BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
NBA・
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Sign 6'9" Forward
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will play their first preseason game on October 5 when they host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. With training camp coming up, the team has been very busy making roster moves. On Friday, the Knicks announced...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Yardbarker
Lakers: LeBron James ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of NBA After Robert Sarver Announces He’s Selling Suns
When news came down that the NBA was suspending Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for a year and fining him $10 million after an investigation into his conduct, many were extremely critical of the ruling. And once again, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the forefront in speaking out.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post
Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
ESPN
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup for personal reasons
Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup on Saturday for personal reasons, his press spokesperson confirmed to ESPN. Nadal partnered with Roger Federer in his last professional match at the team competition between Europe and the rest of the world in London on Friday, losing in a deciding match tiebreak to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
Report: Suns' Jae Crowder interested in return to Miami Heat
Veteran forward Jae Crowder would welcome a return to the Heat, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. However, even though the Suns are said to be exploring Crowder’s trade market, a deal that sends him from Phoenix to Miami will be tricky to work out. As Jackson...
Look: Former NBA Player Hints At Ime Udoka Truth
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It was announced on Wednesday night that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff. That relationship violates the franchise's guidelines. When it was reported...
hotnewhiphop.com
Richard Jefferson Hints That There's More To The Ime Udoka Story
Earlier today, fans around the NBA were hit with the bombshell news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long with a Celtics staffer. Relationships with employees are against the rules within the Celtics organization and as a result, Udoka was hit with a year-long suspension that has yet to be officially announced by the Celtics organization.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The New Atlanta Hawks’ Big 3: “All That To Lose In The Play-in”
The Atlanta Hawks had a disappointing 2021-22 season by all accounts. After finishing the 2021 playoffs as Eastern Conference finalists, it seemed like Young and Co. had finally arrived. But that was not the case last season. With the team failing to step in, it was Trae Young who had to carry the load for the team.
ESPN
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck says suspension of coach Ime Udoka the result of monthslong investigation
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said the organization's decision to suspend Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season came after an investigation by an independent law firm uncovered multiple violations of team policies. "I am concerned about the situation and its impact on everybody in the Celtics' organization," Grousbeck...
NBA Scout Speaks On Bojan Bogdanovic’s Detroit Pistons Fit
The Detroit Pistons pulled off a surprising trade Thursday, as they were the winners of the NBA veteran Bojan Bogdanovic sweepstakes. Detroit acquired him from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. The Pistons came out of nowhere to land the sharpshooting forward, as he was...
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Trade
We're just weeks away from the start of the 2022-23 NBA season but big NBA trades have still been happening around the league. While it seems unlikely that anything will top the recent Donovan Mitchell trade, two teams still made a swap that could have a big impact on the coming season.
New York Knicks Announce That They Waived 2 Players
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose.
Michael Jordan's Newest Basketball Shoe is Here
The Air Jordan 37 is available for purchase on Nike's website. Everything fans need to know about Michael Jordan's newest signature shoe.
Yardbarker
NBA Agent On Coaching Future Of Celtics’ Ime Udoka: ‘He’s Done’
”He’s done,” one agent told Strauss of Udoka’s coaching future. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season for his role in what was deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. Per Strauss, the woman is married. “My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is...
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Tom Thibodeau, Pistons, Wizards
Team president Leon Rose said coach Tom Thibodeau is free to manage the roster in the way he sees fit, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There’s no edicts,” Rose said, via Bondy. “We love our young players, too. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what the rotations are. The one thing I know about Thibs — he’s going to make decisions based on who is going to win us a basketball game. That’s his role and I have full confidence in that.”
ESPN
Golden State Warriors want to keep 'all of those guys,' GM Bob Myers says as trio of contract decisions loom
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors have several key players entering, or coming up on, contract seasons, but as it stands there's no clear indication whether those extensions will be agreed upon any time soon. Jordan Poole has until Oct. 17 to come to a rookie extension deal but...
