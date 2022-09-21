Read full article on original website
For Adams, vaccine mandate for NYC workers is about compliance, not science (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The days of following science when it comes to COVID-19 are truly over in New York City. If we ever really followed the science at all. Mayor Eric Adams last Tuesday lifted the vaccine mandate for private sector workers in the city and for public school students who take part in extracurricular activities such as sports or music.
nypressnews.com
Migrant suicide at Queens homeless shelter points to profound shortfall in mental health services: “The American dream … becomes a nightmare.”
The recent suicide of a Colombian migrant at a Queens homeless shelter touched a nerve for Maria — a migrant herself who struggled with emotional trauma. Maria had been in the U.S. for months, awaiting the results of her interview for political asylum status, when her thoughts turned dark.
Brooklyn elected officials urging Gov. Hochul to provide funding to feed asylum seekers
Masbia Soup Kitchen in Brooklyn has provided for thousands of families, but the demands for their services are growing as more asylum seekers come to New York City.
arizonasuntimes.com
New York City Education Department Fires 850 More Teachers for Refusing COVID Vaccine
The New York City Department of Education has fired another 850 teachers and aides for refusing to comply with its COVID vaccine mandate, bringing the total number of school staff terminated over the mRNA shots that have not prevented the spread of infection to 2,000. Some 1,300 department employees agreed...
NYC wants answers after tainted water scare at NYCHA's Riis Houses
"One minute they tell us it's not arsenic and then they have other vendors that gave the results back to us and said it was arsenic," Riis Tenants Association President Daphne Williams told the council.
cityandstateny.com
Hurricane Fiona pummels Puerto Rico and AG James targets Trump
Nearly five years since Hurricane Maria unleashed havoc in Puerto Rico, New Yorkers are once again responding after a new storm thundered furiously down upon the island and the Dominican Republic. Home to about 660,000 people of Puerto Rican origin and 708,000 people of Dominican roots, New York is a state strongly connected to both places. Hurricane Fiona, the first major hurricane of this year’s Atlantic season, left over a million people in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic without power and running water for days. Hundreds of homes were also destroyed and at least several people have been declared dead. New York’s response has been both swift and intensive. Many local organizations sprung into action by collecting donations and delivering important supplies, as have the state's top officials. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed state troopers and emergency management specialists to aid the religion – many of whom speak Spanish. Read on for more important news.
COVID Update NYC: Judge rules vaccine mandate invalid for PBA members
Manhattan State Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ruled the city cannot terminate PBA members for not getting vaccinated, suggesting instead that the city make vaccination requirements part of the PBA's contract.
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
UWS school cancels back-to-school night, says teacher conferences will be remote
UPPER WEST SIDE (PIX11) — Parents of the Booker T. Washington Middle School on the Upper West Side in Manhattan say they were caught by surprise when their kids’ back-to-school night was canceled. The school sent out an email saying all teacher conferences must be held remotely due to an agreement between the city Department […]
Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers
NEW YORK -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday overturned the city's vaccine mandate for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. The city filed an immediate notice of appeal after the bombshell ruling, meaning the judge's ruling is frozen and cannot be enforced until the appeal is heard, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Still, it was a victory for New York City cops who, for various reasons, didn't want to get the COVID vaccine.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate PBA members who were fired...
Here are the 25 lowest-paying education jobs in NYC, according to this study
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When it comes to choosing a career in the classroom, many teachers go through years of school to help shape the future leaders of the world. But some jobs in the educator sector bring in less than others. Data journalism website Stacker compiled a list...
cityandstateny.com
Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone
The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
queenseagle.com
NYC officials visit Queens shelter where asylum seeker died
Less than a week after a woman took her life in a shelter on Jamaica Avenue, city officials toured the Queens facility to try and get a sense of the conditions the migrant and others like her face upon their arrival to the five boroughs. The scene at the Hollis...
NBC New York
NYS: At Least 4 Deaths Linked to Disease Outbreak at Manhattan Nursing Home
New York state health officials said that four deaths at a Manhattan nursing home were confirmed to be linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grows in warm water, while a fifth death remains under investigation. The officials from the New...
smartcitiesdive.com
NYC to give free high-speed internet to public housing residents
In an effort to advance digital equity, New York City plans to provide free high-speed internet and cable television to more than 300,000 people who live in New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, developments by the end of 2023. The Big Apple Connect program is an expansion of a...
Fired NYC teacher rips Mayor Adams for keeping vaccine mandate: 'Why are you holding onto this?'
A former New York City teacher slammed Mayor Eric Adams after she was fired over her vaccination status, calling the move "personal" as the city fires school employees in droves over the COVID-19 mandate. Rachelle Garcia, who taught in Brooklyn for 15 years, joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday amid...
NY1
Antonio Reynoso calls Brooklyn Democratic Party 'unbelievable'
The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater Wednesday night that left Brooklynites waiting for hours. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso told Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Thursday that there was an “incompetence” of the Brooklyn Democratic Party to host the meeting, have one vote on an “inconsequential item” and to not vote on the leadership is “unbelievable.”
fox5ny.com
Immunocompromised NYC subway riders say they feel abandoned by masking rule changes
The MTA's move to drop the mask mandate on trains and subways earlier this month was applauded by many, but it has sparked fear among riders who are immunocompromised. Now, some of those riders are pushing to have a designated subway car where masks are still required.
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
Staten Island woman, 21, died suddenly after ruptured brain aneurysm. Now her family fights to raise awareness of a silent killer.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While doctors weren’t able to save her 21-year-old daughter, Brittany, when she suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm almost a year ago, Patricia McCarthy-Hillers has made it her mission to raise awareness of the condition and funding for research. “I want to continue her dream...
