After Yang review – malfunction and melancholy in muted AI drama
Yang (Justin H Min) is part of the family. He is also, as an android, an outsider looking in. But when the “techno-sapien” companion for Mika, the adopted daughter of Jake (Colin Farrell) and Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith), malfunctions, the quest to get him fixed sends Jake on a journey of discovery. Through Yang’s digital memory banks, Jake relearns what it is to be human.
poemhunter.com
On Looking Into A High School Chemistry Book Poem by Mary Angela Douglas
The colloidal world is the world of neglected dimensions. it is their age, the bright corona of the autumn days. (someone's Debussy, sifting through) mary angela douglas 3 april 1970; , St. Louis, Missouri (Fontbonne College) revised 23 september 2022 Crystal Towers, Winston Salem, North Carolina.
