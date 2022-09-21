Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: A closer look at Google’s remote-controlled $30 Chromecast
Hey, folks! Chromecasts have been a hacker and nerd favorite for a moment or two, and we’re pretty psyched to see the price (with a remote!) dropping to $30. Apropos hardware, Brian and Kirsten just published our Apple Watch Ultra first look review, so we’ve been enjoying that, too. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Google’s new Chromecast costs $30 — and it has a remote
This comes two years after Google launched a $49 Chromecast with 4K HDR streaming support and the introduction of a remote. The new Chromecast supports 1080p streaming. The new Chromecast supports more than 10,000 apps that are on the Google TV platform, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and Prime video. What’s more, Google has improved support for live TV over the years.
TechCrunch
Facebook users sue Meta, accusing the company of tracking on iOS through a loophole
The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and embedded below, alleges that Meta evaded Apple’s new restrictions by monitoring users through Facebook’s in-app browser, which opens links within the app. The proposed class-action lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg, could allow anyone affected to sign on, which in Facebook’s case might mean hundreds of millions of U.S. users.
TechCrunch
Want a free ticket to Disrupt 2022? Apply to volunteer today!
Not only will you get a behind-the-scenes look at how to produce events, but you’ll also earn a free pass that gives you access to all three days of the show (a $1,995 value). Let us repeat: an inside view into the tech industry’s biggest event, for absolutely free.
TechCrunch
How Adobe and Salesforce are fine-tuning customer experience tools
“Customer experience” is kind of a vague notion. The idea is that you want your customers to feel good every time they interact with you, whether in person or online. You certainly know when that doesn’t work well, but it can be more subtle than simply a big smile in person or a successful outcome online. It’s more about taking the extra step to get ahead of problems before they happen or designing a product in an elegant way to reduce friction.
TechCrunch
The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort
IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
The Verge
Designers worry Adobe won’t let Figma flourish
The world of creative technology was rocked last week by news that industry giant Adobe had acquired Figma, makers of a hugely popular suite of UI and UX design tools, for a whopping $20 billion. The response from designers was immediate — and for the most part, extremely negative.
DIY laptop maker Framework is launching a modular Chromebook
Swapping your notebook's parts out is such a novelty, and Google is all over it.
TechCrunch
Apple Watch Ultra first impressions
After several years of relative stasis, however, the category appears destined for a shakeup, as the No. 2 manufacturer, Samsung (which currently controls roughly 10% of the market), has again embraced wearOS in a bid to expand its reach. We’re also mere weeks away from Google’s long-awaited entry into the category, with the launch of the Pixel Watch, fueled — in part — by its Fitbit acquisition.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: YouTube takes on TikTok, Spotify adds audiobooks, BeReal takes a dive
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed down. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
TechCrunch
Meta ordered to pay walkie-talkie app maker Voxer $175M for patent infringement
Voxer founder, Tom Katis, started developing the patents in question in 2006 as a way to solve battlefield communications problems he encountered while serving a Special Forces Communications Sergeant in Afghanistan. Katis and the Voxer team developed technology that enabled the transmission of live voice and video communications and launched the Walkie Talkie app in 2011.
TechCrunch
Humankinda
The subject is top of mind for a few reasons. First — and most prominently — is the fact that Tesla plans to unveil a version of Optimus (aka Tesla Bot) that isn’t just a person in spandex. Tesla describes the project thusly:. Develop the next generation...
Nature.com
3D optical illusion as visualisation tools in spatial planning and development
Spatial planning and development use various visualisation methods. Technological advancements in visualisation techniques have allowed imaging to shift from 2 to 3D dimensions. 3D optical illusion, which converts information recorded in the digital form into a three-dimensional presentation, can be a new tool for presenting spatial development solutions. Since a optical illusion is a direct spatial presentation, it requires neither specialist preparation nor spatial imagination. For this reason, it can become an effective means of visual communication with the public in the area of spatial planning and development. This article shows an example of the imaging of a model element of spatial development (a building) using the 3D illusion technique. Collected opinions of the test group of viewers confirm the usefulness of this tool. The presented 3D visualisation effect evoked positive reactions among the viewers. The use of the hologram technique in spatial planning and development appears to be justified and is an interesting research trend.
TechCrunch
Twitter allows more researchers to access platform data
To be accepted into the TMRC, applicants must prove that they’re affiliated with one of several eligible organizations, have prior experience for “data-driven” analysis and a specific public interest use case for the data, and use “industry-standard” systems for safeguarding their research. Those ineligible include undergraduate students, industry and government officials and groups who’d planned to share the TMRC’s data with governments or other outside parties.
TechCrunch
Connect with Google Cloud for Startups, Blackstone Launchpad and more at TechCrunch Disrupt
TC Disrupt is the grande dame of tech conferences for many reasons, and today we’d like to highlight some of the companies that you’ll be able to engage with at the event. Every year we’re fortunate to join forces with great companies that are committed to supporting early-stage startups. You’ll be able to take advantage of their resources and connections and even take away a chunk of knowledge from real-life case studies and startup educational content. Their participation elevates, engages and supports early-stage founders.
TechCrunch
Codacy nabs $15M to improve code reviews with automation
Aiming to change code reviews for the better, Jaime Jorge co-founded Codacy, which provides info on code quality, security, compliance and performance. Fresh off the launch of a new product designed to measure engineering performance metrics, Lisbon-based Codacy has closed a $15 million Series B funding round led by Bright Pixel Capital, the corporate VC of one of Portugal’s biggest employers, the Sonae Group.
TechCrunch
A guide to Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch
The Watch Ultra, which goes on sale today, finds Apple addressing the problem head-on. The larger case (49mm to the Series 8’s 45), coupled with a slimming down of components like the haptic motor, offer more internal space for the battery. As a result, the sports-focused model effectively doubles the Series 8’s 18 hours to 36, in spite of a slightly larger screen and double the brightness (from 1,000 to 2,000 nits).
TechCrunch
DataGuard locks down $61M for data protection as a service
DataGuard is a Munich-based startup that has leaned into the SaaS-based business model to provide privacy, information security and other data protection as a series of on-demand, cloud-based “as-a-service” tools to small and medium-sized businesses, and today it’s announcing that it has secured $61 million in a Series B round of funding led by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital to double down on the market.
TechCrunch
Web3 bug-bounty platform Immunefi raises $24M for its Series A funding round
And sure enough, it was. Because Immunefi has now raised $24 million as part of its Series A. The round was led by Framework Ventures. Other investors include Samsung Next, Electric Capital and Polygon Ventures. That bring its total now raises to $29.5 million. Immunefi connects web3 projects that need...
TechCrunch
Nothing is prepping a new pair of earbuds
Roughly a year and a half later, Nothing has delivered two major products: the Ear (1) and Phone (1). It’s an impressive showing in a world where young hardware companies are accustomed to playing it safe. As has been customary with all of its product launches thus far, Nothing...
