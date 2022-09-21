The idea of Netflix moving away from its binge-release model, as industry reports suggest it might, is surprising regardless of one’s opinion of the model. It would be like if White Castle pivoted to selling regular-sized hamburgers; whether you like White Castle or not, those dinky little sliders have become such an integral part of the brand’s identity that it would be jarring if they went away. Netflix has defined itself as a disruptor ever since it ushered Blockbuster off this mortal coil, and the binge model was one of the most impactful media disruptions of the past decade: it kicked off the current streaming boom, sent cable TV into a tailspin, and introduced pop culture behemoths like The Crown and Stranger Things.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 HOURS AGO