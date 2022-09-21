Read full article on original website
Mona Shores has monster first quarter in 64-14 shocker of Grand Rapids Union
Mona Shores football and senior running back Dahmir Farnum had different plans for Grand Rapids Union in a Week-4 matchup that was billed to be a shootout. Farnum scored four touchdowns on his first five runs of the game and finished with 152 yards rushing as the Sailors ran away with a 64-14 win.
North Muskegon rides the arm of James Young en route to 55-14 win over Hart
NORTH MUSKEGON — The North Muskegon offense was clicking on Friday night. The Norse opened a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and rolled to a 55-14 victory over Hart. The West Michigan Conference-Rivers football game was played at North Muskegon. The Norsemen had a total...
Muskegon Catholic earns nonleague victory over Orchard View
Muskegon Catholic turned in a business-like performance on Friday night and defeated host Orchard View 34-12 on Friday night. Quarterback Bryan Convertini turned in a stellar performance in the ground game with four touchdowns. Convertini rushed 14 times for 117 yards and scored on runs of 30, 33, 5 and 2 yards. David Hill accounted for MCC’s other touchdown on a 10-yard run. He had nine carries for 58 yards.
Reeths-Puffer dominates Wyoming behind strong run, defense
Brody Johnson led the Rockets to victory with four rushing touchdowns in a 55-7 rout of the Wyoming Wolves. Johnson rushed for 190 yards on 15 attempts and the four scores. Tayte Vanderleest rushed four times for 77 yards and Brady Ross had eight carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
Late touchdown spells doom for Spring Lake in narrow loss to Holland Christian
The host Holland Christian Maroons scored with 2:32 remaining in the game on Friday night and nipped the Spring Lake Lakers 21-20. The 45-yard touchdown pass erased a 20-14 Laker lead. Jack Duggins’ interception return for a touchdown was the only score of the opening quarter. Spring Lake led, 6-0....
Kent City’s rushing attack runs all over Lakeview in 34-0 victory
The Kent City Eagles amassed more than 300 yards on the ground on Friday night and blanked Lakeview 34-0. Quarterback Kyler Larson turned in a standout performance with 16 carries for 190 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 34, 2 and 80 yards. He also connected with Webb Longcore on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Larson’s passing line was 3-of-4 for 37 yards.
Grand Haven remains winless in the OK-Red with loss at Jenison
Grand Haven was able to move the ball for 251 yards of total offense, but struggled on third- and fourth-down conversions in a 31-6 loss to Jenison. The Bucs converted just 5-of-21 opportunities. The Wildcats ran for 314 yards and totaled 356 yards of offense. Jenison jumped out to a...
Muskegon Lumberjacks heading home after 1-1 record at USHL Fall Classic
The Muskegon Lumberjacks’ special teams came up short on Friday night and the result of a 6-4 setback to the Tri-City Storm. The game was the Jack’s second and final game at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. Muskegon allowed two power-play goals and one shorthanded goal. In...
Mona Shores tops Zeeland East in Thursday tennis action
NORTON SHORES – — The Mona Shores boys tennis team downed Zeeland East on Thursday evening. The Sailors won by a score of 6-2. The Sailors only gave up one match in singles action and one in doubles play. Mona Shores is set to host the GMAA tournament...
Jones scores four touchdowns to lead Oakridge over Fremont
MUSKEGON– — Oakridge Eagle Trever Jones waited patiently for his turn in the spotlight. The junior has found his way to center stage of the Eagles’ offense and that was evident again on Friday night. Jones rushed 24 times for 216 yards and scored four touchdowns in...
Holmes and Wendt lead Ludington past Allendale in Saturday soccer action
Ludington’s boys soccer team won its seventh straight game, shutting out Allendale, 3-0 in a non-league match on the road Saturday afternoon. The Orioles, ranked No. 13 in Division 2, figured on getting a good test against the Falcons, whose three losses coming in were to Unity Christian and Holland Christian, two of the top teams in Division 3, and Division 2 power Spring Lake.
Newaygo’s homecoming a success with 25-12 victory over Grant
The Newaygo Lions celebrated homecoming in grand style on Friday night with a 25-12 victory over the Grant Tigers. Lions’ quarterback Grant Harkness led the Lions’ attack with 77 yards rushing and 76 yards passing, including a touchdown. That touchdown came in the opening quarter when he hit Dylan Bazzett for a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Orioles take top spot at Ludington golf invitational on Friday
The Ludington Orioles took the top spot at there own golf invitational on Friday afternoon at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Ludington shooting a team round of 352. It was good day for local teams in the LSJ coverage area as Spring Lake finished in the runner-up position shooting a round of 376 while the Montague Wildcats came in third place with a round of 384 and the Whitehall Vikings finished in fourth place with a round of 393.
Mona Shores girls golf team takes top spot at OK Green Jamboree
The Mona Shores Sailors girls golf team won the last OK Green Jamboree of the season on Thursday afternoon shooting a round of 196, 25 shots better than runner-up Zeeland West who finished with a round of 221. Reeths-Puffer came in third place with a round of 223 while Zeeland...
White Cloud pummels Holton 60-0 behind Silverthorn’s four TD runs
Jace Silverthorn’s strong rushing performance was capped off by four touchdowns on 16 carries for 168 yards in a 60-0 White Cloud win over Holton. Landyn McGowen had a strong offensive showing with eight rushes for 97 yards and three touchdowns. Mason Ruether threw for 65 yards and two...
Shelby snaps 21-game losing streak with win over Hesperia
Shelby’s football team snapped a 21-game losing streak Friday night with a hard earned 22-16 overtime victory over visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers. Big plays were the order of the day for Shelby, but it was Abel Still who might have made the biggest. Hesperia was threatening...
Fruitport takes care of Coopersville with 23 fourth-quarter points.
FRUITPORT– — The Fruitport Trojans’ running game was unstoppable on Friday night. The Trojans rushed for 407 yards on their way to a 37-20 home victory over the Coopersville Broncos. The game was played on Fruitport’s brand new field turf stadium. Fruitport got off to a...
Ludington comes from behind in second half to beat Montague, 34-14
Montague grabbed a 14-0 lead at the half, but then didn’t score again as Ludington dominated the rest of the game. The Orioles scored 34 unanswered points in the second half for a 34-14 victory at home Friday night. The Wildcats started the West Michigan Conference-Lakes game strong as...
Ludington improves to 12-1-1 with soccer win over Oakridge
Ludington survived a determined Oakridge team, and a little bit of rust after being idle for several days, to come away with a rugged 3-0 boys soccer victory over the Eagles in the West Michigan Conference game on the road Thursday night. The Orioles led only 1-0 at the half,...
Sutton scores four goals to lead Kent City past Lakeview
The Kent City boys soccer team traveled up to Lakeview for a CSAA Bronze matchup on Wednesday and took home a 9-1 victory. The Wildcats caught Kent City on their heels and put up a goal early off a throw-in to kick off the scoring. The Eagles scored a flurry...
