NBA

Yardbarker

New York Knicks Sign 6'9" Forward

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will play their first preseason game on October 5 when they host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. With training camp coming up, the team has been very busy making roster moves. On Friday, the Knicks announced...
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
ESPN

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup for personal reasons

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup on Saturday for personal reasons, his press spokesperson confirmed to ESPN. Nadal partnered with Roger Federer in his last professional match at the team competition between Europe and the rest of the world in London on Friday, losing in a deciding match tiebreak to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
Masai Ujiri
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Player Hints At Ime Udoka Truth

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It was announced on Wednesday night that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff. That relationship violates the franchise's guidelines. When it was reported...
hotnewhiphop.com

Richard Jefferson Hints That There's More To The Ime Udoka Story

Earlier today, fans around the NBA were hit with the bombshell news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long with a Celtics staffer. Relationships with employees are against the rules within the Celtics organization and as a result, Udoka was hit with a year-long suspension that has yet to be officially announced by the Celtics organization.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Trade

We're just weeks away from the start of the 2022-23 NBA season but big NBA trades have still been happening around the league. While it seems unlikely that anything will top the recent Donovan Mitchell trade, two teams still made a swap that could have a big impact on the coming season.
Toronto Raptors
Miami Heat
Basketball
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Agent On Coaching Future Of Celtics’ Ime Udoka: ‘He’s Done’

”He’s done,” one agent told Strauss of Udoka’s coaching future. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season for his role in what was deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. Per Strauss, the woman is married. “My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is...
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Tom Thibodeau, Pistons, Wizards

Team president Leon Rose said coach Tom Thibodeau is free to manage the roster in the way he sees fit, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There’s no edicts,” Rose said, via Bondy. “We love our young players, too. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what the rotations are. The one thing I know about Thibs — he’s going to make decisions based on who is going to win us a basketball game. That’s his role and I have full confidence in that.”
