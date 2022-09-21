The Ludington Orioles took the top spot at there own golf invitational on Friday afternoon at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Ludington shooting a team round of 352. It was good day for local teams in the LSJ coverage area as Spring Lake finished in the runner-up position shooting a round of 376 while the Montague Wildcats came in third place with a round of 384 and the Whitehall Vikings finished in fourth place with a round of 393.

LUDINGTON, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO