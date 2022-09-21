Read full article on original website
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder Debuts Looking Sleek For GT7
Porsche has a new single-seat electric sports car with 1,300 horsepower (969 kilowatts) on tap. And, you can drive it, assuming you own Gran Turismo 7. The vehicle is the Vision Gran Turismo Spyder. The machine takes the earlier Porsche Vision Gran Turismo coupe and rips the roof off. The...
Prior Design's McLaren 720S Is An Aerodynamic Masterpiece
The golden rule of supercar ownership is that once you own one, you leave it the hell alone. Ferrari even prohibits people from modifying their cars in an unfitting fashion after ownership lest they lose out on special edition models further down the line. But that hasn't stopped rich folks and celebrities. Even sought-after cars such as McLarens and up are being modified with garish body kits and engine upgrade kits. Personal taste does come into it, but Prior Design's latest effort - the vivid lime green McLaren 720S before your eyes - is a stylish take on the British supercar, despite not being as wild as some of the tuner's previous efforts.
MotorAuthority
Ford's trademark of “Megazilla” may point to monster crate engine in the works
Ford already offers a V-8 nicknamed the Godzilla, and soon there may be a more potent offering with the name Megazilla. A search through the database of the United States Patent and Trademark Office reveals a trademark filing for “Megazilla,” which was made by Ford on Sept. 16.
Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part
The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
topgear.com
Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI - long-term review
Skoda Fabia: does the Monte Carlo spec give it some life?. Perhaps it’s prudent to temper one’s expectations. The red car and the blue car above did not have a race, because neither one was built to go racing. You’ll know that Skoda long ago abandoned its vRS badge, despite the UK being one of the key regions where it sold successfully.
topgear.com
The R5 TURBO 3E concept is the perfect EV drifter
Renault’s built an electric drifting machine to invoke the spirit of the 5 Turbo, and good lord is it cool. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Is it just us, or is Renault smashing it out...
topgear.com
Meet the new Renault Trafic Van E-Tech Electric
First electric version of the Renault Trafic van revealed at IAA in Hannover. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Electric vans are slowly but surely becoming A Thing, aren’t they? Just a few weeks ago we were cruising around in the new Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo, now Renault has gone and revealed a 'leccy version of its Trafic van.
Inside the world’s most beautiful private car collection worth millions that’s full of classic Italian supercars
A VIDEO uploaded to Instagram has revealed a beautiful car collection owned by a mystery collector. Featured on the channel of Davide Cesaro (@dadocesaro) the collection is garaged in what looks like the wing of a large house in Italy. The videos, which are over two parts, begin with the...
topgear.com
DS 7 review
Facelift has improved looks, interesting cabin style, supple ride Not the most engaging to drive, no pure petrol option, rather expensive. The new DS 7. Not new new, because you might recognise it as the DS 7 Crossback, as it was called when it was unveiled in 2017. Since then it's been lightly facelifted, and now goes about its business minus the Crossback badge.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
topgear.com
Is the new McLaren Artura a make-or-break car for the company?
It's Woking’s first production hybrid supercar, with a lot riding on its orange shoulders... There have been hybrid McLarens before. The P1, for one, and the Speedtail. But they were limited number, specialist cars. The Artura points the way to the future for the whole brand. It doesn’t shout about its significance. In fact it’s an exercise in familiarity: the nose, flying buttresses, indeed the overall stance, proportions and even the colour. It’s challenging to work out if this is a new car – which must make it a tough sell for existing customers thinking of upgrading.
topgear.com
Fail of the century #20: Peugeot 308 CC
Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. If you’re looking for a material from which to construct your car, metal is widely regarded as a better choice than cloth. More robust, more rigid, less likely to shrink if you accidently put it on a 60˚C boil wash. However, for all its advantages, metal is very bad at folding efficiently into a small space, at least if you plan on unfolding it again at any point thereafter.
