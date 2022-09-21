Read full article on original website
Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma
A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
The Shadow man encounter
There are a lot of stories and varied explanations for Shadow men and no one knows for certain what they are. Many people claim to see them but their reason for being among us is not clear. Wikipedia describes them as a perceived spiritual or paranormal non-human black mass. These beings are often thought to represent the underworld or death. In the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol the spirit of Christmas yet to come was faceless and wearing a black cloak and hood which is how some people describe the Grim Reaper or death.
Fate : The Winx Saga - Season 2- Review : Second Chances
Beware of spoilers for the second season in the article. Please do not continue reading if you haven’t watched the season yet and you are not okay with being spoiled. The fantasy series returned for its seven episode second season on Netflix on the 16th of September 2022 , after a very controversial first season. How did this season fair?
Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage
House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
Lord of the Rings’ First Female Dwarf Does, in Fact, Have a Beard
Rest easy, Lord of the Rings fans, because our long, hair-raising nightmare is over: After months of uncertainty, everyone can now watch Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power and confirm that the first female dwarf ever seen on screen does, in fact, have a beard.Ahead of the premiere, The Daily Beast spoke with actress Sophia Nomvete, who plays Princess Disa—the first dwarven woman ever depicted on screen in a Tolkein adaptation. Although the career-changing role presented many opportunities, Nomvete’s enthusiasm burst to the surface when I asked about the beard. “I was so excited,” the actress said, with undeniable verve. “I...
Law and Order: Organized Crime - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 3 of Law and Order: Organized Crime has started airing on NBC. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting...
See - This Land Is Your Land & The Storm - Review
Whisper it carefully but See is in a bit of a rut this final series. I had hoped Baba Voss’ testimony of the trevantians using bombs would be enough to convince Maghra, but that doesn’t look to be the case - it takes Wren showing up in Haniwa’s room with visible worded proof of the weapons for Maghra and Harlan to get them on board.
Atlanta - Episode 4.07 - Snipe Hunt - Press Release
Libra men are the WORST. How you a air sign and ain't got a passport? Ain't nobody trynna go on vacation in the woods with bugs. Written by Francesca Sloane and directed by Hiro Murai.
Bad Sisters - Rest in Peace - Recap/Review
Welcome to episode 7 of Bad Sisters! We find the sisters watching JP drown, so close to succeeding in their wish to kill him. Unfortunately for the women, JP awakens in the water and starts splashing like a hooked fish. This catches the attention of Gabriel, who Is hanging out with a friend on his nearby boat. Gabriel dives in to save JP and heroically rescues him as the sisters tear out of the parking lot – but not before Gabriel sees Eva at the wheel. Oops.
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.03 - Maniflatch Destiny - Press Release
KELLY MANIFESTS WITH BARB ON AN ALL-NEW "WELCOME TO FLATCH" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13, ON FOX. Cheryl's chickens are making enough eggs to go around and Father Joe attempts to teach Shrub to drive. Meanwhile, Kelly's career is taking off as Barb's brand-new intern in the all-new "Maniflatch Destiny" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, October 13 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-203) (TV-14 L)
911 - Episode 6.04 - Animal Instincts - Press Release
THE 118 RACE TO THE RESCUE WHEN A BIRDWATCHER IS TRAPPED UNDER A FALLEN TREE ON AN ALL-NEW "9-1-1" MONDAY, OCTOBER 10, ON FOX. The 118 race to the rescue when a birdwatcher is trapped under a tree. Chimney is in for a wild ride when he tends to a drunk driver; Maddie helps a mother and her young daughter when an abusive father shows up at the their house; Eddie catches Christopher in a lie; Buck begins a year of "yes to possibilities" and immediately receives an interesting proposal from a former roommate in the all-new "Animal Instincts" episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Oct. 10 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-603) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
The Winchesters - Episode 1.01 - Pilot - Press Release
“Pilot” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV) SERIES PREMIERE – Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), THE WINCHESTERS is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father’s past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid) and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney) takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John’s mother Millie (Bianca Kajlich) to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families’ legacies while beginning to form a family of their own. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Robbie Thompson (#101). Original airdate 10/11/2022.
American Horror Stories - Season 2 - Review
American Horror Stories is an American horror anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX on Hulu. It is a direct spin-off of the series American Horror Story, in which some episodes are connected to past seasons. When the original premiered in 2011, I gave the series a shot and was not a fan. Because it’s an anthology, I continued to give each season a try. Season 6 titled “Roanoke,” was the first season I completed and enjoyed the unique twist on a historical mystery. In comparison to other spin-offs and anthologies I’ve watched, American Horror Stories has a unique way of shifting between genres. For this reason, I feel Season 2 is refreshing and the best of the entire franchise. I felt as if I was watching Twilight Zone and Goosebumps at the same time. However, the essence of the original series is very much present. The incorporation of the sci-fi genre and relatable characters elevates the show in my opinion. The four episodes I want to focus on when discussing the season are Bloody Mary, Aura, Necro, and Facelift.
