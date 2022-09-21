ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves clinch playoffs for fifth straight year

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga — With their 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves clinched a playoff berth for the fifth consecutive season.

As of Wednesday morning, the Braves remain just one game behind the New York Mets for the National League East division title. The Mets have won six games in a row, while the Braves have won five games in a row.

If the season ended today, the Braves would host the San Diego Padres in the best of three wild card series at Truist Park, with the winner of that series set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the next round.

Following their World Series championship last season, the team certainly has its eyes set on repeating as World Series champions again in 2022.

The playoffs begin Oct. 7.

