Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
A letter to a billionaire sparked a W.Va. economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, was inspired to write a longshot “come to West Virginia″ letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. “It started out with...
NewsTimes
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
NewsTimes
Essex Stream Train brings 'Hocus Pocus' themed ride to CT
The Sanderson Sisters will be running amok in Connecticut right after the release of "Hocus Pocus 2" on Sept. 30. Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson (or at least professional impersonators playing them) will be leading an "interactive Halloween experience" on the Essex Steam Train during October. On the trip, titled "The Salem Express! Revenge of the Sanderson Sisters," the actors will entertain passengers for 90 minutes by telling them witch stories from Salem, the home of the Salem witch trials, according to its website.
NewsTimes
Connecticut reveals final lottery winners for licenses to grow, sell recreational cannabis
The state announced eight winners Thursday from the second of two lotteries to select some of the first businesses that will be eligible to grow and sell cannabis for adult recreational use in Connecticut. The general lottery winners announced by the Department of Consumer Protection on Thursday included six applicants...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
2018 Miss Louisiana Holli’ Conway-Fields gets to Broadway
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Holli’ Conway-Fields has always dreamed of seeing her name in lights since she was a child. Falling in love with movies and later theater she knew being a performer was her destiny. Now she is making those dreams come true. Conway-Fields was born in...
NewsTimes
Will the Rhode Island truck tolls decision affect CT? Here's what we know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The interstate transportation industry this week won a major victory in their four-year battle against Rhode Island's toll system, but it remains to be seen whether the federal court ruling immediately shutting down the trucks-only toll gantries in the Ocean State will translate into possibly ending Connecticut's plan to collect highway-user taxes from big rigs starting in January.
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Stefanowski's bold comment reveals bond with Lamont on CT economy
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bob Stefanowski has never shied away from firing people, as his stories from corporate life make clear. And as he campaigns to unseat Gov. Ned Lamont, the Madison Republican rarely has a good word to say about the Connecticut economy or the state’s business climate.
NewsTimes
Dead & Company with John Mayer announces final tour in 2023
After eight years on the road, Dead & Company will embark on its final tour next summer. The Grateful Dead-offshot, which formed in 2015, announced on social media on Friday that its upcoming summer tour in 2023 would be its last. "As we put the finishing touches on booking venues,...
RELATED PEOPLE
NewsTimes
CT outages restored after gusty winds knock out power to thousands
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Power has been restored throughout Connecticut after gusty winds contributed to thousands of outages on Friday. Outages were restored by Saturday morning even as more than 400 customers remained without power as of late Friday night. Nearly 1,000 outages...
NewsTimes
Connecticut schools reporting four times more COVID cases this year
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are nearly four times as many COVID cases among students this year than the same time last year, a review of state data shows, and though the state is logging a decrease in cases overall, hospitalizations are about on par with last year.
NewsTimes
‘Profoundly troubled': Blumenthal calls for M&T Bank to compensate customers with account problems
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and four other senators from New England sent a letter Friday to M&T Bank’s chief executive officer that called on the company to financially compensate the many customers affected by problems related to the conversion earlier this month of People’s United Bank accounts to M&T accounts — a process that M&T officials said was already underway.
NewsTimes
‘Vicious’ exchange between Alex Jones and Sandy Hook families’ lawyer leaves indelible impression at CT trial
WATERBURY – A tense exchange of recriminations between Alex Jones and the lead attorney for the Sandy Hook families who await a jury’s award of defamation damages left an indelible impression with a packed courtroom here last week as the trial enters its final phase. And while the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
NewsTimes
Attorney: CT state police sergeant accused of hit-and-run negotiates damages with college student
DANBURY — The attorney for a Connecticut State Police sergeant accused of fleeing from a car crash said Friday his client is negotiating to pay for the other driver's damages. Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel, 36, was issued a misdemeanor summons for following too close and evading responsibility...
Comments / 0