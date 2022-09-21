ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Conners - Season 5 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 5 of The Conners has started airing on ABC. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Fate : The Winx Saga - Season 2- Review : Second Chances

Beware of spoilers for the second season in the article. Please do not continue reading if you haven’t watched the season yet and you are not okay with being spoiled. The fantasy series returned for its seven episode second season on Netflix on the 16th of September 2022 , after a very controversial first season. How did this season fair?
Law and Order: Organized Crime - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 3 of Law and Order: Organized Crime has started airing on NBC. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting...
The Goldbergs - Season 10 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 10 of The Goldbergs has started airing on ABC. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Jeffrey Dahmer
Law and Order - Season 22 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 22 of Law and Order has started airing on NBC. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
Vince Gilligan Untitled Show Ordered to Series by AppleTV with 2 Season Order

The biggest TV project to hit the marketplace in quite a while has landed with the biggest series commitment in quite a while. Apple TV+ has nabbed the new show from Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan, which will has Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn attached to play the lead. The untitled project, described as a blended, grounded genre drama, has received a two-season straight-to-series order from the streamer.
The Flash - Season 9 - Richard Harmon Joins Cast as Captain Boomerang

A key Arrowverse villain is heading to Central City. Richard Harmon (The 100) has been been tapped to recur as Owen Mercer (aka Captain Boomerang) in the upcoming ninth season of CW’s The Flash. Per the CW’s description, a comic book favorite, a new post-Crisis Captain Boomerang has recently...
The Simpsons - Episode 34.04 - The King of Nice - Press Release

"THE SIMPSONS" - (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. MARGE'S NEW JOB ON A DAYTIME TALK SHOW TURNS OUT TO BE A NIGHTMARE ON AN ALL-NEW "THE SIMPSONS" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, ON FOX. Marge is hired as a segment producer on Krusty's new daytime talk show. But her initial...
Walker: Independence - Episode 1.03 - Blood & Whiskey - Press Release

TURN THE TABLES – Presented with a challenge, Abby (Katherine McNamara) cleverly uncovers an opportunity to undermine the Sheriff (Greg Hovanessian). Hoyt (Matt Barr) grows tired of playing second fiddle to Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) in the eyes of Lucia’s (Gabriela Quezada) family before the two must work together to fend off a team of bandits. Calian’s drive to help, however, may jeopardize his standing within his tribe. Kate (Katie Findlay) is relentless in her pursuit of information on Abby, Kai (Lawrence Kao) once again proves himself invaluable, and Gus (Philemon Chambers) grapples with the trauma that comes with wearing the badge. The episode was written by Michael Carnes & Josh Gilbert and directed by Larry Teng (103). Original airdate 10/20/2022.
MOVIES: Funny Pages - Review

An anti coming-of-age movie where everyone involved refuses to grow up and learns absolutely no lesson at all, Funny Pages is the kind of sleazy movie that we just don't get anymore where everyone in this looks like they might actually be a real person and the film very much revels in exposing their oddities and quirks. It's not an insufferable indie movie at the same time though - there's enough warmth in its hostility to pull you in in a way, that - no mistake given the Safdies are the producers, reminds you of something akin to Good Time - or further back, most of those '70s New York movies - After Hours, or Mikey & Nicky, or even something directed by the Coen Brothers as it has that wit and humour to its sensibilities that makes it feel right at home, it wears its influences very much on its sleeve.
Step Up - Episode 3.01 - Kryptonite - Press Release

EPISODE 301 – “KRYPTONITE”. Accused of murdering his former friend East-O, Sage Odom is poised to lose everything in his empire: High Water, the concert tour, his sponsors, his reputation, even his freedom. His partner and now fiancé Collette Jones is by his side supporting him and finding solutions at every turn; but Collette is hiding a deep secret that is eating away at her. Meanwhile, things are changing for Tal, Rigo, Poppy, Davis and Odalie as they navigate the tour and the accusations against Sage. Who can be trusted?
The Great North - Episode 3.04 - Code Enough Said Adventure - Press Release

THE TOBINS GET CABIN FEVER ON AN ALL-NEW "THE GREAT NORTH" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, ON FOX. When the Tobins and some friends are trapped in the house for days by an ice storm, their cabin fever leads to the Trial of the Century on the all-new "Code Enough Said Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH, airing Sunday, Oct. 16 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX (GRN-305) (TV-PG D,L)
La Brea - Season 2 - Martin Sensmeier Joins Cast

NBC’s La Brea has added Martin Sensmeier (1883, Yellowstone) to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role. Season 2 premieres on September 28. He will portray Taamet, the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC. Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds. His appearance is in the October 4 episode.
All American - Episode 5.01 - Ludacrismas - Press Release

“Ludacrismas” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV) SEASON PREMIERE – With everyone on holiday break, Spencer (Daniel Ezra), decides to throw an epic Christmas party, with the help of JJ (Hunter Clowdus) and Asher (Cody Christian), as an excuse to bring him and Olivia (Samantha Logan) closer. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) gets news about his hand, but he isn’t sure what to do. After weeks of research, Olivia and Billy (Taye Diggs) think they may have a breakthrough on their investigation. Layla (Greta Onieogou) decides to take matters into her own hands to get her dad’s company back. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) feels replaced when Laura (Monet Mazur) makes a change in the office, which makes Coop think about her future. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Carrie Gutenberg (#501). Original airdate 10/10/2022.
MOVIES: Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer - Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Knock at the Cabin - Only in Theaters February 3, 2023. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.03 - Maniflatch Destiny - Press Release

KELLY MANIFESTS WITH BARB ON AN ALL-NEW "WELCOME TO FLATCH" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13, ON FOX. Cheryl's chickens are making enough eggs to go around and Father Joe attempts to teach Shrub to drive. Meanwhile, Kelly's career is taking off as Barb's brand-new intern in the all-new "Maniflatch Destiny" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, October 13 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-203) (TV-14 L)
The Resident - Episode 6.04 - It Won't Be Like This For Long - Press Release

CONRAD SPENDS THE DAY WITH GIGI ON AN ALL NEW "THE RESIDENT" TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11 ON FOX. Ian is faced with performing a surgery on a Jane Doe NICU patient while he continues to struggle with his personal issues. Meanwhile, Conrad asks Devon to cover his shift so he can spend a day at home with an anxious Gigi in the all-new "It Won't Be Like This For Long" episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Oct. 11 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-607) (TV-14 L, S, V)
