Nadiya Hussain’s coconut fish noodles recipe

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 3 days ago
“This aromatic cod dish takes a few of the things I learnt in Thailand and some of the influences from my own family’s cooking and mixes them with one of my favourite ingredients: noodles,” says former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain. “It’s fragrant, warming and so easy to make.”

Coconut fish noodles

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

2 tablespoons coconut oil20g desiccated coconut2 tablespoons garlic paste1 teaspoon ground turmeric1 tablespoon ground black pepper4 tablespoons fish sauce 1 teaspoon salt3 lime leaves, thinly sliced2 x 400ml tins of coconut milk225g rice noodles375g cod loins, chopped into chunks

To serve2 large red chillies, thinly sliceda large handful of fresh corianderlime wedges

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas mark 6. Have a casserole dish ready, one that has a lid.

2. Add the coconut oil to the dish with the desiccated coconut and put into the oven for the coconut to brown – this should literally only take a few minutes.

3. As soon as the coconut is golden, take out. Now to add the rest of your ingredients. Add the garlic, turmeric, pepper, fish sauce, salt, lime leaves and coconut milk. Mix well.

4. Crush the noodles in the palm of your hand and scatter into the coconut mixture. Now add the cod chunks, put the lid on and bake in the oven for 25 minutes, or until the noodles and fish are fully cooked through.

5. Give it a mix to break up the fish chunks. Spoon into bowls, scatter with some sliced red chilli and coriander and serve with a wedge of lime.

Nadiya’s Everyday Baking by Nadiya Hussain is published by Penguin Michael Joseph, priced £25. Photography by Chris Terry.

