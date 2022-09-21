An anti coming-of-age movie where everyone involved refuses to grow up and learns absolutely no lesson at all, Funny Pages is the kind of sleazy movie that we just don't get anymore where everyone in this looks like they might actually be a real person and the film very much revels in exposing their oddities and quirks. It's not an insufferable indie movie at the same time though - there's enough warmth in its hostility to pull you in in a way, that - no mistake given the Safdies are the producers, reminds you of something akin to Good Time - or further back, most of those '70s New York movies - After Hours, or Mikey & Nicky, or even something directed by the Coen Brothers as it has that wit and humour to its sensibilities that makes it feel right at home, it wears its influences very much on its sleeve.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO