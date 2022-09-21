ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

NewsTimes

A letter to a billionaire sparked a W.Va. economic windfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, was inspired to write a longshot “come to West Virginia″ letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. “It started out with...
ECONOMY
NewsTimes

4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Essex Stream Train brings 'Hocus Pocus' themed ride to CT

The Sanderson Sisters will be running amok in Connecticut right after the release of "Hocus Pocus 2" on Sept. 30. Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson (or at least professional impersonators playing them) will be leading an "interactive Halloween experience" on the Essex Steam Train during October. On the trip, titled "The Salem Express! Revenge of the Sanderson Sisters," the actors will entertain passengers for 90 minutes by telling them witch stories from Salem, the home of the Salem witch trials, according to its website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
NewsTimes

2018 Miss Louisiana Holli’ Conway-Fields gets to Broadway

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Holli’ Conway-Fields has always dreamed of seeing her name in lights since she was a child. Falling in love with movies and later theater she knew being a performer was her destiny. Now she is making those dreams come true. Conway-Fields was born in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NewsTimes

Will the Rhode Island truck tolls decision affect CT? Here's what we know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The interstate transportation industry this week won a major victory in their four-year battle against Rhode Island's toll system, but it remains to be seen whether the federal court ruling immediately shutting down the trucks-only toll gantries in the Ocean State will translate into possibly ending Connecticut's plan to collect highway-user taxes from big rigs starting in January.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Dead & Company with John Mayer announces final tour in 2023

After eight years on the road, Dead & Company will embark on its final tour next summer. The Grateful Dead-offshot, which formed in 2015, announced on social media on Friday that its upcoming summer tour in 2023 would be its last. "As we put the finishing touches on booking venues,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Person

Daniel Boone
Person
Daniel Boone
NewsTimes

CT outages restored after gusty winds knock out power to thousands

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Power has been restored throughout Connecticut after gusty winds contributed to thousands of outages on Friday. Outages were restored by Saturday morning even as more than 400 customers remained without power as of late Friday night. Nearly 1,000 outages...
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

‘Profoundly troubled': Blumenthal calls for M&T Bank to compensate customers with account problems

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and four other senators from New England sent a letter Friday to M&T Bank’s chief executive officer that called on the company to financially compensate the many customers affected by problems related to the conversion earlier this month of People’s United Bank accounts to M&T accounts — a process that M&T officials said was already underway.
CONNECTICUT STATE
#Archaeological Sites#Historic Sites#The Tourism Arts And#Heritage Cabinet#Native American

