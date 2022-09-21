ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Banana 101.5

Flint Makes List with Two Other Michigan Cities As Most Rat Infested

Some lists are great to make, others, not so much. The latest list to feature Flint, Michigan isn't one anyone wants to be on. Orkin released its Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities List a few months ago and three Michigan cities found themselves high on the list of rodent issues. According to CBS News, the well-known pest control company compiled the list from data collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Woman shot in Ionia Co. while passing out pamphlets

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An 83-year-old anti-abortion activist was shot while passing out pamphlets on Tuesday, September 20. The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a home after a heated argument, Right to Life Michigan said in a press release. The man accused of shooting her was […]
IONIA COUNTY, MI
momcollective.com

Five Places in Jackson County to Frolic in Fall

Fall is almost here, and soon we will be reveling in sweatshirt weather, all things pumpkin, and watching the leaves change colors. Fall is my favorite season and I love spending as much time outside before the dreaded ‘S’ word arrives. You might not know, but Jackson County is filled with locations that transform into vibrant and colorful gems as fall progresses. As the resident Jackson County contributor here at Lansing Mom, I have rounded up my five favorite places in Jackson County to frolic in fall.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted. Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Flint police looking for two adults reported missing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Sheriffs having problems with phone lines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is having issues with their non-emergency phone line. At around 5:40 p.m. Ingham County dispatch issued an alert saying calls to the sheriff’s office are not connecting to the dispatch center. People are advised to call 517-272-6026 for non-emergency phone calls.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
etxview.com

Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule

(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
MICHIGAN STATE
