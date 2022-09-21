Last week’s episode of Rings of Power culminated with Queen-Regent Miriel deciding to help Galadriel in her search for Sauron. In doing so, the seeds of discontent and conflict are planted in the hearts of her subjects. Over in Middle-Earth, the shadow is getting stronger as all signs lead to the Dark Lord returning once again. We take a look at this Rings of Power episode 5 ending explained to shed more light on what happened.

TV SERIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO