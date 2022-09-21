Read full article on original website
Man allegedly stole vehicle back after ATV engine ‘blows’
Bradford County, Pa. — A 24-year-old Drums resident allegedly threatened a man and his family if a vehicle was not returned to him. The man was scared when Pedro Luis Martinez showed up at his home near the 30000 block of Route 187 in Rome and demanded keys to the vehicle. Two days before the May 25 theft was reported, Martinez agreed to exchange the car for an ATV, according...
Cow Shot On Farm In York County: Pennsylvania State Police
A cow was shot on a farm in York County, Pennsylvania state police announced in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. State police were called to the shooting of a cow on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township, Airville on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m. It is unclear if...
abc27.com
Man dies in York County motorcycle crash
LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man died at WellSpan York Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4:57 p.m. after being in a motorcycle accident in Lower Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The name of the man is pending release while next...
Towanda man charged with breaking into Athens business
ATHENS TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested after police say he was found to have broken into a business in Athens Township Wednesday night. According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old Zayne McCarthy broke into New World Tobacco at 2368 Elmira St., Athens Township on Wednesday, Sept. 21, around 11:20 p.m. Athens Township […]
local21news.com
Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
wkok.com
Arrest Made After $3,000 Lottery Crime in Milton Area
MILTON – State troopers say the caught the man who stole $700 in lottery products, and illegally used a credit card belonging to a business for $2,300 in charges. Arrested they say was 37-year-old Jason Enterline of Milton; he’s accused of access device fraud, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.
Police find brown pit bull in Dauphin County, looking for owner
A brown pit bull with a minion collar has been found in Lower Paxton Township, and is waiting for his humans to pick him up and take him home. The Lower Paxton Police Department dispatched to the 4300 block of Beechwood Lane at around 11:15 p.m. Friday to pick up the dog.
abc27.com
2 injured in Camp Hill accident involving concrete truck
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident involving a concrete truck injured two people on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, a concrete truck driven by 24-year-old Alexander Yohn of Mechanicsburg was in the left lane of Pa. Route 581 westbound in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. An SUV driven by Sawa Tamang was traveling in the middle lane of the highway.
WOLF
Williamsport man arrested on home improvement fraud
BEECH CREEK TWP., CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man for home improvement fraud Wednesday. According to police, 43-year-old Michael Williams Bloom is the owner of Keystone Lift and Elevator and was hired by a Beech Creek couple in April to install a residential elevator in their home. By July, the victims paid $29,675 but the installation was never completed.
Two charged after home invasion in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County women were charged after allegedly forcing their way into a home and starting a fight with another woman. Williamsport Police received a call just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 15 from a person who said two people were fighting inside a home near the 800 block of Elmira Street. Officer Jamie DeSanto got to the home and broke up the altercation, police said. Terry...
NewsChannel 36
Village of Bath Names Colin Taft as New Chief of Police
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Earlier this week, the village of Bath made Colin Taft as the new chief police. Taft was the acting chief from February until June of last year and was the provisional chief of police until the announcement on Monday. He started his career in 2001 with...
79 hemp plants stolen from Bradford County field
Towanda, Pa. — A Bradford County man was charged with a felony after he admitted to stealing one hemp plant from a farm where the owner said a total of 79 plants were stolen. Nicholas Daniel Hughes, 29, of Towanda allegedly took a plant from the field on the 1100 block of Doane Hill Road, West Burlington Township. State Police accused Hughes after they discovered a hatchet and several leaves...
Gambling Lititz Mom Leaves Infant In Car: Ephrata Police
A 36-year-old mom from Lititz was seen gambling on a skill machine in a convenience store while her infant was out of sight in the car in the parking lot, Ephrata police say. Melissa Louise Heyman, had left her 1-year-old in her car for nearly an hour while she gambled inside the store located in the 500 block of West Main Street, Ephrata Borough on September 7, 2022 at 9:51 a.m., according to area police.
abc27.com
Make that 661 tires: Cumberland Co. man’s creek cleaning ‘didn’t start out like an obsession’
CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pat Strine texted us after we met him, but before the story aired, to update something he had told us. He has no longer retrieved only 660 tires from the Conodoguinet Creek since 2013. Now — after a kayak trip today — make that 661. Plus a vinyl record.
Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
Woman facing animal cruelty charges in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, Pa. — A woman is facing charges in an animal cruelty investigation in Susquehanna County. State police say Makayla Kingston is now facing animal cruelty counts after two dogs were found with no food or water. According to investigators, the dogs were locked inside a hot trailer on...
Another Lycoming County Prison inmate is dead
Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at Lycoming County Prison was taken to UPMC Williamsport on Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt, according to county officials. The inmate, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the emergency room shortly after his arrival. Matthew McDermott, chief clerk at the Lycoming County Commissioners office said the incident was immediately referred to the district attorney's office. The district attorney's office will begin an investigation, as it is standard protocol for any prison death. This is the second reported inmate death this month. On Sept. 5, Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was found dead in his cell. The cause of death is pending toxicology results and further testing. Related Reading: Inmate found dead at Lycoming County Prison
NewsChannel 36
Rochester Men Sentenced After West Elmira Home Invasion
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Rochester men were sentenced as a result of a home invasion in West Elmira that took place back in 2020. According to the Chemung County District Attorney's office, Benny Warr was sentenced Friday to 25 years in state prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision on each of the felony charges. Also, one year on each of the misdemeanor charges of petit larceny.
Noxen woman re-sentenced for 2010 fatal crash
WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Noxen was re-sentenced to state prison Friday on multiple probation violations stemming from a fatal crash in 2010. Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni II re-sentenced Caitlyn Marie Hermanofski, 34, to one-to-two years, seven months in prison for the drug and alcohol induced crash that killed Joseph Hauze, of Ashley, on state Route 309 in Fairview Township on June 8, 2010. Hauze died during surgery two weeks after the crash.
Woman charged after another incident at Clinton County store
Woodward Township, Pa. — A Clinton County woman has been accused of theft in a third incident at a Woodward Township convenience store. Desirea Anna Jordan, 23, of Lock Haven allegedly entered the Minitmart 25 on Sept. 20 and took a lighter, police said. She then preceded to an employee-only area and left through a back exit. A police officer, who stopped at the store to refuel his car, was...
