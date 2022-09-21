ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Late touchdown spells doom for Spring Lake in narrow loss to Holland Christian

The host Holland Christian Maroons scored with 2:32 remaining in the game on Friday night and nipped the Spring Lake Lakers 21-20. The 45-yard touchdown pass erased a 20-14 Laker lead. Jack Duggins’ interception return for a touchdown was the only score of the opening quarter. Spring Lake led, 6-0....
HOLLAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven remains winless in the OK-Red with loss at Jenison

Grand Haven was able to move the ball for 251 yards of total offense, but struggled on third- and fourth-down conversions in a 31-6 loss to Jenison. The Bucs converted just 5-of-21 opportunities. The Wildcats ran for 314 yards and totaled 356 yards of offense. Jenison jumped out to a...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Catholic earns nonleague victory over Orchard View

Muskegon Catholic turned in a business-like performance on Friday night and defeated host Orchard View 34-12 on Friday night. Quarterback Bryan Convertini turned in a stellar performance in the ground game with four touchdowns. Convertini rushed 14 times for 117 yards and scored on runs of 30, 33, 5 and 2 yards. David Hill accounted for MCC’s other touchdown on a 10-yard run. He had nine carries for 58 yards.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake girls take top spot at OK Blue Jamboree

The Spring Lake Lakers girls cross country team took top team honors on Wednesday afternoon at the OK Blue Jamboree held in Spring Lake at Rycenga Park. Spring Lake finished with a team score of 27. They were followed by Hudsonville Unity Christian (55), Allendale (89), Grand Rapids West Catholic (113), Holland Christian (135, Fruitport (154), Coopersville (175) and Hamilton (216).
SPRING LAKE, MI
Michigan Sports
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington comes from behind in second half to beat Montague, 34-14

Montague grabbed a 14-0 lead at the half, but then didn’t score again as Ludington dominated the rest of the game. The Orioles scored 34 unanswered points in the second half for a 34-14 victory at home Friday night. The Wildcats started the West Michigan Conference-Lakes game strong as...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Jones scores four touchdowns to lead Oakridge over Fremont

MUSKEGON– — Oakridge Eagle Trever Jones waited patiently for his turn in the spotlight. The junior has found his way to center stage of the Eagles’ offense and that was evident again on Friday night. Jones rushed 24 times for 216 yards and scored four touchdowns in...
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Lumberjacks heading home after 1-1 record at USHL Fall Classic

The Muskegon Lumberjacks’ special teams came up short on Friday night and the result of a 6-4 setback to the Tri-City Storm. The game was the Jack’s second and final game at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. Muskegon allowed two power-play goals and one shorthanded goal. In...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Shelby snaps 21-game losing streak with win over Hesperia

Shelby’s football team snapped a 21-game losing streak Friday night with a hard earned 22-16 overtime victory over visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers. Big plays were the order of the day for Shelby, but it was Abel Still who might have made the biggest. Hesperia was threatening...
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Newaygo’s homecoming a success with 25-12 victory over Grant

The Newaygo Lions celebrated homecoming in grand style on Friday night with a 25-12 victory over the Grant Tigers. Lions’ quarterback Grant Harkness led the Lions’ attack with 77 yards rushing and 76 yards passing, including a touchdown. That touchdown came in the opening quarter when he hit Dylan Bazzett for a 15-yard touchdown pass.
NEWAYGO, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fruitport takes care of Coopersville with 23 fourth-quarter points.

FRUITPORT– — The Fruitport Trojans’ running game was unstoppable on Friday night. The Trojans rushed for 407 yards on their way to a 37-20 home victory over the Coopersville Broncos. The game was played on Fruitport’s brand new field turf stadium. Fruitport got off to a...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ravenna comes from behind to beat Mason County Central

Ravenna trailed by a touchdown late in the third quarter, and then mounted a furious rally to score 12 straight unanswered points for a hard-earned 19-14 win over Mason County Central’s football team Friday night in Scottville in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers. The Bulldogs went up 7-0 early in...
RAVENNA, MI
Volleyball
Sports
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City’s rushing attack runs all over Lakeview in 34-0 victory

The Kent City Eagles amassed more than 300 yards on the ground on Friday night and blanked Lakeview 34-0. Quarterback Kyler Larson turned in a standout performance with 16 carries for 190 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 34, 2 and 80 yards. He also connected with Webb Longcore on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Larson’s passing line was 3-of-4 for 37 yards.
LAKEVIEW, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer dominates Wyoming behind strong run, defense

Brody Johnson led the Rockets to victory with four rushing touchdowns in a 55-7 rout of the Wyoming Wolves. Johnson rushed for 190 yards on 15 attempts and the four scores. Tayte Vanderleest rushed four times for 77 yards and Brady Ross had eight carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
WYOMING, MI
localsportsjournal.com

No letup for Whitehall as it cruises past Manistee, 56-0

The Whitehall Vikings didn’t have any letdown from last week’s win over archrival Montague as they cruised past the Manistee Chippewa’s 56-0 on Friday. The West Michigan Conference-Lakes contest was played at Whitehall. Whitehall was in complete control from start to finish. “I thought it was a...
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores girls golf team takes top spot at OK Green Jamboree

The Mona Shores Sailors girls golf team won the last OK Green Jamboree of the season on Thursday afternoon shooting a round of 196, 25 shots better than runner-up Zeeland West who finished with a round of 221. Reeths-Puffer came in third place with a round of 223 while Zeeland...
NORTON SHORES, MI

