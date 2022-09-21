Read full article on original website
Love Makes Animals Do Weird Things During The Wyoming Rut
We all know the four seasons are Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. If you're a hunter, there's spring, summer, RUT, Fall and Winter. That's how is should be, right?. You've heard that love makes you do stupid things and that's the god's honest truth. When you're in love, your brain goes through changes by releasing high levels of dopamine. This chemical is what makes you feel all tingly and giddy.
Here’s How To Identify Wyoming Wildlife By Their Droppings
This is not going to surprise you one bit, but every animal poops. Yep, if you're kids favorite book is 'Everyone Poops' or 'Who Pooped In The Park', you've had this conversation. We have a large amount of people here in Wyoming that love to get out and enjoy nature....
Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming’s Connect2Women Event
The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
What California Activity Is Also Popular Here In Wyoming?
Surfing is probably something you haven't ever thought about doing, but you don't need to go to California to do it. River surfing has been an activity that surfing lovers have been doing for years here in Wyoming. After the snow melt, surfers will ride the waves of Snake River's Lunch Counter Rapids. These rapids are so popular that Surfer Today.com has put them in the top river surfing rapids in the world.
Birthday’s Are Best When You Spend Them In Wyoming
If you're in Wyoming, there's a good chance you came here once, fell in love with the state and vowed to make your way back. Vacation when I was 12 years old is when I vowed to come back, it only took 32 years to make it back. Country singer/songwriter...
Asian Clams Found in Glendo Reservoir
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department verified the presence of Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, in Glendo Reservoir. Game and Fish confirmed the discovery in early September. Asian clams have been found in Wyoming before, identified in nearby Guernsey Reservoir in 2019 and the North Platte River in 2014.
WATCH: Jeffree Star Talks Being a Permanent WYO Resident and Skin Care
What is it about the state of Wyoming that keeps attracting celebrities? Maybe with the advent of social media, it's just impossible to keep how great it is here a secret. Jeffree Star definitely knows and he isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Earlier today (Wednesday, September 21st, 2022), he posted...
Wyoming: Please Do Not Attempt This Viral TikTok Cooking Challenge
Every week there is a new viral trend on social media. The issue is, some of these can be dangerous. This week, the new viral TikTok trend is the "Sleepy Chicken Challenge", which is marinating chicken in NyQuil or other over-the-counter (OTC), cough syrups and then cooking it. According to...
What’s The Best Way To Pay Friends In Wyoming?
Helping a friend out is always good karma. Eventually you're going to need help doing something and if you help them, they'll remember that when you need help...most of the time. Some help friends just to be a good friend, some feel that if they help they need to be...
Check Out Wyoming’s Munsick Family On The Opry
In November of last year, Ian Munsick had one of the coolest experience a country music artist could have. He had his first chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. When Ian made his Opry debut, the Opry captured the moment on a segment they call 'My...
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
Escaped Child Rapist from Arkansas Prison Believed to be Armed & Dangerous Has Ties to Wyoming
An escaped Arkansas prisoner on the run from authorities is believed to be armed and dangerous, and he has ties to Wyoming. Samuel Hartman escaped from an Arkansas prison while on work duty on August 12, 2022, according to investigators. Hartman was currently serving a life sentence for his admitted...
Wyoming Ranked Better Than Over Half the Nation for Having the Best Teachers
Knowledge is power, which is why education should always be one of the most paramount commodities when it comes to the youth of Wyoming. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022's Best & Worst States for Teachers". The Cowboy State ranked better than over half of the country, ranking overall at the 22nd spot.
Not Surprisingly, Wyoming HATES This Food The Most
No, the food we hate the most isn't tofu or tofurkey or whatever the heck that is. We're more refined with our tastes, or at least, we're more traditional with our tastes and won't even entertain the idea of hating tofu, because we wouldn't eat it in the first place.
Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share
The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
New Study Ranks Wyoming as One of the Least Diverse States in America
There are certain studies about Wyoming that come as no surprise. Others don't necessarily paint the Cowboy State in the best light. Sometimes, historically speaking, it makes sense. Even still, often times our relatively small population tends to play a major role in these rankings. A new study conducted by...
What Room Do Wyomingites Look At First When Buying A New Home?
The conversation started harmlessly enough. I was looking at a 1.5 million dollar home for sale near the base of Casper Mountain and commented out loud to my co-host Drew how much I liked the mudroom. He rolled his eyes and said, "Forget the mudroom. What does the garage look...
TWO Wyoming Schools Named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Today, the U.S. Secretary of Education recognized 297 schools for 2022, including TWO schools in Wyoming, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education. The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Wyoming schools named...
Cheney and Lofgren Propose New Law to Address Vote Counting Issues
On Monday, Wyoming representative Liz Cheney and Zoe Lofgren, representing the 19th district of California, introduced a bill to make a variety of changes to the counting of electoral votes. The bill, the Presidential Election Reform Act, would make numerous changes that the congresswoman hope will prevent future issues in...
