Matty Healy of indie-pop band The 1975 has spoken out on his outlook on the band’s success and how he definitely doesn’t want to be as big as the Foo Fighters. The 1975 are arguably one of the biggest bands of the indie-sphere in the UK – their 2013 self-titled album saw them soar to success and since then the quartet have landed a headline spot at Reading And Leeds Festival, racked up over 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, and are soon set to release their fifth album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language later this year.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO