ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort
IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
TechCrunch
Byju’s clears $230 million payment to Blackstone for $1 billion Aakash deal
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, valued at $22 billion, had pushed back on some payments for the approximately $1 billion acquisition of the physical education chain last year, citing regulatory clearance. Blackstone, which is also an investor in Byju’s, owned about 38% of Aakash prior to the acquisition. Byju Raveendran, founder...
TechCrunch
Connect with Google Cloud for Startups, Blackstone Launchpad and more at TechCrunch Disrupt
TC Disrupt is the grande dame of tech conferences for many reasons, and today we’d like to highlight some of the companies that you’ll be able to engage with at the event. Every year we’re fortunate to join forces with great companies that are committed to supporting early-stage startups. You’ll be able to take advantage of their resources and connections and even take away a chunk of knowledge from real-life case studies and startup educational content. Their participation elevates, engages and supports early-stage founders.
TechCrunch
Cloud kitchen startup CloudEats raises more capital to ramp up Southeast Asian expansion
A Manila-headquartered startup called CloudEats, which operates cloud kitchens across the Philippines and Vietnam, just raised a $7 million Series A extension led by Nordstar to accelerate the digitization of food service in Southeast Asia. On the back of its successful launch in Vietnam earlier this year, the startup plans...
TechCrunch
8 investors discuss what’s ahead for reproductive health startups in a post-Roe world
Come the midterm elections, voters will weigh in on candidates and, consequently, measures that will dictate abortion access and other human rights issues. The role venture capital must play in all of this is becoming clearer: There has been a push to fund more reproductive health companies, include healthcare access in ESG investments and reevaluate the safest places to open a business for women employees.
TechCrunch
FTX, Uniswap and Visa talk blockchain economy and opportunity at Disrupt
This constant change, combined with plenty of controversy, are just two reasons why we’re thrilled that Brett Harrison, president of FTX US; Mary-Catherine Lader, the COO at Uniswap Labs; and Cuy Sheffield, the VP and global head of crypto at Visa will join us for a panel discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
TechCrunch
With new cuts, Klarna joins the ranks of companies having to conduct more than one layoff
Klarna, the Stockholm, Sweden-based buy now, pay later outfit, finds itself in this camp. According to the outlet Sifted, the 17-year-old company told employees on Monday in a video message from COO Camilla Giesecke that Klarna is reducing staff again to “reflect” its new and “more focused nature.”
TechCrunch
Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance
The Chinese cloud giant is ready to double down on its overseas reach and announced today a $1 billion investment in a “global partner ecosystem upgrade.” Alibaba Cloud is now the world’s third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that’s inseparable from the large network of local allies it’s formed worldwide.
TechCrunch
In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism
In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
Exclusive-Credit Suisse sounds out investors about capital hike -sources
ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash, two people familiar with the matter said, approaching them for the fourth time in around seven years as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank.
TechCrunch
Tiger Global, fickle checks and the difficulty of acceleration
When On Deck had to cut its staff twice within a matter of months, its co-founders Erik Torenberg and David Booth published a memo promising to focus more. Thus marked the company’s reversal to its original customer cohort — founders in need of networks and advice. Since that...
TechCrunch
A Strava co-founder races into a lucrative market – lending against life insurance
The serial entrepreneur joined activity and fitness tracking platform Strava as a co-founder in 2009 to lead engineering as CTO. He spent eight years there, and as of its most recent raise in 2020, Strava had reached 70 million members globally and amassed an almost cult-like following from its users, which include professional runners seeking to track their progress.
TechCrunch
Fundraise for network access with Sapphire Ventures and Medable
Dr. Michelle Longmire, physician/scientist turned startup founder, founded Medable with the goal of transforming patient connectivity in the healthcare system. Along the way in raising $479 million, Sapphire Ventures invested in several rounds, providing Longmire with new relationships and opportunities within Sapphire Ventures’ network. Join Cathy Gao, partner at Sapphire Ventures, and Longmire on this edition of TechCrunch Live as the two of them speak to the power of leveraging more than just capital from an investor.
TechCrunch
SoftBank cuts internal valuation of $10 billion Oyo to $2.7 billion
An Oyo spokesperson said the startup has improved its finances in recent months, and it believes the speculation about a valuation cut is inaccurate. The markdown makes “no rational basis,” the spokesperson added. SoftBank declined to comment. Oyo — whose backers include Sequoia India and Lightspeed Venture Partners...
TechCrunch
Remofirst raises $14.1M to make it cheaper and easier for businesses to hire remote workers globally
Yet some businesses hesitate to explore the option of hiring people in other countries because the prospect can be daunting and costly. Nurasyl Serik and Volodymyr Fedoriv started Remofirst in 2021 to open up that option to more businesses with a SaaS offering they say is more cost-efficient, quicker and comprehensive than what currently exists.
TechCrunch
The case for US venture capital outperformance
The markets have now become skittish, as evidenced by widespread correlation across asset classes. There are certainly structural factors sowing the seeds of pessimism such as severe inflation; a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve leading a global trend of interest rate hikes; an evolving European energy crisis; the first land war in Europe in 70 years; various supply chain disruptions; an ongoing global pandemic; growing global trade tensions, and, to top-off the sundae, a slowly collapsing Chinese credit bubble.
TechCrunch
Singapore’s Arbor Ventures notches $193M toward next early-stage fintech fund
The Singapore-based VC focuses on early-stage financial tech startups, but it operates with a pretty expansive view of what constitutes fintech; its portfolio includes startups working on AI, healthcare, crypto and (of course) several buy now, pay later schemes. Arbor aims to raise nearly $107 million more for its third core fund, which could reach a total of $300 million, per a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Over 260 of the most promising startups of 2022 in edtech, fintech, crypto, proptech and more, according to VCs
Despite the rough economic environment for tech startups, some are thriving. We asked VCs to name the most promising ones across industries.
TechCrunch
Arjun Sethi’s crypto derivatives protocol Nibiru raises maiden funding at $100M valuation
Tribe Capital, Republic Crypto and Kraken invested in the seed round, a source said, requesting anonymity as the information is not public. Sethi co-founded the startups with four industry veterans — including Sankha Banerjee, formerly with Credence Capital and Binance; and Boris Revsin, who co-founded Republic Capital. Nibiru has attracted nearly two dozen contributors from firms including Meta, Reddit, JP Morgan and Yahoo, an investor deck obtained by TechCrunch showed.
