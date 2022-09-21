Read full article on original website
Related
Iranian woman dies ‘after being beaten by morality police’ over hijab law
Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurd, dies after ‘violent arrest’ for infringing hijab rules amid Iranian crackdown on women’s dress
Iranian women film themselves hacking off their hair and burning their hijabs while ten protesters die amid growing rage over death of Mahsa Amini, 22, during 'morality police' arrest
More Iranian women are defiantly filming themselves cutting off their hair and burning their hijabs in solidarity with Mahsa Amini who was killed last week for wearing 'unsuitable attire'. State-mandated headscarves have been removed by women in the streets and others shared videos of them defying the draconian dress codes...
Deadly protests spiral in Iran as dramatic new footage shows women burning hijabs over girl’s savage death by cops
VIOLENT protests have broken out across Iran after cops beat a woman to death for not following the country's strict hijab laws. Female protestors have burned hijabs in the street and riots have broken out, with at least eight people killed in clashes with cops and counter-protestors. Unrest has been...
US News and World Report
Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA
DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
ohmymag.co.uk
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
Harper's Bazaar
Iranian Women Are Cutting Off Their Hair in Protest After Mahsa Amini’s Death
Iranian women are protesting the death of one of their own, Mahsa Amini. Amini, a 22-year-old, died on Friday, three days after being arrested by Iran's morality police. These police officers have all the powers of a law enforcement agency and are in charge of enforcing the country's strict dress code mandates for women, including wearing a hijab in public to cover one's hair and neck.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
At least 35 dead in hijab protests in Iran, state media reports
At least 35 people are reported dead in hijab protests that broke out in Iran, even as president Ebrahim Raisi said that the country needed to “deal decisively” with “those who opposed security and tranquility”, Iranian state media reported.Mr Raisi’s comments were made in a condolence telephone call to the family of a security agent stabbed to death last week, allegedy by protesters enraged about the death of a young woman in police custody. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, was pronounced dead a few days after her arrest in Tehran for wearing the hijab in an “improper” way.On...
Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests
Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing to...
The Protests in Iran Have Shaken the Islamic Republic to Its Core
The death of a young woman in custody has unleashed a nationwide uproar.
CNN says Iran's president tried to make a hijab a condition for Amanpour interview
CNN's Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour said her interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York was abruptly canceled when she refused to wear a headscarf.
The protests in Iran aren’t just about Mahsa Amini, but all women
In my early 20s, with the wild, uncertain hope that the country of my birth held something for me, I moved to Iran from Los Angeles two decades after my family fled the rise of the Islamic theocracy in the 1980s. The apartment where I lived in Tehran sat beside a mosque. From my window, I could see its rooftop and the gilded dome. On religious holidays, the mosque would festoon the streets with stringed light bulbs, and believers would gather to worship.
Iran’s president cancels interview with Christiane Amanpour in New York after she refuses to wear a headscarf
Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi backed out of a scheduled interview with veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour this week after she refused to wear a headscarf for the meeting, she revealed in a series of tweets.The CNN International anchor said the interview was scheduled for Wednesday night, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, and was due to be Mr Raisi’s first on US soil.Mr Raisi’s visit to the US comes as protests have broken out across Iran over the killing of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the morality police, which enforces the Islamic Republic’s...
Photos Show World Reactions to Mahsa Amini’s Death in Iran
Amini’s death in custody of the country’s morality police last week sparked sweeping protests calling for an end to the hijab mandate
msn.com
Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death
The death of Mahsa Amini last week after her arrest by Iran's morality police has sparked anger and anxiety among many women in the Islamic republic. "I'm frightened," said Nazanin, a 23-year-old nurse from Tehran, who told AFP she is now far more careful about how she wears her headscarf to avoid run-ins with the police unit responsible for enforcing a strict Islamic dress code for women.
Iranians rage against the regime as watching world weighs response
They are some of the most dramatic anti-government protests in the 43-year history of Iran’s Islamic Republic, with unrest in big cities, small towns, across the social spectrum, and from ethnic Kurdish to Persian to Azeri.The street protests have led to the deaths of at least 26 people over the past week, Iranian state television said on Friday after a seventh day of street clashes took place between protesters and police overnight.But despite the fury of demonstrators, analysts and diplomats are doubtful that the outbreak of unorganised and leaderless political unrest could lead to the toppling of the regime,...
Comments / 0