Tennis

Top seeds Badosa and Garcia ousted at Pan Pacific Open

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Top seed Paula Badosa, second seed Caroline Garcia and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina were knocked out of the Pan Pacific Open on Wednesday.

Badosa was overwhelmed by Qinwen Zheng, the 19-year-old rapid improver from China, 6-3, 6-2. Qinwen won 10 of the last 12 games, playing fearlessly on Badosa's serve to break her four times.

"It's not a surprise, I always knew I had the level, I just had to make it,” Qinwen said after her first completed top-10 win.

Qinwen's third quarterfinal of the year will be against Claire Liu, who beat Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1.

Garcia was upset by another Chinese in the second round, Zhang Shuai, who prevailed 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) in 2 1/2 hours.

Garcia broke Zhang in the opening game and won the set with her 10th ace. But despite serving 27 aces — beating Qinwen's mark of 21 in a match for best on tour this year — Garcia couldn’t hold her form and Zhang used her speed and precision to take the second set.

Zhang said her many years of playing and training in Japan paid off.

“I was trying to stay calm. I told myself in the tough moments how I never lose on this court so today I will win,” she said. “This is my home tournament so that gave me a lot of motivation. Everything is positive here and that’s why I played really well.”

Rybakina was coming off losing a three-set final in Slovenia last weekend but struggled to find any rhythm against an in-form Liudmila Samsanova, who won their tournament opener 6-2, 6-4.

Samsonova won two tournaments in August and reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open, and was calmly efficient in Tokyo.

“I’m incredibly happy about this match,” she said. “It’s always tough to play Elena. She’s a big champion now so I was prepared for a big fight. Last month was very positive for me. Winning a tournament I have more confidence, but I have to stay focused.”

She faces China's Xinyu Wang in the second round.

Third-seeded Garbine Muguruza avoided the upsets after a first-round bye by cruising past Greek qualifier Despina Papamichail 6-4, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals.

Related
ESPN

Roger Federer to play doubles with Rafael Nadal in final competitive match

Roger Federer will partner with Rafael Nadal, his oldest rival, when he plays the final professional match of his career at the Laver Cup in London on Friday. At Thursday's draw, it was confirmed that Federer will join Nadal for Team Europe against the American pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock for Team World on Friday night. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, will then be replaced by Italy's Matteo Berrettini for the rest of the event.
TENNIS
CBS Sports

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Toray Pan Pacific Open with illness

Defending champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open ahead of her second-round match due to illness. This was the latest setback of a difficult season for her. "I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said in a statement. "It's an honor...
SPORTS
Reuters

ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka upsets Daniil Medvedev at Metz

Stan Wawrinka pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, beating top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France. The 37-year-old from Switzerland improved to 2-2 all-time against Medvedev, the former world No. 1 from Russia, who had nine aces but was hurt by 12 double faults. Wawrinka will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Gregoire Barrere of France.
SPORTS
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online

Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
TENNIS
Sports
AOL Corp

Roger Federer finishes legendary career with doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer's legendary career ended in a way that was only too fitting: alongside Rafael Nadal. The Swiss tennis legend played the final match of his professional career at the 2022 Laver Cup on Friday in London, opting to take the court with Nadal as his partner in a doubles match against Americans Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.
TENNIS
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022: Today’s order of play as Roger Federer partners Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer’s final match highlights the opening day of play at the Laver Cup in London.The 41-year-old will partner Rafael Nadal in the doubles in the last match of the day at the O2 Arena, in what is set to be an unmissable contest.They will take on the Team World pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.The schedule also sees three singles matches take place on the opening day with Andy Murray in action against Alex De Minaur.Here’s the order of play for day of the Laver Cup as well as everything you need to know.What is the Laver...
TENNIS
