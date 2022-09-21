Read full article on original website
Reacher - Season 2 - Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley & Rory Cochrane Among New Actors Joining Cast
Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (Sandman) and Rory Cochrane (Winning Time) are set as series regulars opposite Alan Ritchson in the upcoming second season of Prime Video’s Reacher. Also joining the cast are guest star Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), along with Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie...
Fleishman Is In Trouble - Premiere Date Announced
FX’s limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble will premiere with two episodes on November 17 exclusively via Hulu. A new episode will be released each subsequent Thursday. The 8-episode series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
Vince Gilligan Untitled Show Ordered to Series by AppleTV with 2 Season Order
The biggest TV project to hit the marketplace in quite a while has landed with the biggest series commitment in quite a while. Apple TV+ has nabbed the new show from Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan, which will has Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn attached to play the lead. The untitled project, described as a blended, grounded genre drama, has received a two-season straight-to-series order from the streamer.
The Simpsons - Episode 34.04 - The King of Nice - Press Release
"THE SIMPSONS" - (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. MARGE'S NEW JOB ON A DAYTIME TALK SHOW TURNS OUT TO BE A NIGHTMARE ON AN ALL-NEW "THE SIMPSONS" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, ON FOX. Marge is hired as a segment producer on Krusty's new daytime talk show. But her initial...
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.03 - Call Me Thor - Press Release
KAT CONSIDERS MOTHERHOOD ON AN ALL-NEW "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13, ON FOX. Kat (Mayim Bialik) spends the day with Max (Cheyenne Jackson) and his nephew, Thor, and realizes she enjoys being around a baby. Carter (Julian Gant) confesses that he has lied to Randi (Kyla Pratt) about liking scary movies and his decision to watch them is haunting him in the all-new "Call Me Thor" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Oct 13 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-303) (TV-14 D, L)
Heartstopper - Season 2 - Production Begins + Two Sets New Cast Join
Heartstopper season two has set four new cast members and entered production. The critically-acclaimed heartwarming Netflix show following the exploits of two gay teenagers and their friends has signed up Leila Khan as student Sahar Zahid, Jack Barton as main character Nick’s older brother David, Bradley Riches as another student, James McEwan, and Nima Taleghani as teacher Mr Farouk.
The Flash - Season 9 - Richard Harmon Joins Cast as Captain Boomerang
A key Arrowverse villain is heading to Central City. Richard Harmon (The 100) has been been tapped to recur as Owen Mercer (aka Captain Boomerang) in the upcoming ninth season of CW’s The Flash. Per the CW’s description, a comic book favorite, a new post-Crisis Captain Boomerang has recently...
Family Guy - Episode 21.04 - The Munchurian Candidate - Press Release
LOIS HYPNOTIZES PETER INTO SATISFYING HER SEXUAL PROCLIVITIES ON AN ALL-NEW "FAMILY GUY" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, ON FOX. Lois hypnotizes Peter into satisfying her sexual proclivities. Meanwhile, Stewie renovates his treehouse in an attempt to win over Brian and Chris in the all-new "The Munchurian Candidate" episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Oct. 16 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-2005) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
La Brea - Season 2 - Martin Sensmeier Joins Cast
NBC’s La Brea has added Martin Sensmeier (1883, Yellowstone) to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role. Season 2 premieres on September 28. He will portray Taamet, the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC. Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds. His appearance is in the October 4 episode.
The Great North - Episode 3.04 - Code Enough Said Adventure - Press Release
THE TOBINS GET CABIN FEVER ON AN ALL-NEW "THE GREAT NORTH" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, ON FOX. When the Tobins and some friends are trapped in the house for days by an ice storm, their cabin fever leads to the Trial of the Century on the all-new "Code Enough Said Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH, airing Sunday, Oct. 16 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX (GRN-305) (TV-PG D,L)
Walker: Independence - Episode 1.03 - Blood & Whiskey - Press Release
TURN THE TABLES – Presented with a challenge, Abby (Katherine McNamara) cleverly uncovers an opportunity to undermine the Sheriff (Greg Hovanessian). Hoyt (Matt Barr) grows tired of playing second fiddle to Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) in the eyes of Lucia’s (Gabriela Quezada) family before the two must work together to fend off a team of bandits. Calian’s drive to help, however, may jeopardize his standing within his tribe. Kate (Katie Findlay) is relentless in her pursuit of information on Abby, Kai (Lawrence Kao) once again proves himself invaluable, and Gus (Philemon Chambers) grapples with the trauma that comes with wearing the badge. The episode was written by Michael Carnes & Josh Gilbert and directed by Larry Teng (103). Original airdate 10/20/2022.
