Daily Mail

Iranian women film themselves hacking off their hair and burning their hijabs while ten protesters die amid growing rage over death of Mahsa Amini, 22, during 'morality police' arrest

More Iranian women are defiantly filming themselves cutting off their hair and burning their hijabs in solidarity with Mahsa Amini who was killed last week for wearing 'unsuitable attire'. State-mandated headscarves have been removed by women in the streets and others shared videos of them defying the draconian dress codes...
US News and World Report

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
buzzfeednews.com

Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf

Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
Harper's Bazaar

Iranian Women Are Cutting Off Their Hair in Protest After Mahsa Amini’s Death

Iranian women are protesting the death of one of their own, Mahsa Amini. Amini, a 22-year-old, died on Friday, three days after being arrested by Iran's morality police. These police officers have all the powers of a law enforcement agency and are in charge of enforcing the country's strict dress code mandates for women, including wearing a hijab in public to cover one's hair and neck.
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
The Independent

At least 35 dead in hijab protests in Iran, state media reports

At least 35 people are reported dead in hijab protests that broke out in Iran, even as president Ebrahim Raisi said that the country needed to “deal decisively” with “those who opposed security and tranquility”, Iranian state media reported.Mr Raisi’s comments were made in a condolence telephone call to the family of a security agent stabbed to death last week, allegedy by protesters enraged about the death of a young woman in police custody. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, was pronounced dead a few days after her arrest in Tehran for wearing the hijab in an “improper” way.On...
The Independent

Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests

Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing to...
NBC News

The protests in Iran aren’t just about Mahsa Amini, but all women

In my early 20s, with the wild, uncertain hope that the country of my birth held something for me, I moved to Iran from Los Angeles two decades after my family fled the rise of the Islamic theocracy in the 1980s. The apartment where I lived in Tehran sat beside a mosque. From my window, I could see its rooftop and the gilded dome. On religious holidays, the mosque would festoon the streets with stringed light bulbs, and believers would gather to worship.
The Independent

Iran’s president cancels interview with Christiane Amanpour in New York after she refuses to wear a headscarf

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi backed out of a scheduled interview with veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour this week after she refused to wear a headscarf for the meeting, she revealed in a series of tweets.The CNN International anchor said the interview was scheduled for Wednesday night, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, and was due to be Mr Raisi’s first on US soil.Mr Raisi’s visit to the US comes as protests have broken out across Iran over the killing of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the morality police, which enforces the Islamic Republic’s...
msn.com

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

The death of Mahsa Amini last week after her arrest by Iran's morality police has sparked anger and anxiety among many women in the Islamic republic. "I'm frightened," said Nazanin, a 23-year-old nurse from Tehran, who told AFP she is now far more careful about how she wears her headscarf to avoid run-ins with the police unit responsible for enforcing a strict Islamic dress code for women.
The Independent

Iranians rage against the regime as watching world weighs response

They are some of the most dramatic anti-government protests in the 43-year history of Iran’s Islamic Republic, with unrest in big cities, small towns, across the social spectrum, and from ethnic Kurdish to Persian to Azeri.The street protests have led to the deaths of at least 26 people over the past week, Iranian state television said on Friday after a seventh day of street clashes took place between protesters and police overnight.But despite the fury of demonstrators, analysts and diplomats are doubtful that the outbreak of unorganised and leaderless political unrest could lead to the toppling of the regime,...
