Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Herman Reimer
Herman was born August 18, 1929, in Meade County, Kansas and married the love of his life, Lois Marie Reimer, on December 23, 1950, in Kennsberg, Colorado. Herman was a wonderful helpmate and care giver during their nearly 63 years of marriage. Upon answering God’s call to full-time ministry, Herman and Lois pastored churches in Colorado and Arizona. In addition to being very active in their pastorate, the Reimers committed many years to loving and caring for numerous foster children. Herman spent his final working years working in maintenance at the Willow Beach, Arizona fish hatchery. Herman was known for his love of people and his goats.
knau.org
Mohave County launches Take Me Home program
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has launched the Take Me Home program. The program is designed for people who may need special assistance during an emergency. It’s free to any Mohave County resident who may have trouble communicating and is aimed at individuals that tend to be at risk for wandering such as Autism, Down Syndrome, and developmental or cognitive disabilities.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Seeking food trucks for the 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education & Leadership (CFEL) is now seeking Sponsors and Food Truck Vendors for its 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival at Querio Park at the corner of Querio Dr and McCulloch Blvd on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
thestandardnewspaper.online
LBRW dinner is Oct. 3
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The London Bridge Republican Women will hold their monthly dinner on Monday, October 3, at Shugrues Bridgeview Room. Check in is at 5 p.m. with the meeting and dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $21 cash or check at the door. This month’s guest speakers are political author of A Patriots History Larry Schweikart, and candidates for Lake Havasu City School Board Sharron Harvey and Barbara Lumpkin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thestandardnewspaper.online
She Strong represented at Rotary￼
Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s September 16 speaker was Brandy Ramirez, fitness trainer with She Strong, a non-profit organization that celebrates women who have faced a cancer diagnosis and are challenging themselves. She Strong will be hosting Monarch Triathlon October 22 for the benefit of women who have and are battling cancer. For details see She Strong’s FaceBook page or email shestrong@yahoo.com.
Mohave Daily News
Motorist stranded in desert for third time
BULLHEAD CITY — A man became stranded in his Jeep in the desert yesterday — reportedly for the third time since February 2022. At about 6:30 a.m., Sept. 21, the Bullhead City Police Department received a call from a 44-year-old man who had reportedly broken the axle or drive train in his Jeep Wrangler in the desert area east of Laughlin Ranch.
speedonthewater.com
Eliminator Boats Delivering Two Boats In Time For This Week’s Regatta
In celebration of the company’s 52 years in business and its legion of loyal owners, Eliminator Boats is gathering once again in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., for another one of the Mira Loma, Calif., custom boat builder’s popular regattas on the Colorado River-fed lake that borders Arizona and California.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Dig It Gardens gets donation￼
KINGMAN – More tools to support garden maintenance. DIG it Kingman Community Gardens was the recipient of much-appreciated landscaping tools courtesy of Westlake Pipe & Fittings in Yucca. The donation included two large garden wagons, hand tools, and numerous shovels, rakes, hoes, and pitchforks. It was the culmination of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thestandardnewspaper.online
Straight out of the shoot -￼
KINGMAN -Hang onto your hats – the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo is coming to Kingman! The Kingsmen will host their 3rd Annual Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo (GCPRA) at Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman on Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24. Rodeo festivities will occur all week in conjunction with Andy Devine Days. Rodeo sanctioned events include Taco Tuesday on Sept. 20 beginning at 5 p.m. at The Tack Shed and the annual Cow Plop on Thursday, Sept. 22 beginning at 6 p.m. at Boot Barn.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Recovery support services offered through Recovery in the Park event￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Focusing on the aftermath of addiction, recovery support is all about being there, and organizations that assist in recovery showed up on Sept. 17 at Rotary Park for Recovery in the Park to show their support and showcase the help they offer—as well as having fun with face painting, games, food (thanks for the hot dogs, Hope United Methodist Church!) and bubbles.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Drive Electric Earth Day Oct. 1￼
KINGMAN – Kingman’s free National Drive Electric Week event will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 at 120 W. Andy Devine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a diverse range of electric vehicles on display and also have opportunity to meet and talk with real-world drivers who advocate adopting EV technology. Attendees will be given free admission to the Route 66 EV Museum. The Museum’s EV display of about 25 EVs is only 1/4 of the Historic EV Foundation’s largest collection of historically significant EVs. In addition to the EVs listed below under Expected Display Vehicles, attendees will be able to view up close and personal these EVs in HEVF’s collection:
thestandardnewspaper.online
Desert rescue was successful
LAKE HAVASU CITY – At about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September, 19, a 60-year old female hiker was reported lost and out of water near the SARA Park Trailhead. The hiker called 911 because she was unable to find her way back to the trailhead and out of water for approximately an hour. The high temperature of the day was approximately 102 degrees. The hiker was located on the trail 26 minutes after emergency crews arrived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fabulousarizona.com
Get Your Pics on Route 66
From the green, Easter Island Moai statue-esque Giganticus Headicus perched next to the Antares Point Visitor Center and Gift Shop in Kingman to the iconic teepees of the Wigwam Motel in Holbrook, Route 66 in Arizona is adorned with a unique blend of special landmarks, classic eateries and nostalgic Americana.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Andy Devine Days parade Sept. 24
KINGMAN – The 52nd Annual Andy Devine Days Parade will be held in downtown Kingman on Saturday, Sept. 24 beginning at 10 a.m. Each year, entries in this parade celebrate Kingman’s western heritage and its roots in the railroad, Route 66, ranching, and rodeos. Enjoy all that Kingman has to offer as we remember the past and look toward the future. Parade entry applications are now available at the Parks & Recreation Office, 3333 N. Harrison, or by calling 928-757-7919.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Packed crowd attended INA roundtable meeting
KINGMAN – A proposal to use an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) to mitigate depletion of the Hualapai Valley Groundwater basin serving the Kingman area drew a mix of public input during a 2.5-hour long September 20 meeting that drew a standing room only crowd to the large Board of Supervisors auditorium at the Mohave County Administration building.
Bodycam video released in deadly Kingman police shooting
Bodycam video has been released as the investigation continues into a police shooting in Kingman, Arizona, that ended in an officer killing a man who had outstanding warrants.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Comments on queen’s passing￼
As everyone has heard the sad news of the queen passing away. As I drove home the other day it really angered me to see the businesses here in Kingman, that did not have their flags at half mast. I thought it was disrespectful on Kingman’s behalf. After all she was the queen and has earned that respect. Those businesses should be ashamed of themselves. And they all know who they are. I don’t understand what is wrong with folks anymore.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Family pet succumbs to fire￼
KINGMAN – No one was injured but a dog perished in a residential structure fire in north Kingman. Personnel from the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) and Kingman Fire Department responded at 6:15 a.m. on Monday, September 19 to the incident in the 2800 block of John L. Avenue.
thestandardnewspaper.online
City-wide cleanup effort helps take out the trash ￼
KINGMAN – Greens shirts, green message. Roughly 80 volunteers in fluorescent green safety shirts were scattered around town for the Kingman’s Day of Caring Annual City-Wide Community Clean Up Saturday morning. Led by Debi Pennington, President and CEO of River Cities United Way, the bi-yearly efforts involve removing...
thestandardnewspaper.online
A Wine & Dine adventure￼
KINGMAN – Pitchfork Market and The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce present Wine & Dine Evening – A DIY Adventure on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., inside Beale Celebrations. This evening event will offer classes, seminars, shopping from small business merchants, dining with seating from Wings N Tacos, Charlie’s Pizzeria, music, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages, a 50/50 raffle and a wine pull! See events posted on the Pitchfork Market Facebook page to see the classes/seminars being offered. If you would like to be a merchant at Pitchfork Market events, please email pitchforkmarketevents@gmail.com.
Comments / 0