The Conners - Season 5 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 5 of The Conners has started airing on ABC. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Reboot - Episode 1.04 - Girlfriends - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Reed entangles himself in Bree’s personal life, as she awakens to the modern world. Hannah realizes Gordon doesn’t know she’s a lesbian. Zack and Elaine have an awkward business breakfast that turns into a meet-cute. Written By: Josh Levine. Directed By: Chris Koch.
Step Up - Episode 3.01 - Kryptonite - Press Release
EPISODE 301 – “KRYPTONITE”. Accused of murdering his former friend East-O, Sage Odom is poised to lose everything in his empire: High Water, the concert tour, his sponsors, his reputation, even his freedom. His partner and now fiancé Collette Jones is by his side supporting him and finding solutions at every turn; but Collette is hiding a deep secret that is eating away at her. Meanwhile, things are changing for Tal, Rigo, Poppy, Davis and Odalie as they navigate the tour and the accusations against Sage. Who can be trusted?
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.03 - Maniflatch Destiny - Press Release
KELLY MANIFESTS WITH BARB ON AN ALL-NEW "WELCOME TO FLATCH" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13, ON FOX. Cheryl's chickens are making enough eggs to go around and Father Joe attempts to teach Shrub to drive. Meanwhile, Kelly's career is taking off as Barb's brand-new intern in the all-new "Maniflatch Destiny" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, October 13 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-203) (TV-14 L)
Kung Fu - Episode 3.02 - Risk - Press Release
“Risk” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) KIM RHODES GUEST STARS — When someone from Nicky’s (Olivia Liang) past shows up unexpectedly, she reaches out to Ryan (Jon Prasida) for help uncovering why. Jin (Tzi Ma) takes on the Chinatown Council, while Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) and Althea (Shannon Dang) investigate what may be behind the city’s recent rise in crime. Finally, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) meets with Carrie (guest star Kim Rhodes), the representative of a restaurant investment group, and Henry’s (Eddie Liu) globetrotting search brings him to one of his father’s former allies. Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Dan Hamamura (#302). Original airdate 10/12/2022.
MOVIES: Funny Pages - Review
An anti coming-of-age movie where everyone involved refuses to grow up and learns absolutely no lesson at all, Funny Pages is the kind of sleazy movie that we just don't get anymore where everyone in this looks like they might actually be a real person and the film very much revels in exposing their oddities and quirks. It's not an insufferable indie movie at the same time though - there's enough warmth in its hostility to pull you in in a way, that - no mistake given the Safdies are the producers, reminds you of something akin to Good Time - or further back, most of those '70s New York movies - After Hours, or Mikey & Nicky, or even something directed by the Coen Brothers as it has that wit and humour to its sensibilities that makes it feel right at home, it wears its influences very much on its sleeve.
911 - Episode 6.04 - Animal Instincts - Press Release
THE 118 RACE TO THE RESCUE WHEN A BIRDWATCHER IS TRAPPED UNDER A FALLEN TREE ON AN ALL-NEW "9-1-1" MONDAY, OCTOBER 10, ON FOX. The 118 race to the rescue when a birdwatcher is trapped under a tree. Chimney is in for a wild ride when he tends to a drunk driver; Maddie helps a mother and her young daughter when an abusive father shows up at the their house; Eddie catches Christopher in a lie; Buck begins a year of "yes to possibilities" and immediately receives an interesting proposal from a former roommate in the all-new "Animal Instincts" episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Oct. 10 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-603) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
All American - Episode 5.01 - Ludacrismas - Press Release
“Ludacrismas” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV) SEASON PREMIERE – With everyone on holiday break, Spencer (Daniel Ezra), decides to throw an epic Christmas party, with the help of JJ (Hunter Clowdus) and Asher (Cody Christian), as an excuse to bring him and Olivia (Samantha Logan) closer. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) gets news about his hand, but he isn’t sure what to do. After weeks of research, Olivia and Billy (Taye Diggs) think they may have a breakthrough on their investigation. Layla (Greta Onieogou) decides to take matters into her own hands to get her dad’s company back. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) feels replaced when Laura (Monet Mazur) makes a change in the office, which makes Coop think about her future. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Carrie Gutenberg (#501). Original airdate 10/10/2022.
Queer As Folk - Cancelled after One Season by Peacock
The Queer As Folk reboot will be short-lived. Peacock has opted not to pick up a second season of the series created by Russell T. Davies and Stephen Dunn.
