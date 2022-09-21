ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

100.9 The Eagle

This Botanical Garden in Missouri Named Most Beautiful in America

It sure is a pretty place. That's not exactly breaking news. However, this botanical garden in Missouri was just named the most beautiful in America. Livability has just shared their 2022 list for the most beautiful botanical gardens in the United States. At the top of their list is the one that's located practically in our backyard (OK, so a couple hours away). It's the Missouri Botanical Garden. This spring we shared some pictures from the Missouri Botanical Garden showing what flowers were in season.
Stay At Some of the Best Rated Airbnb’s in Missouri

I am not a big Airbnb person, but these Missouri Airbnbs might change my mind. Airbnb's becoming more popular by the minute and people are jumping on letting strangers stay at their homes, vacation homes, condos, or apartments. Some are even going to extreme measures to renovate places and turn them into Airbnbs. I have never stayed at one, I am not sure why, but as they become more and more popular it might be an option for my family and me when we start traveling more.
See the Wild Illinois Home with a Tennis Court and a Grass Roof

If you've ever thought "wow, it would be great to have a yard over my head", I've found the Illinois home for you. It has a roof of grass and also a sweet tennis court, too. This is 629 Sable Drive in Centralia, Illinois. I saw this featured on Zillow and made famous thanks to a new video on TikTok. The home looks nice. It's the roof that is the real attention-getter though.
CENTRALIA, IL
Missouri Woman Nearly Throws Away Million Dollar Lottery Ticket

Talk about doing something that you'd regret pretty much ever. A woman bought lottery tickets and kind of forgot about them. A few days later, she was getting ready to throw out trash when she decided to check the tickets one more time. It's a good thing she did as one just won her a million dollars.
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

