Goose Creek, SC

The Post and Courier

Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M

The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different

LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
City
Summerville, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
Moncks Corner, SC
Government
City
Santee, SC
Goose Creek, SC
Government
City
Moncks Corner, SC
City
Goose Creek, SC
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - RFP - Vest Carriers

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Solicitation Number: 22-P032R The City of Charleston is accepting Proposals for the Vest Carriers. The City will receive proposals until October 20, 2022 @ 1:00pm at 75 Calhoun Street, Suite 3500, Charleston, SC 29401. The solicitation is available on our website, www.charleston-sc.gov, (Bidline, Procurement Bids), or may be obtained by submitting a request to: Robin Barrett Robinson by email, robinsonr@charleston-sc.gov. AD# 2024443.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Upper King Street still boasts the Charleston area's most robust nightlife

My mom grew up in West Ashley and attended the College of Charleston, and my dad has been here since 1979, first working at the Charleston Naval Shipyard in North Charleston. They met at San Miguel’s on Market Street, a former late-evening drink hub in a location that has long been at the crux of Charleston’s nightlife scene.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Scoppe: Has a number cruncher hit on the solution to Charleston's school woes?

Don Kennedy has told us about growing up in Fairfield County, about his five kids and his educator wife who retired last year, about how he was planning to retire this year before the Charleston County School Board suddenly had other ideas. He's talked about working as chief financial officer for the Charleston County School District early in this century, about taking the same job in Seattle and later returning to that position here, about what changed in the decade he was gone — or, actually, what didn't.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Goose Creek collision victim identified as S'ville man

The cyclist who perished in a Sept. 21 late-night collision in Goose Creek has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office as Summerville resident Wyatt Dobbs, 43, who was struck dead on the scene at approximately 10:55 p.m., per a corresponding police report. The individual operating the bicycle, according...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

8800 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29420

This is the nicest condo in the Villas! The others don't compare. Almost everything has been updated and upgraded within the last 6 months! MBR on the first floor with custom tiled shower & rain shower and wand new floating vanity and sink with spoutless faucets. Barn doors. Second bedroom also on first floor and 3rd bedroom /dual MBR or Bonus room / Office with full custom tiled wall with soaker tub & dual vanities upstairs. Over $100K in improvements to also include: LVP flooring throughout white kitchen cabinets granite countertops stone backsplash linear gas fireplace modern light fixtures & ceiling fans privacy gate and more. See complete list of improvements under documents. HOA includes landscaping ext maint & pool. Ideal for those preferring main living on 1st floor.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
The Post and Courier

An apple and a rose for Dr. Wilder

A great lady passed our way recently, and now she is gone. With the death of Dr. Rose Wilder, former superintendent of Williamsburg County School District, I realized that there are times when we may not fully grasp the accomplishment of some who walk among us during the walk. Therefore, I request this opportunity to reflect on the life and work of Dr. Wilder by simply reviewing words that I had penned about her earlier, along with the views of my associates who observed her efforts.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Williamsburg Tech instructor killed in U.S. 52 wreck

A biology instructor at Williamsburg Technical College died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 52 north of Kingstree. The deceased was Dr. Erin Eaton, 44, of Florence, according to Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryland. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a...
FLORENCE, SC
The Post and Courier

Local artist wins Cooper River Bridge Run design contest

The Cooper River Bridge Run released the official artwork for the 46th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run 10K, which will take place on April 1, 2023. Unveiled at an event sponsored by Toast All Day in Mount Pleasant, local artist Marcus Cripps' illustration won the Bridge Run design contest. In...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

732 Hunt Club Run, Charleston, SC 29414

Welcome to 732 Hunt Club Run! Beautifully maintained home in a great neighborhood in WestAshley! Primary Ensuite on the first floor with new hardwood floors and Huge updated bath! Thebottom floor also features a formal dining room hardwoods throughout half bath plenty ofstorage laundry large updated kitchen with a gas range and breakfast nook and living roomwith a gas fireplace!Upstairs you'll find 2 large bedrooms full bath and a gigantic FROG for use as a 4th bedroomor flex space! New hardwood floors in upstairs hallway! The backyard is lovely with a hugedeck!Both HVACs installed 2018! New 50 year roof new gutter system and Nest thermostatsinstalled in 2019! AT&T fiber drop in the house and convection oven downdraft in place for yourconvenience! Deck Umbrel and Gym Machines convey with acceptable offer! Washer/ Dryer do Not convey. Fridge Conveys. You must see this immaculate home today! Neighborhood has a community pool and playground!
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Parents should read to children to help them develop skills

After reading a recent letter noting the poor reading skills of so many of our schoolchildren, I am compelled to offer at least one reason for this. It isn’t the fault of teachers. Many of our skills are acquired through “modeling,” that is, what we see others do, especially...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Summerville rolls past Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK — Friday night’s game between long-time rivals Summerville and Goose Creek had very little defense. Both offenses went up and down the field all night long and Summerville won the contest, 56-30. The Green Wave earned its fourth win in five games and bounced back from its first loss, a 16-0 setback to Sumter last week. The Gators dropped their fifth straight game to start the season, albeit against a difficult non-region schedule.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

