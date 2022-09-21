The Kent City Eagles amassed more than 300 yards on the ground on Friday night and blanked Lakeview 34-0. Quarterback Kyler Larson turned in a standout performance with 16 carries for 190 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 34, 2 and 80 yards. He also connected with Webb Longcore on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Larson’s passing line was 3-of-4 for 37 yards.

LAKEVIEW, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO