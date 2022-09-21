ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Nadiya Hussain’s chocolate cookie pie recipe

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kcfD_0i3yygNh00

“This cookie pie is exactly what it says on the tin: a deep-filled pie made with cookie dough ‘pastry’, filled with chocolate wafer bars, hazelnuts and chocolate spread,” says Nadiya Hussain. “It’s indulgent, decadent, fun and all-round delicious.”

Chocolate cookie pie

Ingredients:(Serves 12 – 16)

For the cookie dough:200g unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for greasing325g soft brown sugar2 medium eggs, plus 1 egg yolk1 teaspoon vanilla extract1 teaspoon almond extract425g plain flour, sifted1½ teaspoons bicarbonate of soda½ teaspoon salt400g dark chocolate chips

For the filling:750g chocolate hazelnut spread200g roasted chopped hazelnuts200g chocolate-covered wafer biscuits, chopped into cubes

Method:

1. Start by making the dough. Add the butter to a large bowl with the sugar and whisk till the mixture is light and creamy. Add the egg, egg yolk, vanilla and almond and incorporate well.

2. Now add the dry ingredients – the flour, bicarb and salt – and mix till you have a stiff cookie dough. Add your chocolate chips and make sure they are evenly dispersed into the dough.

3. Divide the mixture into two-thirds for the base and sides and a third for the top. Lightly grease and line the base of a 20cm deep cake tin or tart tin with a loose-bottomed base. Take the large ball of dough and gently roll out on a lightly floured surface so it is large enough to fit the base and sides of the cake tin, with a tiny bit of overhang to connect the top of the pie. Press it into the tin.

4. Take the chocolate hazelnut spread and mix with the roasted hazelnuts. Add half the mixture to the lined cookie dough tin. Top with the chopped chocolate- covered wafer biscuits, then top with the rest of the chocolate spread mix and level off.

5. Take the small bit of cookie dough that is left over and roll out to the size of the top. With a little water on your finger, just dampen the top of the cookie dough around the top edge. Pop the top of the pie on and pinch the edges to seal. Cut off any excess. Now leave the whole thing to sit in the freezer for 1 hour.

6. Preheat the oven to 190°C/fan 170°C/gas mark 5.

7. Bake the pie in the oven for 35–40 minutes till the dough is golden. Take out of the oven and leave to cool completely in the tin. I hate to say this to you, but you still can’t eat this. We must wait for it to chill in the fridge completely overnight. I promise it’s worth the wait. Loosen the pie from the tin before chilling or it becomes very difficult to remove.

8. Take out of the tin after your long wait, cut into wedges and enjoy with a cup of tea. Or even better still, enjoy on a picnic!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUqYJ_0i3yygNh00

Nadiya’s Everyday Baking by Nadiya Hussain is published by Penguin Michael Joseph, priced £25. Photography by Chris Terry.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadiya Hussain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Chocolate#Chocolate Chips#The Pie#Food Drink
newschain

Picture of Queen’s ledger stone released ahead of chapel opening to public

The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen’s final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the stone in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the monarch was buried.
U.K.
newschain

Second teenager arrested after boy fatally stabbed outside school gates

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed outside his school gates, police have said. Khayri McLean died in hospital after an attack near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday. West...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newschain

Missile strikes keep hitting Ukraine despite prisoner swap

Russian and Ukrainian forces have exchanged missile and artillery barrages that killed at least seven people as both sides refused to concede any ground – despite recent military setbacks for Moscow and the toll on the invaded country after almost seven months of war. Russian missile strikes in the...
MILITARY
newschain

Trial date set for man accused of murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A provisional trial date has been set for a man charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas, a Lithuanian national, is accused of killing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on July 28. Appearing via video-link at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, the...
newschain

Craig Gordon revels in perfect day after birth of son and Scotland win

Scotland keeper Craig Gordon enjoyed a perfect day after following the birth of his son with a 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park. The 39-year-old’s partner Summer gave birth to Axel in the morning of the Nations League clash and then the Hearts veteran joined back up with the squad for the trip to Glasgow.
SCOTLAND
newschain

Gareth Southgate: I’m the right person to lead England into World Cup

Under-fire Gareth Southgate remains convinced he is the right person to lead England into the World Cup and confident that the team will click in Qatar. Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished runners-up at last summer’s European Championship, the Three Lions are among the favourites to lift the trophy this winter.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
157K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy