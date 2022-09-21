Don Kennedy has told us about growing up in Fairfield County, about his five kids and his educator wife who retired last year, about how he was planning to retire this year before the Charleston County School Board suddenly had other ideas. He's talked about working as chief financial officer for the Charleston County School District early in this century, about taking the same job in Seattle and later returning to that position here, about what changed in the decade he was gone — or, actually, what didn't.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO