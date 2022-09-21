Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
How 'Andor's Luthen and Maarva Shape Cassian Into the Perfect Rebel Spy
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Andor.The wait is finally over, and we are back to the galaxy far, far away of Star Wars. The first three episodes of Andor are here, heavy with action, thriller, and political discourse. Together, these episodes form the first complete arc of the Disney+ series, bringing Diego Luna back to the role of Cassian Andor, the rebel spy from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. They give us a nice overview of how his life was before joining the Rebellion as a Fulcrum agent, living on the planet Ferrix, and thrust him right into the path that will forever change his life — and the galaxy.
Collider
Who Is Luthen Rael in 'Andor'? The Enigmatic Resistance Leader, Explained
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Andor.Although the Star Wars saga is based on mythological stories of good and evil, Andor adds a little more nuance to what defines heroism and villainy. The characters that we’ve met in the series thus far are morally gray, and unclear in their intentions. In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Cassian (Diego Luna) admits that he has done terrible things on behalf of the Rebel Alliance. We see just a brief glimpse of his disreputable activities in the first episode of Andor, when Cassian kills two Preox-Morlana officers in a street brawl.
Collider
"Just A Guy With a Lightsaber": 10 Best Reasons Kyle Katarn Should Be Re-Canonized in Star Wars
Starring Diego Luna as a conflicted Rebel first seen in Rogue One, Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus. The espionage-heavy Star Wars limited series has thus far garnered positive reviews from fans and critics. Luna's dark-edged mercenary has undeniable similarities to a character who's still revered in many corners of the fandom: stormtrooper-turned-Jedi-Master Kyle Katarn.
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2 Confirms Production Start With Behind-the-Scenes Image
To crown what has been a week full of exciting news for fans of the Prime Video action series, Reacher, it has now been revealed that their favorite ex-military cop is back on set as filming has officially begun. Prime Video had earlier announced that filming was scheduled to begin in late September and fans would certainly be glad to learn that indeed, the cameras have begun rolling.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Never Have I Ever' Season 4: Netflix Teases Final Episodes With Set Video
During today’s fan event TUDUM, Netflix treated fans to exciting news about their favorite shows. Even though Season 4 of the comedy series Never Have I Ever is coming only in 2023 and the show is gearing up to end its run, some of its main cast members had a lot to celebrate in a fun, short video on set. The final season will see Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) entering her senior year in high school and dealing with the woes of late adolescence life.
Collider
Why Making Harley Quinn a Part of the Bat-Family Works
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Harley Quinn Season 3.The upcoming Harley Quinn: The Animated Series —Legion of Bats, a comic spin-off to the popular HBO Max animated show, is all set to focus on the fan-favorite character Harley Quinn’s (Kaley Cuoco) official initiation into (longtime) enemy grounds — the Bat-Family. However, the idea of the villainous Maid of Mischief stepping into the world of crime-fighting comes as little shock and more of a fitting twist in the tale. A look back on the latest season of Harley Quinn with regard to the antiheroine’s character growth and quality time spent with the existing members of the Bat-Family reveals just why her jumping ship holds the potential to play out like poetry in motion.
Collider
Tenoch Huerta and Dianna Agron Preview Mark Millar's 'El Elegido' Adaptation
Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming comic book adaptation of Peter Gross and Mark Millar's American Jesus, which has a new title El Elegido, during the Tudum event. Series stars Dianna Agron, and Tenoch Huerta introduced fans to Jodie and his friends while Miller spoke about the faithful adaptation makers have presented for the fans.
Collider
'Squid Game: Season 1 Deleted Scene Reveals a Mysterious Man and Goldfish
Squid Game, a South Korean survival drama series, has earned a variety of accolades, with Lee Jung-jae becoming the first Korean actor to bag an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Seong Gi-Hun, a man who struggles to make ends meet. And with an announcement that Squid Game is coming back for Season 2, fans got another surprise when Netflix dropped an unreleased scene of "the man behind the survival game" from Season 1 of the South Korean breakout hit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
New 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Image Shows Michelle Yeoh as a Fierce Elven Warrior
Netflix has released a new look at Michelle Yeoh from the upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin series. Yeoh is seen standing tall as a proud warrior, with her elvish ears, carrying a sword and dagger. In The Witcher’s prequel series she is set to play the deadly Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people. She is described as a fierce warrior carrying much loss within her heart. In search of the lost blade, she’ll launch herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.
