to break a 10-year postseason drought Thursday night and they also may have found a bullpen weapon for the final days of the regular season and beyond. Zach Eflin came out of the bullpen in the top of the seventh...
Yardbarker
How Blue Jays Hitters Compare to Other Playoff Teams
The American League playoff picture is becoming more apparent. If the 2022 season were to end after the games of September 22, the six post-season teams are as follows: Cleveland, Houston, New York, Seattle, Tampa and Toronto. From a hitting perspective, how have these teams performed thus far in 2022?
MLB・
Gleyber Torres homers twice in same inning, Yankees pummel Pirates
All eyes might be on Aaron Judge's historic journey through the home run record book, but teammate Gleyber Torres recently got in on the longball trend, with two bombs in the same inning of a New York Yankees victory.
