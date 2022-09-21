Spatial planning and development use various visualisation methods. Technological advancements in visualisation techniques have allowed imaging to shift from 2 to 3D dimensions. 3D optical illusion, which converts information recorded in the digital form into a three-dimensional presentation, can be a new tool for presenting spatial development solutions. Since a optical illusion is a direct spatial presentation, it requires neither specialist preparation nor spatial imagination. For this reason, it can become an effective means of visual communication with the public in the area of spatial planning and development. This article shows an example of the imaging of a model element of spatial development (a building) using the 3D illusion technique. Collected opinions of the test group of viewers confirm the usefulness of this tool. The presented 3D visualisation effect evoked positive reactions among the viewers. The use of the hologram technique in spatial planning and development appears to be justified and is an interesting research trend.