Collider
'Glass Onion' Clip Shows Daniel Craig Trailing a Millionaire Murder Mystery Party
One of the most highly anticipated films coming to Netflix this year is Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to 2019's Knives Out, which follows detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) solving murders among the uber-wealthy. At Netflix's TUDUM event, director Johnson was on hand to present an exclusive clip of the new film, which arrives on the streamer this December.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke Discuss How Patriarchy Rules Westeros
House of the Dragon has come midseason with Episode 5, "We Light the Way." After watching a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Alicent (Emily Carey) being dictated by the politics of men, the show will now take a decade-long leap to continue with that power struggle. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly actors Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, who are set to take over the roles from Alcock and Carey as Rhaenyra and Alicent, respectively, discussed the themes of the show and the power dynamics between their grownup characters.
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4 Part 1 Trailer Hints at Answers for Flight 828
Even though fans don’t have much reason to celebrate their favorite series coming to an end, for a mystery story like Manifest this is a good thing. Series finale blues aside, this means that, even though the show is gearing up for its final flight, the answers are also coming. Season 4 will finally put the final pieces of the puzzle together and reveal what really went down when flight 828 disappeared and landed five years later as if nothing happened. During today's fan event TUDUM, Netflix teased what's coming to the last season of Manifest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Delves Into Mayday and Serena's Plans
This week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale brought viewers back to Mayday as June and Moira set out to get more information about Hannah. Meanwhile, Serena, still in Gilead, tries to leverage her position as a pregnant woman and a widow to restore her status. The accompanying “Inside the Episode” featurette explores both storylines, adding a bit more context to what viewers saw in the episode.
Collider
Why Netflix Should Ditch the Binge Model
The idea of Netflix moving away from its binge-release model, as industry reports suggest it might, is surprising regardless of one’s opinion of the model. It would be like if White Castle pivoted to selling regular-sized hamburgers; whether you like White Castle or not, those dinky little sliders have become such an integral part of the brand’s identity that it would be jarring if they went away. Netflix has defined itself as a disruptor ever since it ushered Blockbuster off this mortal coil, and the binge model was one of the most impactful media disruptions of the past decade: it kicked off the current streaming boom, sent cable TV into a tailspin, and introduced pop culture behemoths like The Crown and Stranger Things.
Collider
New 'Lupin: Part 3' Teaser Trailer Shows Omar Sy as France's Most Famous Thief
Netflix has revealed during their TUDUM 2022 Event a new teaser trailer for Lupin Part 3, their upcoming continuation of the streaming service's thriller thief series starring Omar Sy. Created and written by George Kay, the story of Lupin follows Assane Diop, played by Sy, a professional thief inspired by...
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' New Poster and Release Date Promises a Bloody Christmas
The Witcher: Blood Origin has received several updates coming out of Netflix's TUDUM Event. The upcoming 4-episode prequel series to The Witcher revealed a brand-new poster as well as announced its official release date. The series will be premiering on Netflix on Christmas Day on December 25, 2022. The new...
Collider
‘You’ Season 4 Trailer Presents the New Cast, Release Date, and the London-Based Story
As part of today’s TUDUM event, Netflix unveiled the first trailer and the release date for Season 4 of You, the hit series starring Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg. The new trailer gives us a peek at the cast joining the series for Season 4 while also revealing further details about the next chapter of Joe’s bloodsoaked story.
Collider
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares a First Look at Her 'Wolf Pack' Character
Sarah Michelle Gellar is introducing us to her latest character via an Instagram post. Since the big reveal was made during this year’s San Diego Comic Con that the legendary actress would be joining the cast of Paramount+’s upcoming series, Wolf Pack, fans have been chomping at the bit to get more information about what we can expect when Gellar returns to small screens everywhere.
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Are Back and Solving New Mysteries
Sherlock is no longer the only Holmes in the game. Having survived her sibling's attempts to mold her into a proper lady, London's newest teenage sleuth Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is finally striking out on her own and ready to open her own detective agency. If only the residents of London would take her seriously. In a new trailer for Enola Holmes 2, released as part of Netflix's star-studded TUDUM event, audiences are treated to a look at what mysteries face the intrepid adolescent investigator.
Collider
Henry Cavill Announces 'The Witcher' Season 3 Arrives in Summer 2023
As we find ourselves in the middle of TUDUM 2022, Netflix's Global Fan Event featuring news and updates on many of the streaming services upcoming projects, one of platform's biggest series also got new information about its impending return. The series in question is The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, which will officially be returning in summer 2023. Cavill appeared on the TUDUM stage to make the announcement.
Comments / 0