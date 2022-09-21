ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

For Adams, vaccine mandate for NYC workers is about compliance, not science (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The days of following science when it comes to COVID-19 are truly over in New York City. If we ever really followed the science at all. Mayor Eric Adams last Tuesday lifted the vaccine mandate for private sector workers in the city and for public school students who take part in extracurricular activities such as sports or music.
cityandstateny.com

Hurricane Fiona pummels Puerto Rico and AG James targets Trump

Nearly five years since Hurricane Maria unleashed havoc in Puerto Rico, New Yorkers are once again responding after a new storm thundered furiously down upon the island and the Dominican Republic. Home to about 660,000 people of Puerto Rican origin and 708,000 people of Dominican roots, New York is a state strongly connected to both places. Hurricane Fiona, the first major hurricane of this year’s Atlantic season, left over a million people in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic without power and running water for days. Hundreds of homes were also destroyed and at least several people have been declared dead. New York’s response has been both swift and intensive. Many local organizations sprung into action by collecting donations and delivering important supplies, as have the state's top officials. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed state troopers and emergency management specialists to aid the religion – many of whom speak Spanish. Read on for more important news.
Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
CBS New York

Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers

NEW YORK -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday overturned the city's vaccine mandate for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. The city filed an immediate notice of appeal after the bombshell ruling, meaning the judge's ruling is frozen and cannot be enforced until the appeal is heard, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Still, it was a victory for New York City cops who, for various reasons, didn't want to get the COVID vaccine.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate PBA members who were fired...
cityandstateny.com

Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone

The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
smartcitiesdive.com

NYC to give free high-speed internet to public housing residents

In an effort to advance digital equity, New York City plans to provide free high-speed internet and cable television to more than 300,000 people who live in New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, developments by the end of 2023. The Big Apple Connect program is an expansion of a...
NY1

Antonio Reynoso calls Brooklyn Democratic Party 'unbelievable'

The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater Wednesday night that left Brooklynites waiting for hours. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso told Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Thursday that there was an “incompetence” of the Brooklyn Democratic Party to host the meeting, have one vote on an “inconsequential item” and to not vote on the leadership is “unbelievable.”
CBS News

Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach

NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
