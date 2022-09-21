ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hardy Proves Real-Life Tough Guy With Surprise Victory In UK Jiu-Jitsu Open Contest

By Caroline Frost
 3 days ago
Tom Hardy Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Tom Hardy, the star of Venom, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception and Mad Max: Fury Road, has proved his combat skills are not screen-made, with an impressive victory in a real-life martial arts competition.

On Saturday September 17, the actor entered the UMAC Milton Jeynes Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open at the Oakgrove Sports Hall in Milton Keynes in the UK.

One of his opponents admitted to feeling a little starstruck when he saw who he would be fighting, but The Direct website reported him saying afterwards that Hardy told him, “Forget it’s me and do what you would normally do.”

Not only did Hardy compete, but he won first place in his Division (MALE GI / BLUE / MASTER 3 (41+)). This division puts him at a high-level Blue Belt, which is the 2nd ranking color out of five (Black Belt being the highest).

The spokesman of organizers Ultimate Martial Arts Championships, said afterwards:

“Everyone recognized him but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him… It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event.”

