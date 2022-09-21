Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’ Team Previews a Reagan in Danger & a Big Campaign in Season 13
For Blue Bloods fans, Friday night visits with NYPD commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his family are as much comfort food as the clan’s meat-and-potatoes Sunday dinners. In the hit drama’s 13th season, expect a slightly more amped-up — but just as satisfying — menu with a serious run for Manhattan DA by Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), a hush-hush position in the PD’s Intelligence Unit for Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and some soul-searching by both Det. Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and the PC himself.
spoilertv.com
Vince Gilligan Untitled Show Ordered to Series by AppleTV with 2 Season Order
The biggest TV project to hit the marketplace in quite a while has landed with the biggest series commitment in quite a while. Apple TV+ has nabbed the new show from Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan, which will has Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn attached to play the lead. The untitled project, described as a blended, grounded genre drama, has received a two-season straight-to-series order from the streamer.
spoilertv.com
Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.03 - Story Samurai - Press Release
“Story Samurai” – A traveling storytelling troupe Jacob used to be in visits Abbott Elementary for a day of education and entertainment. Jacob can’t wait to share this part of his past with his colleagues; but when he realizes they think the performers are corny, Janine does her best to help him embrace his nerdy side. Meanwhile, Melissa struggles with the new normal of her combined second and third grade class when “Abbott Elementary” airs WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
Walker: Independence - Episode 1.03 - Blood & Whiskey - Press Release
TURN THE TABLES – Presented with a challenge, Abby (Katherine McNamara) cleverly uncovers an opportunity to undermine the Sheriff (Greg Hovanessian). Hoyt (Matt Barr) grows tired of playing second fiddle to Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) in the eyes of Lucia’s (Gabriela Quezada) family before the two must work together to fend off a team of bandits. Calian’s drive to help, however, may jeopardize his standing within his tribe. Kate (Katie Findlay) is relentless in her pursuit of information on Abby, Kai (Lawrence Kao) once again proves himself invaluable, and Gus (Philemon Chambers) grapples with the trauma that comes with wearing the badge. The episode was written by Michael Carnes & Josh Gilbert and directed by Larry Teng (103). Original airdate 10/20/2022.
One Chicago’s Most Heartbreaking Exits: Colin Donnell, Sophia Bush and More
If there’s one thing Dick Wolf isn’t afraid of, it’s killing off a beloved character. A fact that fans of the One Chicago universe — ie. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — know all too well. The franchise kicked off in 2012 with Chicago Fire; after its success, Chicago P.D. was launched in […]
Special Agent Maggie Bell Is Coming Back to 'FBI' Sooner Than You Think
As fans of FBI will remember, Special Agent Maggie Bell was exposed to a lethal dose of sarin gas in Season 4, Episode 18 of the CBS procedural. The episode, which aired on April 19, 2022, was the last time viewers saw Maggie (Missy Peregrym) on FBI. Article continues below...
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Reveals Christmas Movie Schedule for 2022: See the 40-Movie Lineup
It's officially the first day of fall, which means it's time to get into the holiday spirit! One month before the launch of Hallmark's annual Christmas programming event on Oct. 21, the network has unveiled the full lineup of all its original holiday movie premieres across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’
He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Reveals Whether He’d Return After Season 13
We’re just a couple of short weeks away from the premiere of season 13 of Blue Bloods. The new episode airs on CBS on October 7th. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is poised to join her father Frank (Tom Selleck) as a leader in law and order. Ahead of the...
‘New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold Reveals If There’s Hope For A Sharpwin Reunion In Final Season
New Amsterdam fans were shocked when Freema Agyeman announced she would be leaving New Amsterdam ahead of its fifth and final season. Turns out, her exit has been in the works for a while now. “Freema let us know at the end of season 3 what she was thinking, so...
spoilertv.com
Heartstopper - Season 2 - Production Begins + Two Sets New Cast Join
Heartstopper season two has set four new cast members and entered production. The critically-acclaimed heartwarming Netflix show following the exploits of two gay teenagers and their friends has signed up Leila Khan as student Sahar Zahid, Jack Barton as main character Nick’s older brother David, Bradley Riches as another student, James McEwan, and Nima Taleghani as teacher Mr Farouk.
spoilertv.com
Fleishman Is In Trouble - Premiere Date Announced
FX’s limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble will premiere with two episodes on November 17 exclusively via Hulu. A new episode will be released each subsequent Thursday. The 8-episode series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
spoilertv.com
The Simpsons - Episode 34.04 - The King of Nice - Press Release
"THE SIMPSONS" - (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. MARGE'S NEW JOB ON A DAYTIME TALK SHOW TURNS OUT TO BE A NIGHTMARE ON AN ALL-NEW "THE SIMPSONS" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, ON FOX. Marge is hired as a segment producer on Krusty's new daytime talk show. But her initial...
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’ EP Teases ‘Major Revelation’ Will Shock the Family in Season 5
Good and not-so-good seem to go hand-in-hand for Lanford, Illinois’ working-class family at the center of The Conners, and that hasn’t changed in Season 5. Picking up a few months after the joyous nuptials of daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) to Neville (Nat Faxon) — they honeymoon together on Lake Michigan to save cash — a blast from the past unsettles everyone.
spoilertv.com
Step Up - Episode 3.01 - Kryptonite - Press Release
EPISODE 301 – “KRYPTONITE”. Accused of murdering his former friend East-O, Sage Odom is poised to lose everything in his empire: High Water, the concert tour, his sponsors, his reputation, even his freedom. His partner and now fiancé Collette Jones is by his side supporting him and finding solutions at every turn; but Collette is hiding a deep secret that is eating away at her. Meanwhile, things are changing for Tal, Rigo, Poppy, Davis and Odalie as they navigate the tour and the accusations against Sage. Who can be trusted?
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Chicago Fire Returns at Series Lows; Big Sky Returns Steady
The first Wednesday of the 2022-23 TV season was another night of mixed results for the broadcast networks. NBC's rotation of Chicago-set dramas took a hit with their season debuts. Chicago Med was the least affected, returning with 6.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. Chicago Fire had 6.5 million...
