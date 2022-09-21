Read full article on original website
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Best Parks in Los Angeles (Opinion)Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
yovenice.com
Site Cleared for 123,000 Square-Foot Office Campus Near Venice
Glencoe Avenue development set to span three acres. Developer Mass Equities bought the site in 2019 with the plan to use the site to fulfill the off-site affordable housing requirements at two of their other market rate planned projects in the area. The property at 4204 through 4230 Glencoe Avenue...
yovenice.com
Permanent Homeless Shelter Slated for West LA Armory
A permanent homeless shelter with 167 beds is being planned at the West LA Armory. A plan to redevelop the West Los Angeles Armory Building into permanent supportive housing that was approved in 2016 is finally starting to move forward as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. This plan could bring 1,200 units to the West Los Angeles VA Campus of desperately needed affordable housing. The campus is in the West Los Angeles area, close to the 405 freeway, Westwood and UCLA. This move is intended to provide unhoused people with a new set of services and homes on the southern edge of the VA Campus.
yovenice.com
Metropolitan Water District Completes Pipeline Repairs Ahead of Schedule Impacting Marina del Rey Residents
More than 4 million people affected by shutdown can now resume outdoor watering. Residents and businesses in portions of Los Angeles County including Marina del Rey can resume limited watering outdoors after the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California completed repairs on a major pipeline ahead of schedule, the agency announced this week.
yovenice.com
Venice’s Baby Blues BBQ Seeking New Location Following Fire
Fire end of last month damages Lincoln Boulevard restaurant. Baby Blues BBQ in Venice has unfortunately closed due to a fire that damaged the restaurant. On the restaurant’s website, there is a notice that the location at 444 Lincoln Boulevard will remain closed until the restaurant owners can find a new location while the restaurant is being rebuilt.
yovenice.com
LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell Endorses Erin Darling for Los Angeles City Council
Mitchell becomes the latest in a long and growing list of Westside elected officials to endorse the Venice local!. Board Chairperson Holly J. Mitchell, the Supervisor representing LA County’s District #2 announced her official endorsement of Venice attorney and renter’s rights advocate Erin Darling for LA City Council District in CD-11. Darling, who finished first in the June Primary is well positioned to succeed outgoing Councilmember Mike Bonin who has retired after nearly a decade in office.
yovenice.com
Kimama Cafe Hopes to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Mar Vista or Culver City
Sisters Marine Lulu and Millie Nene Nabeshima fundraising for venture. Kimama Cafe, a vegan restaurant, is working towards opening their first freestanding restaurant through the fundraising site GoFundMe as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The restaurant is owned by sisters Marine Lulu and Millie Nene Nabeshima and they opened...
