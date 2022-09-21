Read full article on original website
Hurricane Fiona pummels Puerto Rico and AG James targets Trump
Nearly five years since Hurricane Maria unleashed havoc in Puerto Rico, New Yorkers are once again responding after a new storm thundered furiously down upon the island and the Dominican Republic. Home to about 660,000 people of Puerto Rican origin and 708,000 people of Dominican roots, New York is a state strongly connected to both places. Hurricane Fiona, the first major hurricane of this year’s Atlantic season, left over a million people in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic without power and running water for days. Hundreds of homes were also destroyed and at least several people have been declared dead. New York’s response has been both swift and intensive. Many local organizations sprung into action by collecting donations and delivering important supplies, as have the state's top officials. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed state troopers and emergency management specialists to aid the religion – many of whom speak Spanish. Read on for more important news.
State Troopers headed to Puerto Rico for relief mission
State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen and Commissioner Jackie Bray of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services today announced that a contingent of 50 State Troopers left this morning for Puerto Rico to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
Hurricane Fiona relief underway as NYC team deploys to Puerto Rico; Biden promises to cover cleanup
NYC deployed a team of approximately 12 members to Puerto Rico Thursday to aid in relief efforts following Hurricane Fiona as President Biden promised to cover 100% of the cleanup for the next month.
NYC organization in Puerto Rico to aid in hurricane relief
NEW YORK -- A New York City organization has boots on the ground in Puerto Rico, helping with the recovery effort after it was hit by Hurricane Fiona.The hurricane left devastation in its wake, destroying homes and properties."We have more than half of Puerto Rico without electricity and a very large number still without water," said Charlotte Gossett Navarro, Puerto Rico chief director for the Hispanic Federation.To some, it feels like déjà vu."People are having to start over again. Some of these are the same people who were impacted by Hurricane Maria and earthquakes, and so they have started over again now...
Puerto Rico struggles with water for residents — again — in the wake of another hurricane
Much of Puerto Rico is still without essential services after Hurricane Fiona ripped through the island. The storm came just days before the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria, which exposed the fragility of the island’s infrastructure. This new storm has impacted residents’ access to clean water in the days after the hurricane moved on.
NJ STATE POLICE DEPLOY TROOPERS TO AID IN HELPING PUERTO RICO
Early this morning, 69 New Jersey State Troopers were joined by a contingent of New York State Troopers as they prepared to board a flight to Puerto Rico to provide aid to the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Media and photos courtesy NJSP.
Post-Fiona fuel disruptions spark fear in Puerto Rico
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — A growing number of businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations, are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods. Hand-written signs warning of...
Rapid Response: Firefighters detail conditions in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico
Paid and volunteer firefighters worked together to answer hundreds of calls for rescues — Following Hurricane Fiona’s thrashing of Puerto Rico, FEMA dispatched search and rescue task force teams to the area. Amid the rescue and recovery efforts, I had the opportunity to speak to a few individuals from Puerto Rico who are not only U.S. citizens but also volunteer firefighters. They both have personal connections to one of the cities inundated by rain.
Guzman and Burgos join efforts to aid people affected by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic
State Reps. Manuel Guzman, D-Berks, and Danilo Burgos, D-Phila., announced Tuesday they are joining forces to help people affected by severe flooding and damages caused by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The lawmakers, who lead the Pennsylvania Latino Caucus, thanked Governor Tom Wolf for deploying two...
