Asghar Farhadi released a video in which he invited artists around the world to declare solidarity with the people of Iran in the wake of countrywide protests since the death of Mahsa Amini, who was taken to a “re-education center” after allegedly not wearing her hijab properly. The filmmaker also sent out a written statement where he praised the “progressive and courageous” women leading protests for their human rights, alongside men, saying that they’re looking for the “fundamental rights that the state has denied them for years.” More from The Hollywood ReporterZurich: Asghar Farhadi Named President of Competition JuryWill Venice...

ADVOCACY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO