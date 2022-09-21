Read full article on original website
Flint Makes List with Two Other Michigan Cities As Most Rat Infested
Some lists are great to make, others, not so much. The latest list to feature Flint, Michigan isn't one anyone wants to be on. Orkin released its Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities List a few months ago and three Michigan cities found themselves high on the list of rodent issues. According to CBS News, the well-known pest control company compiled the list from data collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021.
84-year-old pro-life volunteer shot after heated conversation in Ionia County
A pro-life volunteer going door-to-door in Ionia County was shot while attempting to walk away from a verbal altercation on Tuesday, officials said.
Woman shot in Ionia Co. while passing out pamphlets
ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An 83-year-old anti-abortion activist was shot while passing out pamphlets on Tuesday, September 20. The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a home after a heated argument, Right to Life Michigan said in a press release. The man accused of shooting her was […]
momcollective.com
Five Places in Jackson County to Frolic in Fall
Fall is almost here, and soon we will be reveling in sweatshirt weather, all things pumpkin, and watching the leaves change colors. Fall is my favorite season and I love spending as much time outside before the dreaded ‘S’ word arrives. You might not know, but Jackson County is filled with locations that transform into vibrant and colorful gems as fall progresses. As the resident Jackson County contributor here at Lansing Mom, I have rounded up my five favorite places in Jackson County to frolic in fall.
WILX-TV
‘It’s time to stop this behavior’ - East Lansing to see enhanced police presence
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A warning was issued by the East Lansing Police Department Thursday: anyone causing violence or trouble will pay. The department posted the warning in a video on social media. Police said a shooting on Sept. 11, where 31 bullet casings were found, was the final...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
This Linden House Should Come With a Lifetime Supply of Windex
You know what they say, people who live in glass houses probably buy a lot of Windex. Or something like that. Check out this Linden home which features floor-to-ceiling windows, offering a spectacular view of Silver Lake. Oh, and it also has an indoor pool. But the fun doesn't stop...
ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
WILX-TV
Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted. Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of...
Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
Michigan man pleads guilty to murder, mutilation of body
Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court Thursday, nearly three years after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was killed, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.
Alleged thief returns laptop to computer repair store owner
A laptop stolen from Capitol Macintosh last weekend was returned safely Wednesday.
WILX-TV
‘It was scary’ - Lansing police respond to ‘swatting’ fake crime call
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI is warning municipal police departments about false shooting calls. It’s called swatting and it’s been happening at schools across the country all week. It also happened Thursday night at a home on Rayborn Drive, which is near Waverly and Holmes roads in...
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Sheriffs having problems with phone lines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is having issues with their non-emergency phone line. At around 5:40 p.m. Ingham County dispatch issued an alert saying calls to the sheriff’s office are not connecting to the dispatch center. People are advised to call 517-272-6026 for non-emergency phone calls.
A front yard in Mason is turning heads with twirling skeletons and more
On East Columbia Street near Rayner Street in Mason, Samantha Beard has turned her front yard into a graveyard meets pumpkin patch meets haunted house.
Cause of Grand Rapids house fire under investigation
Authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Grand Rapids.
Elderly woman shot while going door-to-door against Proposal 3
A woman in her 80's drove herself to the police station after being shot in Ionia County Tuesday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.
etxview.com
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule
(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
